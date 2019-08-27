September 2019 tadoo List

Gigs

Hot Snakes. Sept. 10. According to NPR, this high octane San Diego-hailing post-hardcore band delivers “a kind of expressionist splatter of spittle, a fragmentary philosophical rage across a relentless, bubbling-hot canvas.” 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com (859) 333-4817

Empress Of. Sept. 11. Performing under the moniker Empress Of, first-generation Honduran-American songwriter Lorely Rodriguez creates an ethereal brand of danceable art pop that dives into a raw and deeply personal exploration of her emotional world. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Expansion Fest Pre-Party with Ttotals and Ecstatic Vision. Sept. 11. Those looking for a sensory overload will not be disappointed by Ecstatic Vision, self-described as “freaky spaced out jams in the vein of Hawkwind, MC5, The Stooges and Amon Dull II.” Nashville’s Ttotals specialize in deep blues and minimal grooves paired with trippy visuals. The show will kick off the second annual Expansion Music Festival, which takes place at Cosmic Charlies and The Burl later in the week. 8 p.m. The Green Lantern Bar, 497 W. Third St. (859) 252-9539

EOTO. Sept. 12. Using computers, loopers, midi controllers, routers, software, mixers and the latest in music technology, multi-instrumentalist Michael Travis and percussionist/vocalist Jason Hann have forged strange new territory in the world of electronic dance. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com (859) 333-4817

Future Thieves. Sept. 21. Vocalist Elliot Collett, a coal miner’s son from the Kentucky hills, got his start running sound for artists in and around Nashville. The band’s bluesy Americana style is grounded by Collett’s singer/songwriter mentality. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand The California-based, surf-inspired psychedelic rock band The Growlers will bring their unique brand of “beach goth” to The Burl on Sept. 26. Photo furnished

The Growlers. Sept. 26. California party band The Growlers have spawned a signature sound they call “beach goth,” combining elements of psychedelic garage rock and surf-inspired pop. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

David Liebe Hart (Tim and Eric Show). Sept. 27. Best known for his roles on Adult Swim’s “Tim & Eric” productions and his new series, “I Love David,” Liebe Hart is an outsider musician, actor and painter. His shows feature bizarre songs along with puppets, projected video accompaniment and oddly endearing stories. 9 p.m. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone Ave. www.alsbarlexington.com (859) 309-2901

Lexington Waits: A Tom Waits Tribute. Sept. 29. Featuring music and vaudeville acts in the gravely, smoky vein of Tom Waits, this extravaganza comes to Lexington after several successful “Louisville Waits” events. 7 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com (859) 333-4817

Art & Exhibits

“Aftermath.” On display until Oct. 12. Melissa T. Hall’s photographs are mired in her experience of personal loss and her own substantial brush with mortality. This current body of work encompasses agony and ecstasy, as well as anecdotes translated from her experiences. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sat. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Studio/Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrezny.com (859) 252-4647.

× Expand The Headley-Whitney Museum is host to a retrospective exhibit of work by renowned Lexington-based sporting artist Andre Pater. Image furnished

Andre Pater: An American Journey. On display Sept. 13-Nov. 17. The Headley-Whitney Museum of Art presents a retrospective exhibit by Andre Pater, a Lexington artist considered by many to be one of the finest contemporary sporting artists. Inspired by iconic Route 66, this exhibit features 66 works on loan from private collections, including equine, sporting and genre, as well as his most recent Native American works. The exhibit will also feature the unveiling of Pater’s new book, “A Matter of Light: The Art of Andre Pater,” a 240-page hardback retrospective. Museum hours: Fri-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike www.Headley-Whitney.org (859) 255-6653

Creative Alliance for Arts Education: Reimagine. On display through Oct. 5. For this annual exhibit, local artists “reimagine” a drawing by a local child in their own style and medium. The collaborative originals are auctioned off to raise funds for public school art programs, with final bidding at the Sept. 20 Gallery Hop (5-8 p.m.). Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 Main St. creativealli.com

Theatre & Performance

Marty Stuart. Sept. 19. Multiple Grammy-winner and American music icon Marty Stuart has a history that extends more than five decades and includes stints playing with Johnny Cash. His 2017 album “Way Out West,” a timeless cinematic paean to the American West with a psychedelic desert road trip bend, further solidifies his role as a musician who has a solid and authentic grip on classic country music but who continues to adapt his sound for modern times. 7:30 p.m. The Grand Theatre, 308 St Clair St., Frankfort www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org (502) 352-7469

× Expand Black Violin will perform Sept. 25 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Black Violin. Sept. 25. Led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin), this dynamic group blends elements of classical and hip hop music, seeking to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races and economic backgrounds to join together and break down cultural barriers. The band has collaborated creatively with artists such as Kanye West, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Alicia Keys and more. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 405 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour: Kingston Trio. Sept. 23. When The Kingston Trio released their self-titled debut in the late 1950s, they revived a maligned folk tradition, influencing everyone from Dylan to The Beach Boys. 6:45 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Singletary Signature Series: Gil Shaham with UK Symphony Orchestra. Sept. 28. One of the foremost contemporary violinists, Gil Shaham is sought after throughout the world for concerto appearances with leading orchestras and conductors and regularly appears with ensembles on the world’s great concert stages. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for The Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Jazz on the Porch. Sept. 29. Presented by the Jazz Arts Foundation, the 10th annual jazz series features monthly concerts (rain or shine), with beverages available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs and picnic baskets. 3-6 p.m. Talon Winery, 7086 Tates Creek Road www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-on-the-porch

Etc.

