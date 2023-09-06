September 2023 tadoo List

Gigs

Dinosaur Jr. Sept. 2. Indie rock giants Dinosaur Jr. injected late-'80s alternative rock with monumental levels of pure guitar noise. As the group's career progressed, they broke into three distinctive acts: the indie years of the original trio; the '90s spent on major labels where the band was mostly a solo vehicle for J. Mascis’ songwriting and guitar wizardry; and the surprisingly strong reunion of the original lineup beginning in 2006. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Guitar-heavy indie rock giants Dinosaur Jr. will perform at The Burl on Sept. 2. Photo furnished

Origins Jazz Series and Outside the Spotlight present Eli Winter and Dave King. Sept. 5. With a style mixing elements of jazz, folk, rock and fingerstyle guitar, Eli Winter is a strong emerging force in the world of instrumental guitar music. He'll be joined by Outside the Spotlight alum Tyler Damon (drums) and Sam Wagster (pedal steel) for a set to open the evening; audiences will then be treated to a second set by a duo featuring active improviser and collaborator Dave King (the drummer for the Bad Plus) and Chris Weller, a Chicago-based saxophonist playing original material that implements the use of circular breathing, singing while playing, effects pedals and more. 7 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. www.originsjazz.org

Guns N’ Roses. Sept. 6. The bridge separating 1980s and 1990s hard rock, Guns N' Roses ushered in an era of grim, gritty rock n’ roll. Their sound is marked by memorable riffs from guitarists Slash and Izzy that matched the dark fantasies of vocalist Axl Rose, who lead the band with a serpentine charm. 6:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Burl County Fair. Sept. 8-10. This first-year, Americana-heavy festival brings one of the most ambitious music lineups that the popular Distillery District venue has seen, with Margo Price, Rayland Baxter, Madison Cunningham, Del McCoury Band, S.G. Goodman and many other acts performing over the weekend. The venue’s parking lot will be transformed to emulate a county fair atmosphere, with an outdoor stage, games, food and other attractions, including comedy, a hot dog eating contest, tarot readings, a charity auction and more. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers. Sept. 9. An amalgam of jazz, folk, classical and rock, the Noisemakers draw many of their fans from the jam band circuit. Bandleader Bruce Hornsby first rose to national prominence with “The Way It Is,” his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. His many collaborations include Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Bon Iver, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples and Willie Nelson. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Singer/songwriter and pianist Bruce Honrsby and his band, The Noisemakers, will bring their eclectic and high energy jazz-influenced pop rock to the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 9. Photo furnished

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Sept 14. (rescheduled) Formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California jug band, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band scored its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock n’ roll, pop, blue-grass and the amalgam now known as Americana. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Here Come the Mummies. Sept. 14. Here Come the Mummies is a self-described “eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind.” Having opened for acts like P-Funk, Al Green and Cheap Trick, the Nashville-based funk/rock band is known for concealing members’ true identities behind elaborate mummy costumes. 9 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Godspeed You! Black Emperor. Sept. 15. The instrumental multi-media Montreal-based group Godspeed You! Black Emperor create extended, repetition-oriented chamber rock. The minimal and patient crescendo building of the band's compositions results in a meditative and hypnotic listen that becomes narrative-like when combined with found-sound splices and the films of their visual collaborators. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

James McMurtry. Sept. 27. The son of celebrated American novelist Larry McMurtry, James McMurtry followed the family's tradition: He's a master storyteller who relates his tales in verse and music. Part of the Texas singer/songwriter community, McMurtry has a gift for character studies, documenting lives not in perfect balance and offering political commentary on how the choices of the powerful impact the lives of ordinary folks. 9 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Saxsquatch. Sept. 28. The former saxophonist for The Marcus King Band, Dean Mitchell — better known by his stage name Saxsquatch — is known for wearing a Bigfoot costume and playing cover versions of popular songs on the saxophone. 9 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Saxsquatch can be spotted on stage Sept. 28 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Theatre, Film & Performance

Summer Classic Film Series: “The Big Lebowski.” Sept. 6. The final film in this summer film series, “The Big Lebowski” (1998) follows the story of an eventful period in the life of Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, who, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help. 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Old Gods of Appalachia: The Price of Progress. Sept. 8. Old Gods of Appalachia is an eldritch horror fiction podcast set in an Alternate Appalachia, a world where these mountains were never meant to be inhabited. This world feels eerily similar to the hills and hollers we’ve grown up with, but there are some tell-tale differences. Names of towns and counties may be altered. Historical events slide forward or backward in time. And then, of course, there are the monsters. This live show includes a staged storytelling performance similar to an old-time radio play, featuring show creators Steve Shell and Cam Collins, a rotating cast of professional actors and live musical performances. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Studio Players: “Ladies of Liberty.” Sept. 14-17, 21-24, 28-30, Oct. 1. When radio station WHIZ-NY loses the actors of its highest rated adventure drama to the draft in World War II, a new superhero team is created to take their place: The Ladies of Liberty. When the war concludes and their show is threatened by cancellation, they decide they want to be REAL heroes and perform one last episode on their own terms. Showtimes are 8 p.m opening night and Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Ct. www.studioplayers.org

Rosa Goddard Film Festival. Sept. 13, 20, 27. Curated and coordinated by local gift shop and bookstore SQecial Media, this year’s annual celebration of international cinema classics and contemporary films features the 2001 British romantic-dramedy “Monsoon Wedding” (Sept. 13), the 1998 experimental DIY film “Drylongso” (Sept 20), and the 2014 Iranian vampire noir “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (Sept. 27). 7:15 p.m. Kentukcy Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.com

Twelve Lions Film Festival: “Bluegrass Spirits” Premiere. Sept. 28. The opening reception for the inaugural film festival (Sept. 28-Oct. 1) will include a premiere of the film “Bluegrass Spirits,” a feature-length dramatic comedy about Kentucky, Kentucky Bourbon, Kentucky folks and ghosts, filmed in and around Lexington and starring Jake Busey, the son of actor Gary Busey. A Q&A with the filmmaker will follow. Reception starts at 7 p.m.; film screening at 8 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.twelvelionsfilmfestival.com

× Expand The Kentucky-centric film "Bluegrass Spirits," starring Jake Busey, will debut as part of the Twelve Lions Film Festival on Sept. 28. Photo furnished

Etc.

