Release Radar: 10 Local Albums You Should Know

Despite being largely sidelined from live performances since mid-March due to COVID-19, many central Kentucky musicians have continued to seek creative outputs. If anything, these past six months have yielded a wealth of time to write and develop new material, with many local bands and songwriters having released (or preparing to release) new albums of note.

In partnership with Lexington music blogger Matt Wickstrom (Wick’s Picks) and our friends at University of Kentucky college radio station WRFL (88.1 FM), we’ve rounded up a diverse selection of 10 albums that were released recently or are coming soon. Special thanks to Allison Pin and John Henry Reynolds for the reporting assistance.

Magnolia Boulevard: ‘New Illusion’

Local rockers Magnolia Boulevard released their debut EP, “New Illusion,” a well-produced four-song collection of funky rock and soul ballads, on Aug. 7. Recorded, produced and mixed by Paul Reed Smith at Dragon Crossing Studio in Annapolis, Maryland, and mastered by Ted Jensen (The Eagles, Green Day, Norah Jones) at Sterling Sound in Nashville, Tennessee, the compilation offers up freshly polished interpretations of some of the band’s most recognizable songs. The new recording of “Ride,” the project’s lead track, features an upbeat New Orleans flair with horns and harmonious backup vocals that take frontwoman Maggie Noelle’s already audacious energy to new heights, as she sings of living in the moment and not taking the little joys of life for granted. The EP also shines a light on “Sister,” a heartfelt ballad describing the powerful bond of sisterhood that Noelle penned for her best friend. From upbeat and jam-driven sounds to soulful and bluesy breakdowns, with Noelle’s powerhouse vocals and guitarist Gregg Erwin’s soaring licks on full display, the EP does an excellent job of illustrating the band’s live sound and versatility.

“Of course I miss playing shows, but I think I speak for a lot of musicians when I say the break has been a breath of fresh air, almost like a reset button,” said Noelle. “You better believe everyone will be roaring and ready to go when touring and live shows are back to their regular beat. By releasing this EP during the pandemic, I hope people understand we’re still here and we’re still ready to go once it’s safe to do so.”

“New Illusion” is available to purchase at www.MagnoliaBoulevardBand.com and is available to purchase and stream on all major digital services.

Recommended if you like: The Allman Brothers Band, Blues Traveler, The Tedeschi Trucks Band

Justin Wells: ‘The United State’

Lexington artist Justin Wells has returned with the long-awaited and highly anticipated follow-up to his 2016 debut, “Dawn In The Distance.” Released at the end of August, “The United State” was recorded by Duane Lundy at the Lexington Recording Company and The Midwest Sound in Rockford, Illinois, and sees Wells joined by an impressive collection of collaborators, including members of Cheap Trick, These United States, and Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts and others. The artist described the project as a “life album,” with each song portraying a different phase of the shared human experience, from joy, ecstasy and hope to sorrow, pain and fear, all amid a canvas of Southern rock arrangements.

As the world continues to grow more polarized, Wells said he hopes “The United State” can be a beacon of hope and unity, reminding the listener that despite differences in opinions, Americans are united by common bonds and are stronger working together rather than tearing each other down.

While Wells said he’d love to tour the album and that it’s certainly his hope that folks connect with the songs, he’s focusing on being patient and riding out this pause.

“I’ll be at the shows when it’s time to be, and folks will be there too… In the meantime, let’s hunker down,” he said. “Let’s build some gardens. Let’s figure out the kind of people we want to be.”

The 12-song album is available now on all major streaming services, as well as for purchase at www.JustinWellsMusic.com.

Recommended if you like: Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton

Bear Medicine: ‘Dog Is Love’

The forthcoming second full-length release from Lexington outfit Bear Medicine has been in the works for nearly two years, and the time and attention given to the project is evident in the detail, maturity and professionalism of the final product.

Recorded at Otto Helmuth’s studio and beautifully orchestrated with guitar, cello, fiddle, flute and keys, the album is a collection of complex compositions layered with striking vocal harmonies, carefully crafted lyrics and a swell of emotions. While the album reflects an air of nostalgia, loss and longing, it also manages to create an enveloping sense of comfort, healing and hope, particularly when the songs are experienced together as a collection.

