Quick Six: Ondine Quinn

Lexington-based artist, writer and community organizer Ondine Quinn grew up eating Cuban food at home with her family – her mom is from Cuba, with family hailing from both the eastern and western sides of the island. Family dinners were an opportunity for her family to gather around the table, time that was important to her parents and that informed some of Quinn’s earliest experiences of “community.”

As an adult, she grew to miss the cuisine. Until recently, Lexington didn’t have any Cuban restaurants, and following a vegan diet for many years made it difficult for her to enjoy the cuisine, which largely centers around meat-based dishes.

These factors were an integral part of the inspiration behind Quinn’s recently published cookbook, “Creating Community through Cuban Cuisine.” From salads and appetizers to main dishes and desserts, the book features traditional over 30 Cuban recipes, with original meat-based dishes also including instructions for an accompanying vegetarian or vegan option. The book, available on Amazon, also includes suggested activities for building relationships and community, as well as images based on photos Quinn took during travels to Cuba.

Ondine Quinn recently took some time to answer a few "Quick Six" questions for Smiley Pete reporter Celeste Lewis.

What’s something you can't cook without? Three must-haves in my kitchen are cumin, my blue Le Creuset Dutch oven and my ancestors encouraging me to add more spice.

What was your first job? When I was 16, my first job was as a bagger at Kroger, but I got my first grown-up job when I moved to Kentucky to be a community organizer with BUILD – a coalition of faith communities working on economic and social justice in Lexington.

What is a piece of advice you received that has proven to be very valuable? If you're feeling nervous or apprehensive about social situations, just go into it assuming everyone already likes you.

What’s your go-to comfort food? I love Singapore noodles, and my favorite ones in town are from J2C Asian Bistro.

What are four ingredients you believe must exist in a community for it to thrive?

• Solidarity with and significant investment in communities that have been historically oppressed, marginalized and excluded, including BIPOC (Black and Indigenous and other people of color), LGBTQ folks, immigrants and refugees, and working-class people.

• A robust and diverse arts and culture scene that is accessible to and inclusive of everyone.

• Safe and affordable housing for all.

• An abundance of free green space (parks, trails, community gardens, etc.).

What inspired you to write your book? In the beginning, it was about how I missed the foods I grew up with, since so many of them were meat-based and I was vegan [at the time]. Food is such an important part of culture, and I needed Cuban food in my life to feel whole. Over time, though, the book evolved from being primarily about my need to stay connected to my heritage into a desire to foster a sense of community around the dinner table. That is why I developed a menu of both meat- and plant-based options for everyone and included suggestions for having meaningful conversations about identity and relationship-building.