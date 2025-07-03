Quick Six with Community Theater Guru Ian Scott

× Expand Between opening a new community theater space and having his hand in several summer productions, Antagonist Productions' Ian Scott is staying quite busy this summer. Photo by Rollins Studio

Local community theater guru Ian Scott exudes a contagious enthusiasm for his work. To be in his presence is to detect an energy and sense of delight that are telltale signs of a person who has found their passion — a passion Scott says he first discovered in a Theatre 101 class taught by Tim Davis while he attended Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

“[Davis] is a dedicated educator who taught me the power of expression and awakened in me a love of theater,” Scott said. “He’s still inspiring me, and we work together often.”

That early experience has since evolved into a strong desire to help others realize their performing arts dreams and share the power of theater with the world, which is the driving force behind Antagonist Productions, the non-profit theater company that Scott founded in 2017.

After eight years of producing shows and collaborating on community theater projects, Antagonist recently reached a new milestone with the opening of a new 4,200-square-foot, multi-use space tucked away off Regency Road. The space features rehearsal space, a podcast recording studio, and a music lesson room, all available for local organizations to rent and utilize. It also features a costume library, scene shop, and an 875-square-foot intimate black box theater, where everything can come together in front of an audience.

Scott refers to the multi-use venue as “the shop,” which certainly describes the atmosphere of a place where so many forms of creativity can evolve and come to life.

“Our venue is a space to create in, simple as that,” says Scott. “Pretty much any creative thing is possible [here].”

When asked what unexpected challenges he has encountered while running a venue, Scott said, “On a scale of one to ten, it’s an eleven.” But he also emphasized that “…no matter what challenges we have encountered, the theater community always shows up.”

Not only has the venue received many donated items needed to get off the ground, but the organization’s engaged and dynamic board members have stepped up and rolled up their sleeves to help as Antagonist makes this leap.

Scott has learned much about the powerful human desire for creative expression through his work with Voices Inside, an organization helmed by Robby Henson that works with incarcerated men from North Point Training Center, a Kentucky Department of Corrections facility located near Danville. Scott has been working with the organization since 2017, and he is the program director for the annual production “I Come From,” a series of 10-minute plays written by inmates during a series of classes and workshops led by the organization each year and performed by local actors.

The work is challenging but important, Scott said.

“These classes and workshops are not easy,” he explained. “Sometimes the men are happy to be there, and sometimes they are not into it at all. We have to build trust and help them open up and feel the power of expressing yourself.”

Scott points out the men often write about things that are “raw and true” in their lives, which he says teaches both the class participants and himself a lot about being human.

“Many of the program participants have gone on to write award-winning plays, publish books and continue in theater,” he said. "We’re very proud of that.”

Along with partners Tommy Gatton and Whit Whitaker, Scott is working on a new program geared toward incarcerated youth at the Lexington Juvenile Detention Center.

“We encounter some of the same reluctant attitudes as the adult inmates we’ve worked with, but we try to break through with improv games and acting out some 10-minute plays, which helps loosen everyone up and gets them to their creative selves,” he said.

In addition to providing a platform for self-expression, this work combats recidivism, fosters critical thinking and cultivates empathy, Scott explains.

Another of Scott’s great passions in the theater world is Shakespeare. This month’s Shakespeare in the Park performance (“Romeo & Juliet,” running July 10-13;17-20) will mark the third year Antagonist Productions has partnered with Lexington Parks & Recreation to bring free performances of classic Shakespeare tales to Woodland Park.

Antagonist Productions might be brimming with activity, but that doesn’t stop Scott from also keeping one eye on future plans expanding his new venue and the resources it offers, including plans for a “League of Theatres,” designed to foster collaboration and sharing resources with other local theater companies. A “build your own profile” feature on Antagonist’s website is also in the works, as are opportunities for a digital bulletin board where people can post updates on local shows, share casting announcements and feature blogs.

Scott took time from his busy schedule to answer a quick six questions for Smiley Pete reporter Celeste Lewis. (Editor’s note: Answers are occasionally edited for length and clarity.)

In your opinion, what differentiates theater from other art forms? Theater is unique because it is a shared experience with an audience. You get to watch something that can move you over and over again, or make you laugh until you cry. It is made for an audience, and when you go to see live theater, even when it’s bad, you can still take pride in what it took to create. From the actor’s point of view, we get to dive into a different world and create a character that is either completely different from the human we are in real life, or wildly similar.

Tell me a bit about your work with Voices Inside and the “I Come From” project — how did you get involved with this organization and what does it mean to you? Almost a decade ago, I met Robby Henson and volunteered to go to the classes at Northpoint. The guys in that class are who caused me to care about this type of work so much. Drew, Brandon, Trumbo, and the other guys in that class taught me so much about being human. We would sit in a circle and talk about life for 30 minutes before every class. The work they put into their art was so impressive.

Now we have a new program in Juvenile Detention that is still bumpy — teenagers are much different to work with — but we are learning. This program means more to me than anything else Antagonist Productions does. It has the potential to give the kids in Juvenile Detention a real chance to stay out of trouble. It’s teaching them something new and tapping into a potential that maybe they didn't know they had. I’ve seen what it can do, firsthand.

Unfortunately, all of this is in danger with budget cuts. Cuts to the NEA grant budget hurt, but right now there is no one to work in the facility, and volunteer hours are getting harder and harder to come by. But this is by far the coolest project we get to be a part of, and I know that as long as we stay dedicated to it, it will work.

Tell me about Shakespeare in the Park and your passion to see that happen each year. What is it about Shakespeare that stands the test of time, generation after generation? When done right, Shakespeare in the Park can be one of the most iconic cultural staples of any community. It is truly the easiest way to give everyone access to a little bit of theater magic. It is the environment that makes it so wonderful with all of the collaborators and vendors who come out and set up tents and food trucks. Parks & Rec and the City of Lexington are huge supporters and show up big time with all of our issues or requests. The cast and crew of more than 50 local artists bringing all of this together. I feel like Shakespeare in the Park has always been a fun and family-friendly atmosphere that anyone can enjoy. A lot of times, they don't even care what the show is. The addition of live music and bringing the kiddos out with Innovation adds another layer for people who may not even care for theater. I find a way to get everyone and anyone there and make them want to stay.

What’s your favorite part of putting on a production and managing a venue? The camaraderie. I love the group aspect of a finished product, a group of people coming together for a common goal. I am always really proud of what we are able to do with our shows and the people working on them. We have been so lucky to have had some of the folks walk through our doors and not leave. The community effort behind Antagonist Productions is something we are very proud of. Being able to move on to the next one is a blessing that we do not take lightly, and the people in this community are the reason why.

You have professional background as a carpenter; are there any similarities that exist between your theater life and that work? Carpentry work has taken a back seat to theater, but it is very, very handy. [My carpentry skills have helped me] build relationships with places like Innovation and Studio Players; my first paying gig in theater was because I could build. I like to teach it and still work with a handful of clients on bigger projects, but right now I am just utilizing it to make sure we have a cool set at a low cost.

Where’s a place you like to go to recharge creatively? Home. My family fills my batteries. Having a toddler and a teenager at home makes for some very creative scenarios. So as creative as I have to be at home, it’s different and I like that.