“I don’t want to call it a concept album at all, but there is definitely a thread through the songs and, hopefully, some sort of abstract narrative,” explained songsmith, vocalist and guitarist Joshua Wright. His wife, accomplished cellist Cecilia Wright, is responsible for the string arrangements, and a host of musician friends in the Lexington community, including Scott Wilmouth, Robby Cosenza, Kim Conlee, Emily Woxihara and Sam McWilliams, also lend instrumentation and vocals to the album.

Wright explained that the album centered on “all kinds of loss,” from friends and pets to faith, family and a muse. But rather than solely dwelling on the sadness that comes with loss, a deeper message seeps through.

The band is hoping for an October release for the album; ordering will be available at www.BearMedicine.bandcamp.com.

Recommended if you like: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; Billy Bragg; Wilco

Tyler Childers: ‘Long Violent History'

While it might be a stretch to include this in a grouping of Lexington-based music releases, the surprise collection of fiddle music that contemporary honky-tonk hero Tyler Childers dropped in September – seemingly out of nowhere – is met with enough local interest to warrant its inclusion. For the album, Childers (an eastern Kentucky songwriter who has been playing fiddle for less than a year) and his bandmate Jesse Wells (an established fiddle player) invited a curated seven-piece modern string band – including Lexington cellist Cecilia Wright – to record renditions of mostly traditional fiddle standards. The nine-song release is almost exclusively instrumental, veering from that format only with the title track, which features lyrics penned by Childers that make a poignant and timely statement on current events.

The unexpected and unannounced release seemed to catch even Childers’ most devout fans off guard. While it’s a significant detour from his usual approach to songwriting and won’t likely astonish experts steeped in the realm of traditional string music from a technical point of view, it’s certainly a special and noteworthy addition to the canon of Kentucky music.

The album is available to stream on all major services and to purchase at www.TylerChildersMusic.com. All proceeds go to Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund, a foundation that Childers and his wife, Senora May, started earlier this year to bring awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region.

Recommended if you like: Bill Monroe, The Osbourne Brothers, Tyler Childers

Dark Moon Hollow: ‘Dark Moon Hollow’

Earlier this year, Lexington bluegrass band Dark Moon Hollow was anticipating its biggest summer of festival performances. After COVID-19 put the kibosh on large gatherings for the year, the group opted to funnel its time spent cooped up in Lexington toward finishing its debut, self-titled album. Recorded locally with producer/engineer Jason Groves at Sneak Attack Recording Company, the 11-song effort features all original songs penned by guitarists Brett Horton and Trey Reinhart, including the rowdy bluegrass ballads “Drinkin’ Again” and “Little Lady,” the latter featuring local multi-instrumentalist, studio musician and producer J. Tom Hnatow (Vandaveer, Horse Feathers, These United States) on pedal steel guitar.

The album is slated for Oct. 31 release, with pre-orders available soon at www.DarkMoonHollowBluegrass.com.

Recommended if you like: Steep Canyon Rangers, Town Mountain, The Wooks

Everyone Lives Everyone Wins: ‘The Crystal Womb’

The early stages of conceptualization for this album can be traced back about 10 years, when members of the mysterious local music and performance collective Everyone Lives Everyone wins (ELEW) came across a National Geographic article about Mexico’s Cueva de Cristales (Cave of Crystals) and decided that, clearly, a subterranean cave of mega crystals merited having a heavy riff written in its honor. This album is the result of a multi-year process of refining a concept that centers on the hypnotic quality of that riff, expressed in longform. With just two tracks, each about 18 minutes, the release features guest musicians Warren Byrom, Doc Feldman, Chris Smith, Adam Nicholson and a vocal appearance by Brittany Harrison – rare for the group, whose output is typically instrumental.

The release is a follow-up to the group’s most recent album, “Persistence Hunting Dream Death,” which centered on the theme of fearlessly preparing to meet death by hunting down the unknown through our dreams. To follow that theme, the group explained, this album became a sonic exploration of the question, “Well, you are chasing down death. What are you going to do if you catch it?”