HARVEST: A 21c Lexington and FoodChain Event. Sept. 7. This benefit for FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit that increases access to locally sourced, fresh food for everyone, will begin with a cocktail reception, featuring small bites crafted by the FoodChain culinary team and an open bar with curated cocktails by Lockbox mixologists and other spirits. Guests will be treated to live music from the Origins Jazz Series as they explore 21c’s contemporary art museum. The evening will include a four-course dinner arranged by Lockbox executive chef Nick Fisherkeller, highlighting locally sourced ingredients from the FoodChain aquaponics farm. The night also includes access to a silent auction with top-shelf Kentucky bourbons, exclusive travel packages and more. 6 p.m. 21c Lexington Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. www.givebutter.com/c/HARVEST2023

Symphonic Stroll. Sept. 9. Returning for the third year, this now-annual event features Lexington Philharmonic musicians performing chamber music among the outdoor sculptures on the beautiful grounds of Josephine Sculpture Park. Attendees can enjoy interactive activities and food trucks in addition to live music and the sculptural installations that are installed permanently or semi-permanently at the park. Two entry times are offered for admission (4 p.m. and 5 p.m.), with performances occurring between 4-8 p.m. Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road (Frankfort, Ky.) www.josephinesculpturepark.org/events

Bonsai Exhibit at Historic Michler’s Greenhouse. On display September 15-17. The art of cultivating miniature trees in ceramic pots has existed in Asia for over a thousand years. Bonsai is accessible to anyone who is mindful of living things and attentive to the inspiration of the natural world. It awakens us to the bittersweet beauty and impermanence of all life, and encourages a humble acceptance of change and the passage of time. Presented by Central Kentucky Bonsai, this exhibit is the region’s largest and most important bonsai event of the 21st century. Different species will be displayed in stages of development from 1-100 years. Hours: Fri. 1-8 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses & Garden and Native Kentucky Café, 417 East Maxwell St. www.michlers.com

More Tales: Wilmore Storytelling Festival. Sept. 15-16. This family-friendly event is a throwback to the days of old when storytellers roamed the land telling tales to young and old alike. Featuring professional storytellers Bil Lepp, Paul Strickland, Stephen Hollen, Laura Packer and many others. 6:30-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m-9 p.m. Sat. 210 S. Lexington Ave., Wilmore, Ky. www.moretalesstoryfest.org

× Expand Storyteller Bil Lepp will appear at the Wilmore-based storytelling festival "More Tales," taking place Sept. 15-16. Photo furnished

Midway Fall Festival. Sept. 16-17. Presented by the Midway Business Association, this event features a multitude of talented arts and crafts vendors, sorghum and pottery demonstrations and delicious food vendors. Live music, entertainment and fun children's activities will round out the 49th annual event. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. www.midwayfallfestival.com

Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival. Sept 16-17, 23-24. Music lovers are invited to enjoy live jazz in a beautiful setting for this annual event, taking place at two venues over two weekends with performances from Adrian Crutchfield, Sophia Goodman, Paladin, Blue Groove Jazz, Brooks Giles, Destiny L and more. Food trucks will be parked close by, along with an outdoor bar for festival attendees. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Sept. 16-17, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg; Sept. 23-24, Old Fort Harrod State Park, 100 S College St. Harrodsburg. Visit website for showtimes and more details. kyheritagejazzfest.org

Henry Rollins: Good to See You Tour. Sept. 16. In describing Henry Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. “Rollins is many things,” says The Washington Post, “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist even motivational speaker...his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter.” On the “Good To See You” tour, Rollins will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Performer, writer and humorist Henry Rollins will make a stop at the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 16. Photo furnished

Intentions – Actions – Outcomes: An Evening of Performance. Sept. 21. In conjunction with its “Intentions – Actions – Outcomes” exhibition, the University of Kentucky Art Museum will present a lively program of experimental music, dance and performance, including John Cage's composition “4'33”” and classic Fluxus actions. The event will feature performances by Ben Arnold, Elizabeth Arnold, Rae Goodwin, Joe Sola, Susie Theil, Jeffrey Todd and students from the UK School of Music and Department of Theatre & Dance, with Master of Ceremonies Stuart Horodner. 7 p.m., Singletary Center Recital Hall, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Dario Argento’s “Demons” with Live Soundtrack Performed by Goblin. Sept. 27. Composer Claudio Simonetti has written and recorded some of the most influential scores and soundtracks in horror, including “Suspiria,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “Deep Red/Profondo Rosso,” “Tenebre” and many others, with his seminal work still informing the genre to this day. This year, Simonetti's group Goblin celebrates Dario Argento's 1985 classic, “Demons,” with a live performance of the score set to a screening of the movie. Following the finale of the film, the collective will return after a brief intermission to deliver an additional performance of quintessential Goblin material and “best of” songs and scores set to their cinematic counterparts. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com