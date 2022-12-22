Small Business Spotlight: Kenwick Table

In its first year of operation, this coffee shop, bar and gathering space has become a bustling social hub for the Kenwick neighborhood

Some owners labor over a business plan and seek out a multitude of advice before opening their businesses. Others, like Rett McGoodwin, who opened the Owsley Avenue coffee, wine and cocktail bar Kenwick Table in September 2021, just start with a good idea and figure it out along the way.

His rebellious streak began 36 years ago when launching his own landscaping business, Rett’s Landscaping. He doesn’t advertise, has zero social media presence and the phone numbers listed on company trucks no longer work. Instead, he relies on existing clients to keep him busy.

This kind of nonconformity has carried forth with Kenwick Table, his most recent venture, which has quickly become a bustling social hub for the eclectic central Lexington neighborhood Kenwick. From neighbors catching up over a glass of wine and music lovers enjoying some live tunes on the evenings to studying college students and families making a Saturday morning coffee outing, the former market that McGoodwin renovated over the course of two years is brimming with action nearly every hour that it’s open.

× Expand The Owlsey Avenue building was in disrepair when owner Rett McGoodwin purchased it. McGoodwin’s original intent was to fix it up and lease it out, but he became attached to the space during renovations. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

McGoodwin has lived in Kenwick for 28 years, currently living next door to the property that now houses Kenwick Table. He bought the building, a former market that was in disrepair at the time of purchase, with the intent to fix it up and lease it out, but in month 16 of what became 20 months of renovation work, he realized he couldn’t let go of the building he’d meticulously decorated to his own tastes.

After a trip out West where he frequented an establishment that had a big centerpiece community table for patrons to drink and dine together, he was inspired to bring the concept to Kenwick Table to further the neighborhood vibe.

“I love this community, so the idea of the community table and the idea of creating a cool space for the community – that was really important,” he said.

McGoodwin doesn’t even particularly care for the bar’s big four beverages – coffee, wine, bourbon and beer. But he recognizes coffee as a conduit to bring people together, and has assembled knowledgeable, friendly baristas and quality coffee beans, for coffees and coffee-based beverages, some of which are named for nearby streets. Nowhere near a sommelier himself, he asked his girlfriend, Patricia Ehrkamp, to put together a wine list.

Watching progress on McGoodwin’s project with great curiosity was neighbor Lee Carroll, a seasoned veteran of the local music scene. He’d pop in from time to time to see how things were shaping up and eventually became the first performer to play at Kenwick Table when it opened its doors. Now he plays regularly with his jazz group, Lee Carroll Trio.

Carroll occasionally suggests different artists who might also play there, as the bar has become a destination for musicians and music lovers with open mic nights, jazz nights and weekend acts.

McGoodwin said that staff at Kenwick Table and general manager Savannah Cox have been wonderful at managing people since the start.

And with the personnel side running smoothly, another piece of the puzzle has been to use local vendors – Martine’s Pastries supplies cakes, pastries and more recently, croissants, and Selma’s Catering provides savory creations.

Art adorning the walls was created by local artists and photographers, including some from McGoodwin’s mother and others by a good friend, Mitch Curd.

And since McGoodwin is a landscaper by trade, he’s considering the grounds of Kenwick Table to be a blank canvas, so to speak – developing it gradually as ideas and time allow. The recent addition of charcuterie has been a big win, and a suggestion by his daughter, Hannah McGoodwin, to offer s’mores boards with all the fixings has also been a hit. (The popular Lincoln Lavender Latte, a latte with lavender syrup and honey, was also her idea.)

× 1 of 3 Expand The Kenwick Table menu offers craft beer, wine and cocktails, and many evenings feature live music. Photo by Emily Giancarlo × 2 of 3 Expand The Kenwick Table menu offers craft beer, wine and cocktails, and many evenings feature live music. Photo by Emily Giancarlo × 3 of 3 Expand The Kenwick Table menu offers craft beer, wine and cocktails, and many evenings feature live music. Photo by Emily Giancarlo Prev Next

“We’re always open to suggestions,” he said. “It’s a very community-driven business, so we’re listening.”

Some patrons suggested that Kenwick Table adjust its Sunday hours, and McGoodwin complied, for example.

McGoodwin said Rick Fromm, who lives four doors down from the shop, could be considered his most loyal patron.

“I try not to go in any more than twice a day,” Fromm said with a laugh. He said he enjoys stopping by early for his first morning cup, watching as the world wakes up and trickles in to join him.

Fromm said he remembers the first impression he had when he walked in for the first time when Kenwick Table was completed.

“Just like, ‘Holy cow Rett!’” he said. “The architecture, the materials, the design of the inside – everything was just like ‘wow.’ Everything that he did, the lighting, the flooring, the tables – just everything that Rett has done there has just been top drawer.”

Fromm has watched as Kenwick Table’s growth has built up organically, and credits that growth to providing quality products to a diverse group of customers in a beautiful setting. There are tables front and a deck out back to use in good weather, and sometimes yoga classes are hosted onsite.

“It’s been great for the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s just neat. It’s a great way to meet new neighbors and neighbors who may be a couple of houses away who you haven’t really gotten the chance to know – it’s a really social spot.”

Follow Kenwick Table on Facebook for updates on the weekly music schedule, special drinks and more. More information can be found at www.kenwicktable.com.