Small-Business Spotlight: Greasy Art Supply

× Expand Tucked into a historic home on Deweese Street, Greasy is an art supply shop and tattoo parlour owned and managed by married couple Wes Meek and Brigitte Miller. Photo by Honeysage Photo Co.

Step into the over 100-year-old refurbished home that houses the local small business Greasy Art Supply and you’ll be greeted by lightly used instruments arranged on the walls and hanging overhead. From there, you can turn to your left to browse an art supply store or head straight to the back for a tattoo.

The shop’s elongated walls display watercolor paintings by owner Wes Meek, who also built the shelving that holds the store’s selection of paintbrushes, watercolor palettes, canvases, oil paints and other art supplies.

Meek and his wife, Brigitte Miller, both tattoo artists, run the art shop/tattoo parlor. The two met a few years ago when Meek was tattooing Miller.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to own an art store or, at least I saw myself surrounded by paint and paper and canvas, things like that,” Meek said.

Miller had explored different art forms on and off, but meeting Meek inspired her to return to her creative pursuits.

“[Art had been] on the back burner until Wes started teaching me how to tattoo, and I jumped back in,” she said. “I’ve been tattooing for two years now. I [also] got back into drawing and some light painting, and ceramics is my main art form now.”

× Expand When searching for a location for their business, Miller said the old home nestled off Deweese Street was “love at first sight.” Photo by Honeysage Photo Co.

Miller creates everything from ceramic planters to bookends.

When the couple began searching for the perfect spot to start a business together, Miller said the old home nestled off Deweese Street was “love at first sight.”

The tattoo studio has been open for about two years, while the art supply store celebrated its first anniversary recently. The shop continues to grow — literally, with plants tucked into nearly every nook and cranny.

“We want to give people more options for really making good art instead of just crafting,” Meek said. “We make a safe space for people to come and talk about art and hang out.”

He said they try to stock the store with niche, hard-to-find products, such as electric pencil sharpeners and well-made paints, among many other things. The couple also make their own palettes by hand.

Customers are welcome to stop in and draw for free whenever the shop is open. Greasy Art Supply also offers watercolor classes for children, beginners and experienced artists.

Miller said she enjoys the opportunity to grow from the other artists who stop in.

“I like the interpersonal aspect,” Miller said. “It’s awesome that artists of all ages come in and we get to learn about their art and their techniques, and we could share our art too. So, it’s a nice way to get inspiration.”

Meek likewise enjoys connecting with artists and helping them explore new mediums. The shop welcomes beginners and experts alike, offering a place for artists at every stage of their creative journey.

“It’s super fun talking to all the artists who come in and getting excited with them about their projects and helping them figure out what they can do,” he said.

Meek himself discovered watercolor when his grandad encouraged him to pick up a brush and follow his artistic lead at a young age. Meek now teaches people at different levels, spreading the idea of messy, fun art.

The shop’s name, Greasy Art Supply, is a nod to Meek’s messy painting habits. But while the name reflects his creative process, he wanted the space itself to feel anything but chaotic — more like “the underside of a leaf; calming and natural.” Meek and Miller have carried that vision into the shop’s atmosphere.

Miller said the goal moving forward is to make a creative hub where people can spend time with other artists and have their voices heard, integrating more with the arts community in Lexington as time goes on.

“We don’t want to have a pretentious art store where you feel kind of rushed,” Meek said. “There’s a lot to look at in here, but it’s a small space, so I’d like to keep expanding the inventory and having things for everybody, leaving the crafting and all that to the box stores.”

× Expand Located in a historic house on DeWeese Street, Greasy features a tattoo shop in the front and art shop in the back. Photo by Honeysage Photo Co.

For Meek and Miller, the business is a natural extension of their shared creative lives. They divide responsibilities according to their strengths: Miller manages social media and helps source products, while Meek teaches watercolor classes and searches for new supplies. Both continue to tattoo.

And while Lexington has other art stores and tattoo parlors, the couple believe Greasy offers something distinct: a welcoming, low-pressure environment.

“A lot of tattoo shops are really intense and almost overwhelming, intimidating,” Meek said. “We try to keep it really chill. I wanted to just make it a calm environment.”

Whether someone is nervous about getting their first tattoo or just beginning to delve into painting or another form of visual art, Meek and Miller have worked to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome and relaxed upon entry.

That sense of ease, they believe, can also encourage people to take creative risks.

“When people feel safe, welcomed and unjudged, they are far more willing to try something unfamiliar,” Miller said. “Comfort doesn’t keep people stagnant; it gives them the confidence to experiment, fail and grow. We see it all the time here. Once someone realizes Greasy is a place where they won’t be embarrassed for trying something new, they take bigger creative risks.”