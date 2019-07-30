Chevy Chaser Neighborhood News & Notes - August 2019

Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate to host public meet & greet with artist John Henry

After months of weather-related delays, an art installation called “Monumental,” featuring three large-scale sculptures by renowned artist John Henry, was installed on the grounds of Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate in early July. With a career spanning over five continents over 45 years, Henry – a Lexington native and University of Kentucky graduate – is considered one of America’s most influential sculptors.

The public is invited to meet the artist and experience the new sculpture installations during a reception Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. Attendees are invited to gather at the front of the mansion starting at 11 a.m., and the tour of the art and grounds will launch at noon. A limited number of posters, signed by the artist, and John Henry’s monograph (picture and essay book of his sculptures) will be available for sale, and The Ginkgo Tree Cafe will be open for lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.).

Tickets to the reception and tour can be purchased by calling Cameron Walpole, Ashland’s manager of tours and education, at (859) 266-8581 x 205, or by visiting The Henry Clay Estate’s TripAdvisor page.

After Saturday, a walking tour of the sculptures will be offered Tuesday-Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

Attendees are asked to use the hashtag #artatashland when posting photos on social media, and to tag the organization using @henryclayestate.

Pianos in Parks

If playing a piano in the great outdoors is on your bucket list, Lexington Parks and Recreation is about to help you cross it off.

In July, Parks placed pianos at four parks – Phoenix, Thoroughbred, Woodland and Castlewood – and they will remain there through Friday, Aug. 30. The pianos have been painted by Parks and Recreation staff artist Carol Drury, and citizens are welcome to step up to the keys and release their inner Liberace.

The Pianos in Parks program began in 2014 in Seattle. Since then, several cities have launched their own programs to bring the community outdoors to celebrate music, art and parks. Local businessman Dave Bush brought the idea to Parks and Recreation and has been “instrumental” in securing donated pianos and providing space for them to be painted.

After rolling out the event on a small scale this year, the city hopes to expand the project. Anyone interested in donating a piano in reasonably good shape is asked to email davidbbush@gmail.com.

Pianos will be protected from the weather with special covers and locked from late night until morning out of courtesy to nearby residents.

Artful new addition to Warehouse Block

Members of the Warehouse Block Business Association and the Lexington Corridors Commission unveiled a new collection of large-scale sculptures in the Warehouse Block on National Avenue in July. The site is the permanent home of three multi-sided sculptures titled “Cubes.”

The sculptures were designed by University of Kentucky landscape architecture professor Ryan Hargrove, and the project, which includes a walkway and landscaping, was partially funded by the Corridors Commission.