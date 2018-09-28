Showing Off: Designer Showcase helping to breathe new life into historic Versailles Road home

× 1 of 24 Expand More than 25 designers contributed to the Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency’s 2018 Designer Showcase, each decking out a separate room or area to the nines. The home is open for tours through Oct. 7, with tour proceeds benefitting NHOA. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 24 Expand More than 25 designers contributed to the Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency’s 2018 Designer Showcase, each decking out a separate room or area to the nines. The home is open for tours through Oct. 7, with tour proceeds benefitting NHOA. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 3 of 24 Expand More than 25 designers contributed to the Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency’s 2018 Designer Showcase, each decking out a separate room or area to the nines. The home is open for tours through Oct. 7, with tour proceeds benefitting NHOA. Just past Keeneland and the Wellesley Heights subdivision on Versailles Road, sits a hidden local treasure. Nestled in the trees is a gate, and behind that gate is the “other” Clay family home – one that many in Lexington know little about.

Referred to in its early years as the “White House,” the house was built in the early 1900s by Charles Donald Clay, grandson of Statesman Henry Clay, and his wife, Mariah Pepper Clay, as part of a large estate that once included what is now Calumet Farm.

And for a short time this month, the grandiose home will open its doors to the public, as it hosts the 2018 Designer Showcase event.

The Decorator Showcase, as the event was originally known, was initiated in 1976 by the Women’s Neighborly Organization, a group that both operated preschool programs and visited nursing home residents in the inner city. After WNO dissolved in the 1980s, the event was taken over by the Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency of the Bluegrass (NHOA), which manages it today. The 2018 event is the 24th Showcase but the first since 2012.

Event chair Paula DeBoor has been part of the event since its inception and has chaired at least eight showcases. Throughout the years she’s learned a lot about what interests people.

“People love to get a peek at historic properties that they don’t normally have access to,” says DeBoor.

“Homes that have name recognition or have a history are the most popular.”

Over the years, the Designer Showcase has allowed visitors a glimpse into many properties that fit that bill, such as Spendthrift Farm. Others, unfortunately no longer stand. Homes from past Showcases that have since been demolished include one of the original homes at Mt. Brilliant Farm, which was constructed in the 1700s, and Old Frankfort Pike’s Birch Nest – the location of the first Showcase in 1976. Birch Nest was well known for its unusual construction. Beginning as a three-room log cabin in 1840, it grew to a 22-room structure that consisted of two attached homes: the original cabin that had expanded to a larger Federal-style home, and a hunting lodge that had been moved here from Bar Harbor, Maine. The home was famous for its odd appearance as well as many unusual interior features.

The Clay home could easily have joined the ranks of those no longer standing, according John “Wick” Faust of the development company Easley and Faust Properties, which purchased the home in December of 2017.

“When we first bought the property, builders told us we needed to level the house, but that was something we just couldn’t do,” says Faust, adding that the history of the home is important.

× Expand Robert Easley (left) and John “Wick” Faust (right) of Easley and Faust Properties purchased the “White House” in 2017. The house was built in the early 1900s by Henry Clay’s grandson and has been remodeled top to bottom. Photo by Tiffany Combs

“The two homes on the original property housed all of Henry Clay’s furnishings and memorabilia from Ashland. It’s amazing to think of the history that’s been through here that wasn’t necessarily created here but is a part of the home.”

The Clays purchased the property on both sides of Versailles Road, where they established three farms, as a way to make a new beginning in postbellum Lexington.

“They’d just lost the Ashland Estate. It was post-Civil War and they were in financial ruin. They’d fought for the losing side and Lexington no longer embraced them, and they felt like they needed to start over,” says Faust.

The 5,200-square-foot Colonial home was the residence of the Clay family until Charles Clay died in 1935. Since then, the home and remaining 16 acres of the original estate have changed hands several times.

“It’s said that the home was purchased by a physician in the 1950s and his family resided here until the early 2000s. I’ve heard about the wonderful parties that happened here during those years – it was the heyday of the home after the Clay family’s departure,” says Faust.

The five-bedroom home is believed to have one of the first – if not the first – atriums in Lexington. The house has seen several additions over the years, as well as the installation of a pool and large garage and pool house in 2007. In the early 2000s, the acreage was prepared for future development, with the construction of a road and infrastructure to support a community of homes, and Easley and Faust have the plans ready.

The new development – a private, gated community made up of 13 new residences, each with approximately three-quarters of an acre of property – will be called The Silks of Lexington. Three of the lots are already sold, and the “White House” will also be available for purchase.

In addition to preserving the residence, Faust and Easley wanted to respect the land and the flora and fauna surrounding the property.

During the planning process, arborist Dave Leonard of Dave Leonard Tree Specialists examined each tree on the property to identify the oldest, the healthiest and the ones that needed care. Leonard identified close to 20 trees that have been on the property since the time of the home’s construction, as well as others that were planted between 60 and 70 years ago.

“The tree canopy here is phenomenal,” says Faust. “We’ve redesigned the plans three times to make sure that we protect as many trees as possible. The area also backs up to 135 acres of land owned by the city that we hope will become a public park in the future.”

For NHOA, the purchase of the home by Easley and Faust Properties was a stroke of luck. Susie Hillard, NHOA’s director of philanthropy and administration, says, “It’s tough to find a house of the right size for the event. We never know how long it will take to find the next ideal home for the Showcase, so it’s always exciting when we locate one as perfect as the Clay home. It came together at just the right time.”

The Designer Showcase allows 27 interior and landscape designers to show off their talents to the public. Design coordinator Dwayne Anderson of House by JSD Designs chose the color palette, and each designer was assigned a room. They will use the color palette and their own vision to create a spectacular experience for visitors. Designers can make any modifications they wish, and the property owner has the first opportunity to purchase any of the items in the home. Visitors may also buy items that the owner isn’t purchasing, and at the end of the Showcase, the designers will return the rooms to their original state.

Hillard credits Anderson with expanding the roster of designers involved in this year’s Showcase. “Dwayne has worked hard to bring in young, up-and-coming designers. We have several new designers joining us for their very first showcase, as well as a few designers that have been with the showcase since the beginning,” she says.

All proceeds from the event support NHOA’s mission of improving the quality of life for long-term-care residents in Central and Eastern Kentucky. There are 5,500 residents in long term care in NHOA’s 17-county service area. Hillard states, “Six percent of those residents have no visitors to monitor their care. The ombudsman is someone a resident can trust to advocate for their well-being, and they often develop friendships.”

Faust sees the partnership and ability to help a worthy organization as a win-win.

“We felt like this was a great opportunity to help NHOA and then sell the house after the Showcase to someone who will take care of it and continue the restoration,” he said.

“It’s a sweet victory to be able to protect this property,” Faust continued. “In different hands it might have been gone.”

2018 Designer Showcase

3330 Versailles Road • www.ombuddy.org/designer-showcase/

Open daily for tours through Oct. 7.

Tour hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., and 1-5 p.m. Sun.

Visit website for more details and a list of special events taking place at the house in conjunction with the Designer Showcase.