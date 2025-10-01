Quick Six: Doreen Adams of Third Eye Kentucky

× Expand Apple Photos Clean Up Holistic healing specialist Doreen Adams helps her clients reach heightened consciousness and lowered anxiety through psychic readings, chakra balancing, aura cleansing, Reiki and other practices. Photo furnished

Doreen Adams first noticed her heightened intuition as a child; in fact, one of her earliest memories related to her clairvoyant tendencies was when she predicted out loud that her elementary school teacher would be getting a divorce within the year. While it was not something her teacher wanted to hear at the time, it proved to be true (and is something that ended up working out for the best, Adams assures).

“As a child, it was a blessing and a curse at the same time,” she said, of growing up with this heightened ability to hear, see and feel things that others could not.

Today, she has harnessed it into a gift and a career, as a holistic healing specialist with Third Eye Kentucky. A spiritualistic center with a retail arm that sells crystals, healing stones and other holistic products, the Short Street business also offers Reiki readings, chakra balancing, aura cleansing, psychic readings, and other practices designed to encourage heightened consciousness and lowered anxiety. Adams addresses everything from navigating relationship challenges and healing from past wounds to understanding signs and synchronicities from the spiritual world, clearing blocked energy and more.

Adams recently took the time to answer a few questions for us about her practice.

When & how did you first tap into your heightened intuition and clairvoyant tendencies? I first noticed my gift when I was about seven years old. Growing up, it was confusing and hard to understand why I sensed and saw things others didn’t. Over time, I learned to listen to my intuition and began connecting deeply with energy. It felt natural, but it also took patience to embrace it fully.

Was there a defining moment when you knew this would be your life’s work? Yes. There was a moment when I helped someone close to me through a very dark time. I guided them using what I felt and saw, and the peace it brought them changed me. That experience made me realize this gift wasn’t just for me. It was meant to help others find clarity and healing.

Do you need to be in-person with someone to connect with their energy or spirit guides? No, I don’t. Energy has no limits, and spirit communicates beyond distance. I can connect just as strongly whether someone is sitting in front of me or miles away. It’s about tuning into their energy and opening myself up to receive the messages meant for them.

What’s the most vivid or memorable spiritual encounter you’ve had? One of my most vivid moments was during a meditation when I felt completely surrounded by light. It was warm, peaceful and full of guidance. I received messages that later helped someone through an important life decision. Moments like that remind me that we’re always supported, even when we cannot see it.

What’s something people misunderstand most about your work? How do you respond to people who are skeptical of your abilities? Many people think my work is about predicting the future, but it’s really about healing, clarity and understanding energy. I’ve learned not to convince anyone. I just focus on helping the people who are open and ready to receive guidance. Over time, many skeptics see the results for themselves.

What can you tell me about your work with horses? What’s your history with the equine world, and what is it about horses that you feel opens up your line of intuitive communication with them? I’ve always had a deep connection with horses. Spending time around them, I noticed how easily they respond to energy and intention. Horses are highly intuitive and mirror emotions in a way that opens a stronger channel of communication for me. When I’m near them, I can sense things more clearly, and that connection helps me guide both the horses and their owners.