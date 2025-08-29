September 2025 tadoo List

LIVE MUSIC

Chamber Music of Lexington. Aug. 29-Sept. 6. Over the course of nine days, The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington will present formal performances, free public appearances, and educational work with students in Lexington, all under the direction of native Lexingtonian and artistic director Nathan Cole, who was recently named the new concert master of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The festival, which is now in its 18th season, will feature main stage concerts at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, pop-up concerts, a cabaret-style event at Equus Run Vineyards, and more. chambermusiclex.org/2025-festival

Soccer Mommy. Sept. 5 Blending fuzzy indie rock with sharp pop instincts, Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) delivers hook-filled tracks that balance soul and melody. Her live shows cut straight to the point with catchy, cathartic and loud in all the right places. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Ben Sollee will provide support at the 250Lex Concert for Lexington on Sept. 7. Photo by Jessica Ebelhar

250Lex: A Concert for Lexington. Sept. 7. This milestone celebration honors Lexington’s 250th anniversary with a lineup of local and national artists, including Ben Sollee, Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, and the Lexington Philharmonic. The concert includes the debut performance of a piece commissioned by Lexington-born composer Shawn Okpebholo. Pre-concert activities begin at 1 p.m.; performance at 3 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. lexphil.org/250lex

Mary Halverson: Amaryllis. Sept .13. Guitarist-composer Mary Halvorson brings her acclaimed “Amaryllis” project to Lexington, blending jazz, avant-garde and chamber music into lush, unpredictable soundscapes. Featuring an ensemble of improvisational heavyweights, this performance promises both daring artistry and lyrical beauty. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Beach Boys. Sept. 17. With timeless hits like “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “California Girls,” The Beach Boys bring their iconic harmonies and surf-rock nostalgia to Lexington’s newest outdoor stage. 7:30 p.m. Gatton Park on Town Branch, 795 Manchester St. gattonpark.org

Sabbath: The Recreation of Sabbath. Sept. 19. A note-for-note tribute to the godfathers of heavy metal, this powerhouse act channels the dark groove of Black Sabbath’s prime. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. manchestermusichall.com

The Steeldrivers. Sept. 19-20. Known for blending traditional bluegrass with hard-driving blues, this Grammy-winning band has built a loyal following with soulful vocals and sharp musicianship. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

Goth Babe. Sept. 21. Mixing surfy indie-pop and breezy psych-rock, Goth Babe creates soundtracks with an undercurrent of wanderlust. Expect feel-good hooks and a set that plays like a road trip with the windows down. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Panda Bear. Sept. 23. Co-founder of Animal Collective and an experimental pop icon, Panda Bear layers hypnotic loops, kaleidoscopic textures, and woozy harmonies into transportive live sets. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform Sept. 23 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Toad the Wet Sprocket. Sept. 23. The ’90s alternative act returns with the jangly guitars and melodic hooks that fueled hits like “Walk on the Ocean” and “All I Want.” 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

Paul Wall. Sept. 26. Houston’s “People’s Champ” brings his laid-back flow, Southern swagger and diamond-grilled smile to Manchester Music Hall, rolling through early hits alongside fresh tracks. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. manchestermusichall.com

ART & EXHIBITS

LexArts Hop. Sept. 19. During the LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening, with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events at traditional and non-traditional gallery spaces. Patrons start at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., with many venues keeping additional hours. A full guide is available each month at the LexArts Hop website: lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

× Expand A solo show by artist Jeffrey Equality Brooks is on display at the Living Arts & Science Center through Sept. 26. Image furnished

Jeffrey Equality Brooks Solo Show. On display through Sept. 26. Jeffrey Equality Brooks presents raw, emotionally-charged paintings that confront the viewer with both visual appeal and personal truth. Infused with the bold colors and stylistic flair of pop art, his work leans into “new sincerity,” rejecting celebrity culture in favor of honest, sometimes uncomfortable reflections on identity and emotion. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