Featuring album art by Lexington tattoo artist Joe King, the CD will be released on Oct. 2, with a subsequent cassette to be released later this year. Stream and purchase at www.EveryoneLivesEveryoneWins.bandcamp.com.

Recommended if you like: Sunn 0))), Boris, Black Sabbath

Devine Carama: ‘Worshipping in the Wilderness’

Lexington hip hop artist Devine Carama described this release as his most personal project. The musician, who has released over a dozen albums since 2008, admitted in a recent chat with WRFL’s local music director Allison Pin that many of his past albums were mainly for “sport,” i.e., to showcase his ability as an MC. But this album, released in the aftermath of the death of his daughter earlier this year, emerged as an outlet for the socially conscious artist to express considerably heavier thoughts and emotions. The album title “Worshiping in the Wilderness” refers to the notion that many of us are living through struggle and tough times, which could be likened to a wilderness. Maintaining faith and hope, however, are among the main messages that come through in this album.

In addition to touching on the death of his daughter, the album also features messages to young women, musings on effects of the pandemic and reflections on “trying to find value as a Black man in a country that increasingly devalues.” Producer JK-47 provides strong support on the timely and emotional release, having recorded, mixed and mastered the album while providing consistent and driving rhythms throughout.

The album is available to stream and purchase online at www.DevineCarama.Bandcamp.com.

Recommended if you like: J. Cole, Talib Kweli, De La Soul

Restless Leg String Band: ‘Seasonal Progression’

Frenetic local jam grassers Restless Leg String Band are shaking a leg with the forthcoming release of “Seasonal Progression,” a full-length album due out by the year’s end. The project is the band’s third full-length album and the first studio recording featuring its newest member, Louisville-based mandolinist Chris Cupp, who joined in August 2018. The collection features 10 songs, from the title track, an instrumental co-composed by all members of the band, to “My Blood,” which was penned by banjoist Jonathan Bramel and features an edgy blues sound. Like with the band’s first two albums – 2016’s self-titled effort and 2018’s “Bigger Than A Feeling” – the album was recorded with Jason Groves at Sneak Attack Recording Company on Southland Drive.

Follow the band on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/RestlessLegStringBand) for information regarding the specific release date and pre-orders for “Seasonal Progression.”

Recommended if you like: Larry Keel, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Yonder Mountain String Band

The Velvet Rage: ‘You Can’t Do This To Us’

Self-described “shoegays” – a play on the shoegaze genre – Bradford Wilburn and Lukas Bullock have delivered a unique album that transcends genres and stands out from many of the other albums on this list, stylistically. The band has cited influences from goth, darkwave and avant-pop to radical queer politics. Introspective lyrics take a backseat in the mix to programmed drums and warm synth tones mixed with guitars, live drums and reverb-heavy vocals. The elements come together to deliver a highly produced yet low-key sound, peppered with catchy beats and ambient interludes alike.

The album is available to stream and purchase at TheVelvetRage.com/bandcamp.

Recommended if you like: Jesus and the Mary Chain, Galaxie 500, The Strokes

Elizabeth Varnado: ‘elizr’

Multi-instrumentalist Elizabeth Varnado released her debut EP, “elizr,” on Sept. 24. Recorded with Duane Lundy at the Lexington Recording Company in March during the first week the COVID-19 pandemic hit Lexington, the whimsical six-song collection sees the artist breaking out of her shell, as she not only sings but also tracks all of the instruments on the project (violin, piano, acoustic and electric guitars) with the exception of bass, which was handled by her husband, Paul Varnado. The songs on “elizr” document Varnado’s experiences over the past decade, a time in which the musician, who is also a member of the popular local indie rock outfit Lylak, began to find herself and overcome the stage fright and vulnerability of performing and singing about her feelings in front of people.

“It isn’t a peppy record, per se, but I believe the weird, bittersweet and complicated feelings that the EP is full of are the most beautiful parts of life,” said Varnado. She gave the EP her own nickname, she said, because of how personal the production and songwriting are to her.

“I hope people who know me well will recognize my personality, and folks who don’t know me will get to know me,” she said.

The “elizr” EP is available to purchase at www.elizr.bandcamp.com. The album is also available to stream on all major platforms.

Recommended if you like: Bedouine, May Erlewine, Joan Shelley