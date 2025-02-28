Small business Spotlight: Griggs Homes, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Building and Renovating Homes

× Expand In the 30 years since Julie Griggs started Griggs Homes, Inc., her focus has shifted from building to remodeling, but her focus on customer care remains the same. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Julie Griggs has built her career from the ground up — literally. In 1995, she stood on an empty lot in Andover Hills ready to build her first home. At the time, the Lexington neighborhood was little more than a grid of dirt roads and possibilities. Just 28 years old at the time, Griggs had no idea that moment would mark the beginning of a decades-long career shaping the homes — and lives — of families across Lexington.

Griggs Homes Inc. started as a custom home-building business with Griggs at the helm as one of the few female builders in an overwhelmingly male-dominated industry. “At the time, I was often mistaken for the realtor or the homeowner,” she recalls. “But I never wanted to be recognized as a ‘female builder’just as one of the best in the industry, period.” Over the next twelve years, she built 36 custom homes, mastering various aspects of the trade while building strong relationships with contractors and clients alike.

But in 2005, life took a new turn. With a three-year-old son at home and the housing market downturn impacting the viability of new construction, Griggs found herself drawn to a different side of the industry — renovation. What started as an adjustment soon became a passion for transforming the way people live in their homes.

× Expand Griggs Homes Inc. oversaw this timeless remodel on Ashwood Road in Chevy Chase. Photo by Ed Gabe

“A new home provides space to live in; a renovation changes the way you live in your home,” Griggs said. “I really enjoy the ‘before and after’ aspect and hearing my clients say they’ve never loved their house more or used their space better.”

As a remodeler, Griggs approaches each home with what she calls an “X-ray vision” of its potential with her years of experience in new construction giving her a unique ability to anticipate structural issues and other challenges before they arise.

“We live in our houses, but don’t often know what’s behind the walls,” she explained. “I can envision why a builder built something a certain way and what we’re going to see when we take it apart.”

This deep knowledge about how homes are built allows her to help homeowners reimagine their spaces in ways they never thought possible. “Since we live in our homes every day and have gotten used to how they currently look, it is sometimes very difficult to imagine the remodel any way other than what you think it should be,” she said. This is where trusting an experienced builder to design what is perfect for your space, often surprising you with options you’ve never even imagined, comes into play.

Beautiful remodels go much deeper than just aesthetics. To Griggs, the foundation of every successful project is the floor plan. “Some houses have flaws in their layout that just need to go away,” she says. “It doesn’t matter how much great design and beautiful finishes go into a project if the floor plan isn’t right.”

Unlike new construction, remodeling requires working within an existing home — one that families still need to live in during the process. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” she said with a laugh.

“There’s noise, dust, schedules, moving out — and those early phases lay the groundwork for the entire remodel,” she said. “You can’t rush the ‘pretty part’ for the sake of time and make functional errors or costly mistakes.”

Remodeling can be a bumpy experience, but ultimately, the results are worth it. And Griggs has become known for her ability to guide homeowners through the difficult sides of remodeling.

“Remodeling can be kind of emotional. You’re handling a lot feelings,” she said, not to mention financial strains. Being able to communicate well has become a key component of her job. And she emphasizes trust as a key factor when choosing a remodeler.

“For many people, their home is their most valuable asset. Trust applies not only to the plan and the schedule, but finances and the inevitable surprises that can happen during demolition and after,” she said. “Before hiring a remodeler, be sure you are comfortable with your communications, trust and the relationship. This person will be in your house almost every day.”

Griggs’ approach is thoughtful and tailored to each client’s needs. She spends significant time up front, helping homeowners understand what to expect in terms of time and budget. By the time the remodel starts, she typically has a good idea of her clients’ taste and values — whether they would prefer a simple shower or a ‘car wash’, she jokes. “I consistently match up what I’ve learned about my clients taste with their remodel.”

Over the years, Griggs has cultivated a trusted network of subcontractors many of whom have worked with her since her early homebuilding days. “This industry still relies on human craftsmanship. This work is still performed by human beings, which brings potential for error, of course, and that is why oversight and supervision are so important,” she says. With the growing challenges of labor shortages in the trades, she is grateful to have a team of contractors and project managers she knows well and trusts deeply, emphasizing how important the role of “teamwork” is when it comes to building and remodeling.

For Griggs, the transition from home building to remodeling reflected more than just adapting to market changes—it was deepens her connection with clients and enhances the way people live in their homes.

Griggs recently expanded her business ventures with the launch of Carey & Holt Realtors, a company designed to help homeowners prepare their houses for sale. As a licensed broker since 1995, she sees it as another way to support her clients in their homeownership journeys.

Whether giving an outdated space new life or preparing a house for the market, her work is designed to leave a lasting impact and help folks’ houses feel more like home.