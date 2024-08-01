Quick Six: Brooke Raby

× Expand Lexington Philharmonic’s newly appointed executive director Brooke Raby. Photo by Sugar Maple Photo

Earlier this summer, the Lexington Philharmonic announced a new executive director following the retirement of longtime leader Allison Kaiser. Formerly an active LexPhil board member, Brooke Raby had been serving as the interim executive director for 10 months before her appointment.

In advance of the 2024-’25 LexPhil season, which kicks off in October, Raby recently responded to a handful of questions from Smiley Pete reporter Celeste Lewis about her new role.

What drew you to this new position with the Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra, and how does your past experience fit with your position as executive director? I’ve always been a music fan, and for a significant part of my life I was a musician as well, playing piano and singing. In August of 2022 I joined the LexPhil Board. I was excited to get back into concerts and orchestral music, not just as an audience member but as someone who could contribute to the organization, too. Having worked in development at the Hope Center and managing the Kentucky Book Festival, I knew I could help. I never thought it would lead to this new position for me, for sure. But my career experience thus far has allowed me to get to know Lexington and the region, understand our culture, and meet loads of wonderful people. Obviously, I have a good amount of practical experience in many of my current administrative and managerial duties as well. That said, I learn something new every day. It’s humbling at times.

Conducting has traditionally been a male-dominated career, but we are gradually seeing that changing. The Philharmonic’s music director, Mélisse Brunet was recently featured in the documentary, “Maestra,” a film celebrating women conductors. What are your thoughts on women in this field and the Lexington Philharmonic being one of the few with a woman in the role of conductor? Unfortunately, it’s never a surprise to me when women are underrepresented in an industry. I’m grateful for Mélisse and others who are fighting for women in the field and drawing attention to the tremendous talent that has been overlooked for so long. Of course, LexPhil is proud to not only have a woman conductor but also to have one of the brightest conducting talents in the industry. Women deserve for their hard work to count. They deserve to be everywhere, at the head of any organization they want, at the top of any field they choose and work hard in.

What is the biggest challenge for a non-profit organization like LexPhil today? All the performing arts are competing with a lot of other entertainment that is, frankly, easier to access. So much entertainment is available to enjoy right there on your couch — television, movies, books, video games, etc. People must consciously choose to participate in the performing arts. But the effort is so worth it. For many orchestras, our audiences haven’t returned 100% after COVID. We’re seeing folks come back slowly, and we’re also working hard to create an accessible and welcoming space for new people who are curious about live orchestral music. Of course, there’s always the ever-present issue of funding. Many corporate sponsors have changed giving philosophies, and a tough economy reduces individuals’ disposable incomes. Many orchestras of our size around the country have closed their doors. But our job is to remind people that the arts are worth your time and your dollars, and we’re so thankful for the enthusiastic and generous supporters we have.

× Expand Before taking the executive director position with LexPhil, Brooke Raby’s professional experience included stints with the Kentucky Book Festival, University of Kentucky Press and Joseph-Beth Booksellers. Photo by Michaela Bowman

Where is a favorite spot in Lexington where you can creatively recharge? Anywhere with my friends, honestly. A lot of my recharging has to do with conversation and hearing other people’s ideas, joys, and gripes. I’m a big fan of sitting on porches, but if I’m going “out,” I usually go to the Northside: Arcadium, SRO, and Darling, specifically. I like to go out of town and into some nature when I can — Shaker Village, Elkhorn Creek, the Pinnacles in Berea, that kind of thing.

What is something about you that would surprise our readers to know? I’m an absolute introvert. I just hide it really well. I think they call that an outgoing introvert. Or a good actor. Either one works.

What is new and upcoming for LexPhil this season? We just announced our new season! It’s a great mix of contemporary music and the orchestral powerhouses people love. We’re strategizing on how to get new people into seats for our large-scale concerts, how and where we can involve more people in the community, how we can better advocate for ourselves and our fellow arts organizations at the local and state levels, and how we can integrate other arts disciplines into our programming. Ultimately, my focus is on what LexPhil is doing to refresh our role in Lexington. The arts have always helped make Lexington a standout city in this region of the United States. We’ve been part of this community for so long, contributing both on and off the stage. I want everyone to know our conductor, Mélisse, to hear our incredible musicians, and to feel proud of their local orchestra. We’re your neighbors, teachers, and friends, and we want to make music for you.

Upcoming LexPhil Performances

While the Lexington Philharmonic 2024-’25 season officially kicks off in October, the orchestra has a couple upcoming performances this summer. Visit www.lexphil.org/events for more info on these and other upcoming performances.

Picnic with the Pops

Aug. 10 • Keeneland

Symphonic Stroll

Sept. 7 • Josephine Sculpture Park (Frankfort)