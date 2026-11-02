Small-Business Spotlight: Good Reception Records

× Expand Pictured from left to right: Good Reception Records team members Cameron Taylor, Ryan Filchak, Chase Fairchild, and Sam Myers. Photo by Luke Francis

A new record shop coming to Southland Drive is already getting a good reception, before even opening its doors. Led by Chase Fairchild, Good Reception Records has been rolling out its brand throughout the year, with pop-up shops throughout Central Kentucky and a slick marketing campaign that has local audiophiles eager for more.

“I joke with our guys that we’re a marketing company that sells records, even though we don’t have a shop to do it in yet,” said Fairchild, who is also the founder and CEO of the local boutique marketing firm Bolt Marketing. “Despite this it’s still been important to get the word out about what’s coming, and our experience together at Bolt has certainly helped with that.”

The team behind Good Reception consists largely of Bolt colleagues, including marketing strategist Ryan Filchak and graphic designer Sam Myers, which allowed them to adapt efficiently and utilize their shared marketing muscle as they build out the business. But what most drives Good Reception Records is the group’s collective love of music — particularly vinyl — and curating a catalog to their specific tastes. Because of this, Fairchild says that Good Reception will not only include favorites of his like The Grateful Dead and choice bluegrass, soul, jazz and rock cuts, but also an inventory of today’s top hitmakers like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter.

× Expand Over the past year or so, Good Reception Records has been hosting pop-up events at other venues. Soon, the business will open a brick-and-mortar on Southland Drive. Photo by Toy Adams

“At the end of the day, we want to offer something for everybody and be a place they can come to grab a drink, browse music, relax and unplug for a bit,” Fairchild said.

The team has put its marketing expertise to work through unconventional promotional efforts, including video interviews with local bands and support for local events and festivals. They have worked with the local concert series and fellow Southland Drive staple Tahlsound as well as the Lake Cumberland-area music festival Sleeping In The Woods, which highlights local and regional songwriters. Good Reception has also hosted record store pop-ups at Burl Brew and Manchester Coffee Co.

“Through those initiatives we’ve felt the anticipation building with people who are excited about Good Reception and wondering when we’ll be open,” Fairchild said.

The wait should soon be over: Good Reception plans to open by year’s end at 500 Southland Drive, in a space formerly occupied by a podiatrist’s office. Since beginning its lease this summer, Fairchild and his team have been transforming the building into a combined café, record store and event space. Plans call for raised ceilings, brick floors and track lighting to showcase roughly 1,000 records.

The name itself was inspired in part by an interior reception window left over from the building’s former life as a doctor’s office.

“Originally I was going to get a spot by the railroad tracks and call it On the Rail Records, but then this building came into the equation,” Fairchild recalled. “Once we got a look at it and put our heads together the name came quickly. I’m the guy who buys the domain name, gets the Instagram handle and begins designing a logo before anything even exists, which was the case here.”

× Expand The team has put its marketing expertise to work through unconventional promotional efforts, including video interviews with local bands and support for local events and festivals. Photo by Toy Adams

Coffee and food will be another draw, thanks to Jawn Coffee, a project launched in 2022 by connoisseur John Cable after his time working for a nonprofit in Philadelphia. Initially a mobile cart appearing at farmers’ markets, festivals and other events, Jawn’s partnership with Good Reception marks its first move into a permanent space. The café will feature roasts from Manchester Coffee Co. and Cincinnati’s Proud Hound Coffee, along with bagels, pastries and vintage clothing.

“The space is going to feel very connected, from the cafe to the shop to things out back like outdoor seating and entertainment that the property owner has percolating,” Fairchild explained. “From songwriter rounds to coffee collabs and small-batch 45’ releases with local artists, there’s going to be so much on offer once we get going there.”

Good Reception vinyl and other merchandise have also been available at a pop-up inside the Kentucky Fun Mall since mid-October. Fairchild plans to launch an e-commerce operation alongside the brick-and-mortar shop, but for him, the venture is about more than business. A Southland neighborhood resident, he hopes to amplify the music and creative community right outside his door.

“We like to think of ourselves as stewards of local art who love music, physical media and all things Kentucky,” Fairchild said. “With that in mind, I don’t think there’s anywhere other than Southland Drive that this shop could go. [That corridor has] been home to places like Lemco Sound Studio, the Southland Jamboree and Willie’s Locally Known. And it’s also now had Tahlsound there for a decade, and Woodsongs just moved in. It felt like the perfect place for us to call home too.”