Thursday Night Live. Thursdays. Organized by the Downtown Lexington Partnership, this family-friendly weekly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Pavilion and features live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more. September acts include Mercy Men (Sept. 5.), The Swells (Sept. 12,) Ward Haydon & The Outliers (Sept. 19), and Kimberly Carter & Carrying On (Sept. 26.) 5-8 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Lakeside Live. Fridays and Saturdays. This series features live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on the dock area at Lexington Green, which features covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a fountain. Lexington Green provides a shuttle service to transport attendees from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area. Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. The Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Circle www.lexgreenlakeside.com

Music on the Lawn. Fridays and Saturdays. This twice-weekly event on the idyllic lawn of Shaker Village features live music, outdoor dinner, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pits. No admission fee is required, unless attending tour or indoor exhibits. Shaker Village. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-sat-2019/

× Expand Lee Carroll’s C the Beat will get the crowd moving at Ashland’s Jazz on the Lawn on Sunday, Sept. 1. Photo furnished

Jazz on the Lawn. Sept. 1. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate will host its annual jazz concert on the lawn of the idyllic historic home where Henry Clay once lived. The event will feature music from C the Beat, a Lexington band that explores the musical connections between Africa and the New World under the direction of Lee Carroll. Picnics are welcome. 5:30 p.m., Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road www.henryclay.org.

Bluegrass Classic Dog Show. Aug. 29-Sept. 2. More than 1,800 dogs representing 160 American Kennel Club recognized breeds will compete in this all-breed dog show. Events include obedience and rally trials, dock diving, coursing ability tests and more. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Full schedule available at www.bbgclassic.org.

Lexington Jewish Food Festival. Sept. 8. As with most cultures, food is a major part of unifying Jewish culture. The sampling menu at this second annual festival includes knishes, corned beef sandwiches, borscht, kosher hot dogs and Israeli salad. A separate bake shop featuring homemade challah, rugelach, hamantaschen, macaroons and more. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Temple Adath Israel, 124 N. Ashland Ave. lextai.org/jewish-food-festival/

Waveland Art Fair. Sept. 7-8. Waveland State Historic Site presents its sixth annual art fair, where attendees can browse, shop and become acquainted with some of Kentucky’s top artists and their work. Tours of Waveland’s main home, former slave quarters, smokehouse and ice house are also available, along with lunch and a wine tasting from local vendors. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 225 Waveland Museum Lane (859) 272-3611

Cardome Fall Festival. Sept. 13-14. Taking place at Georgetown’s historic Cardome Centre property, this event features live bands and fun for all ages. Bands include Trippin’ Roots, Southern Daze, Shanghai Express and Ben Lacy. Fri., 5 p.m.-midnight; Sat., 11 a.m.-midnight. Cardome Center, 800 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown www.cardome.org

Expansion Fest. Sept. 14-15. This two-day psych rock-oriented music festival will feature psychedelic rock, pop and experimental music from Deakin (Animal Collective member), Ruby the Hatchet, Sugar Candy Mountain, Sweet Country Meat Boys, Leaden Verse, Seahags and more, as well as retro liquid light shows and trippy glitched-out projections. Friday’s show takes place at Cosmic Charlie’s with Saturday’s show at The Burl. Visit www.expansionlex.com for more details.

On Common Ground: A Conversation about Immigration, Identity and How We Define Community. Sept. 17. Presented by Lexington Community Radio with the support of Blue Grass Community Foundation, hundreds of community-minded citizens will come together for a conversation about immigration and identity. The event will include live musical performances, interactive multimedia presentations and insights and personal stories from some of Lexington’s most respected immigration experts. The guest of honor is Jose Antonio Vargas, the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Emmy-nominated author of “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen.” 7 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.lexingtoncommunityradio.org/on-common-ground/ (859) 231-7924

Lockbox Drag Brunch at 21c. Sept. 29. This event features performances from local drag queens and a family-style brunch prepared by Lockbox Executive Chef Jonathan Searle. Tickets include a complimentary welcome mimosa as well as a savory and sweet brunch. Guests are encouraged to bring some dolla’ bills to holla at their favorite queens. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel, 167 Main St. (859) 899-6860