Sailor's Delight

Not many people associate Central Kentucky with sailing. But for the Central Kentuckians who are members of the Cave Run Sailing Association, the area offers plenty of opportunities to set sail.

Established in the late 1970s, the Cave Run Sailing Association started off as just a few friends getting together to go sailing. Now, says Molly Sutherland, commodore of the group, more than 200 members, many from Lexington but some from as far away as West Virginia, regularly travel to Morehead, Kentucky, to sail on Cave Run Lake.

“There’s just such great energy in the club,” she said.

The group’s members get together not only to sail but also to spend time with one another, learn about sailing and have fun, Sutherland said. Membership perks range from social gatherings during the off-season to organized destination cruises during peak season.

“We’re a non-profit that’s all about promoting the fun of sailing,” she said. “You don’t have to have a sailboat to join – just an interest in sailing.”

× Expand Cave Run Sailing Association members Jon Ware (left) and Luke Adams both appreciate the social aspect offered by the club, as well as the opportunity to further their knowledge and experience with sailing. Photo by Jonathan Hampton

Over the course of the sailing season, the group gathers at Cave Run Lake for regattas and a handful of other events. This year’s 34th Annual Bluegrass Charity Regatta took place in May and raised money for the Hearing and Speech Center in Lexington; another regatta will take place the first weekend in October.

From May 1 to Sept. 1, the group hosts the Club Racing Summer Series, a casual competition. Members of the group say even if you’re not good at sailing, racing can be a good exercise because it teaches you so much about sailing. Sometimes, boat captains will want to add additional members to their crews, which can give novice sail enthusiasts even more experience.

For those who don’t know how to sail, the club provides great opportunities to learn, Sutherland said.

“We do offer American Sailing Association [ASA] 101 certification,” she said. “And we offer advanced certification as well.”

Once someone has an ASA 101 certification, they can charter one of the club’s sailboats, she said.

The club offers youth sailing classes too. On Tuesday nights and Saturday afternoons in July, the Cave Run Sailing Association’s Youth Sailing Academy provides an opportunity for kids ages 7-18 to learn the basics from experienced club members. Lessons take place at Jacobson Park utilizing small, non-motorized sailing vessels such as Optis and Sunfish.

Club members have the opportunity to attend organized destination “cruises” once a year as well, she said. This year, a group of members will make their way to Tahiti, where they will board a handful of boats the club rents, each accommodating six to eight people. From there, the group will sail around the French Polynesian islands. Past excursions have included Greece and Key West.

The club even has remote-controlled sail boat races at Jacobson Park.

“You can do as much or as little as you want to do,” Sutherland explained.

× 1 of 2 Expand Cave Run Sailing Association member Jon Ware (left), a relative newcomer to the sailing world, joined the association in 2018. Photo by Jonathan Hampton × 2 of 2 Expand Cave Run Sailing Association member Luke Adams. Photo by Jonathan Hampton Prev Next

For member Jon Ware, having the opportunity sail in Kentucky is one of the primary draws of the club. The majority of the sailing events are held at Cave Run Lake, he said, because it’s the one of the few places in Kentucky where you can sail: The manmade lake differs from most Kentucky lakes because it isn’t bordered by mountains allowing the wind to cross it.

“Out there, you’re by yourself and you can hear the water,” he said. “It’s amazing experiencing that because all you need is wind and a piece of cloth.”

Once a month at Jacobson Park, club members meet for Sunfish Socials where members can take Sunfish sailboats out on the lake and get together afterward.

In the offseason, the club still meets. Trip Tales allow members to gather and talk about their sailing adventures.

For Ware, the club is also a way to connect with others who love the sport of sailing.

“For some club members, their aspiration is just to go out sailing and spend time with their kids,” he said. “But for others, it’s a way to learn about the sport and get to meet other people. There are members who will mentor you and get you used to sailing.

“I’ve made some great friends sailing,” he said. “Half of why I love being a part of the club is about the camaraderie and friendships I’ve made because of the club.”

Memberships start at $100, with a $35 membership for students. Prices for sailing classes vary but include a one-year membership. For more information or to join, visit the club’s website at www.caverunsailing.org.