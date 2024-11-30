Small-Business Salute: Bluegrass Shoe Repair

Located on Lexington’s south side and lined with a variety of locally-owned and supported businesses, the well-aged shopping arcade Garden Springs Shopping Center is a snapshot of authentic Americana. During lunch hours, the popular sandwich shop Dad’s Favorite Deli takes center stage, as a long line of customers stand outside the door, patiently waiting to place their order. The spacious corridor is filled to capacity with tables of lively conversation enriching the experience. Small businesses specializing in everything from jewelry repair and sewing alterations to games, hobbies and antiques, provide practical services and goods while staying comfortably sheltered from the ever-changing trends. Among the hidden gems keeping the shopping center rooted in its simple, utilitarian ambiance is Bluegrass Shoe Repair, a 25-year-old business that has long enchanted this writer, a past patron of the shop. In a fast-paced world where many old-world crafts, like shoe-cobbling, have largely become a lost art, writer Lynn Cauldron recently took some time to observe the venue and its charm.

× Expand Mark Derosett (pictured at top) learned the art of shoe cobbling under Bluegrass Shoe Repair owner George Ball. Derosett now oversees the majority of the repairs in Lexington’s only remaining shoe repair shop. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Upon entering Bluegrass Shoe Repair, a bell above the door rings and a zealous little terrier mix greets me with a warm welcome; perhaps, instinctively compensating for his owner’s “get down to business” demeanor in advance. Shelves lining the walls are stocked high with all sorts of recently repaired footwear, from well-worn work boots to someone’s favorite metallic silver high heels, ready to be picked up. On the left side of the shop’s counter is a special area reserved for now orphaned shoes, hoping to fit a new set of feet soon. A vintage style red gumball machine on the counter complements the shop’s unique understated decor. Posted business hours are highlighted: Tuesday- Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed for lunch: 1-2:30 p.m. It is a dream schedule indeed for any small-business employee. One distinct and repeated service announcement that cannot be overlooked, is the “CASH OR CHECK ONLY” payment policy. While one might argue that it is a dated means to pay for any service, it seems to have no effect on the shop’s steady flow of business, as evidenced by the amount of shoes waiting in the repair lineup.

An eclectic mix of humorous customer service announcements further embellish the shop’s interior: “If you are grouchy, irritable, or just plain mean, there will be a $10 charge for putting up with you.” Adding flair to the signage is a watercolor portrait of Otis Potus, the shop’s mascot and the same canine that welcomed me, with a sign that reads “Please pet me. I’m friendly.”

A gentleman pops his head out from behind the machinery. Mark Derosett, the shop’s cobbler is dressed in his signature attire of round spectacles, a camouflage hat, and a plaid shirt with blue jean overalls. “It’s going to be a minute,” he says. Clientele drops in and out while I wait my turn. Mark tells one client, “Shoe goo is not the same as shoe glue…it’s goop,” to which the client frustratingly mumbles, “Goo is nothing more than goop — who knew?!” The encounter seems like a comedy sketch being played out before me of life in a small town. Another customer debates whether to save her treasured loafers after the cobbler delivers the distressing news of their condition. She resolves they are worth it. Here, I reflect on how the struggle is real, and one in which all of us might relate: At what point do we resolve to let go of our beloved pair of footwear rather than take continued efforts to resuscitate them?

Explaining how mass production and manufacturing have affected the industry, Derosett says, “Shoes are so cheaply made these days. Some repairs might cost more than what the shoe cost.” But he knows that ultimately, it’s a decision that depends on the individual, and the financial and emotional investment they’ve put into their shoes.

× Expand Bluegrass Shoe Repair employee James Hundley works on a boot that’s been brought in for repair. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

“Someone will bring in the rattiest pair of shoes you’ve ever seen and want to fix them, and I would have thrown them out way years ago,” he said, adding that synthetic materials cheapen the quality of shoes, making them challenging to repair. It’s worth noting that birck-and-mortar shoe repair shops, once a relatively booming business, are few and far between in this day and age — many folks DO just throw away their shoes after they fall into disrepair. Derosett estimates Bluegrass Shoe Repair to be one of fewer than five left in the state.

But the shop’s antique furnishings and machinery are reminiscent of a time when shoe repair shops were a lively, happening place. “That’s a 1940s Landis Curve Stitcher,” Derosett said. “As a kid,

I saw this actual same model on a warship in Wilmington, North Carolina, when my family took me on vacation. Those huge vessels had their own life in the belly of the ship, because they serviced other fleets and maritime workers — from doctors and dentists, to even shoe cobblers.”

The shop’s aged and “well-oiled” machinery is still going strong and put to daily use. The 1918 Shoe Polisher that sits in the far back of the shop, for example, proves to be a stalwart piece of equipment for the business. Here, Derosett interjects a bit of trivia about the recent closing of Kiwi, one of the oldest and most globally recognized brands of shoe polish since 1906. During World War I, the shoe care brand was used by both British and American armies.

× Expand Bluegrass Shoe Repair is located in Garden Springs Shopping Center, on the corner of Lane Allen and Harrodsburg roads. The shopping center is also home to Dad’s Favorite Deli, The Rusty Scabbard and more. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Pointing to two Singer machines, Derosett continued, “These ones, right here, are Model 29, probably from the ’20s or ’30s. See the foot move? It moves 360 degrees in any direction you want.” His enthusiasm is contagious — but, as if reading my mind as I recall my own grandmother’s Singer, he interrupts, “This ain’t your grandma’s sewing machine. They are made for multiple uses, and they are hard to come by now.”

Derosett learned the craft as an apprentice under George Ball (the shop owner), in addition to teaching himself. Contemplating what is involved in repairing one of these vital shop machines, he explained, “George and I do any repairs ourselves — who are [we] going to call? But I’ll say this about these machines… they don’t require a lot of repairs; they built these things to last.”

Ball frequents the shop weekly to assist with the upkeep of the business and is known in the community for his longstanding reputation and commitment to the trade. Prior to opening Bluegrass Shoe Repair, Ball worked many years as a cobbler at the former Turfland Mall, once located behind Garden Springs Shopping Center.

Derosett tells Otis that it’s almost time to go home, and then gives me the backstory of his furry buddy. “He is a rat terrier mixed with Chihuahua… someone threw him out from a car window at the Red Mile, can you believe that?!” I quickly observe Mark’s soft heart for his little companion. “He is good-lookin’, good-natured, and there need to be more like Otis in the world,” Derosett laughs. “Vote Otis for President.”

An employee from a neighboring shop stops by and waves, wishing us a happy weekend.