19 Years 40 Feet. On display through Oct. 4. This exhibition is a sampling of recent work across diverse mediums from Georgetown College studio art professors J. Daniel Graham, Darrell Kincer, and Boris Zakic, who have worked together in close proximity for almost two decades. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (City Gallery), 141 Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Figure It Out. On display through Oct. 15. This compelling group showcase centers around the human figure, highlighting masterful interpretations of the body and face in glass by five artists. Trifecta Glass • Art • Lounge, 243 Walton Ave. trifectadesignstudio.com

× Expand "Vibrant Pastels," a show feautiring the work of pastel artist Mariana McDonald and 18 of her past and present students, will be in display at Artists' Attic Sept. 4-Oct. 30. Image furnished

Vibrant Pastels. On display Sept. 4-Oct. 30. Showcasing the exciting world of color created by the use of soft pastels, this exhibit features work by artist Marianna McDonald and 18 of her past and present students. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sat., 12-4 p.m. and by appointment. Artist’s Attic, 401 W. Main St., Suite 401. www.theartistsattic.org

Black to the Future: African People in Outer Space: Past, Present, and Future. On display Sept. 12-Nov. 1. This “Afrofuturistic” group show curated by multidisciplinary artist Frank X Walker features 16 regional artists working in multiple mediums, inspired by the Dogon people of Mali’s traditional knowledge of Sirius A and B star systems. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

ETC.

Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent. Sept. 9. The sixth annual showcase celebrates local seniors’ singing, dancing and other performance talents, with proceeds benefiting the Morning Pointe Foundation, a nonprofit that provides nursing scholarships and caregiver support programs. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Antique Show at Athens Schoolhouse. Sept. 13-14. This monthly antique show transforms the historic Athens Schoolhouse into a treasure trove of furniture, estate jewelry, Bybee pottery, ’40s-’60s glassware, primitive kitchen wares, Kentucky collectibles, vintage furs and clothing, artwork, phonographs and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Athens Schoolhouse, 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. www.thelexingtonantiqueshow.com

Studio Players: “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.” Sept. 11-14, 19-21, 26-28. Bram Stoker’s classic gets a lightning-paced, farcical twist in this gender-bending comedy that blends Mel Brooks-style humor with rapid-fire staging. Opening night and Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m. The Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. studioplayers.org

× Expand Taking place Sept. 13-14 at Lexington Green, the Bluegrass Creative Market features more than 40 artisan vendors. Photo furnished

Bluegrass Creative Market. Sept. 13-14. This curated festival showcases Kentucky-made crafts, food trucks, live music and more than 40 artisan vendors at Lexington Green. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., noon-5 p.m. Lexington Green, Lexington Green Circle. backroadbluegrass.com/bluegrass-creative-market

× Expand Members from the cast of the cult classic film Napoleon Dynamite will host a screening of the movie and a Q&A on Sept. 17 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Napoleon Dynamite Live. Sept. 17. Break out your “Vote for Pedro” shirt for this 20th-anniversary celebration of the 2004 cult comedy that made tater tots, “ligers” and awkward dance moves legendary. The event will feature a full film screening followed by behind-the-scenes stories and audience Q&A with stars Jon Heder (Napoleon), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

Wild Folk Music Festival. Sept. 20-21. This free, high-energy weekend of bluegrass, Americana, country and rockabilly set to the backdrop of the Wildman Triathlon in downtown Lawrenceburg will feature live music from Killin’ Time Band, Louisville Bluegrass Band, Hillbilly Casino, DeeOhGee, Coaltown Dixie and more. Sat., 5-11 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Century Bank Park, 44 Anna Mac Clarke Ave., Lawrenceburg. visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/wildfolk-music-fest

Movement Continuum: Exhibit. Sept. 26-27. This inaugural choreographers' showcase will feature debut performances from 14 regional movement makers. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Black Box Theatre, 141 East Main St. www.movementcontinuum.org