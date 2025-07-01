Small-Business Spotlight: Luna’s Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafè

× Expand Husband-and-wife duo Web Barney and Alison Davis have turned their passion for entomology, healthy eating and community into a unique gathering space. Photo by Madylin Goins

Stepping through the door at Luna’s Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafè is like finding a slice of calm and harmony you didn’t know your body needed. Located at 109 Springdale Drive in Nicholasville, the charming, eclectically decorated bistro is filled with rich colors, textured furniture and butterfly-themed murals and décor. A small merchandising section includes everything from sassy greeting cards and quirky socks to nature-themed t-shirts, games and even dangling insect earrings.

Luna’s ambiance is a welcoming invitation for patrons to slow down and savor being present. Folks of all ages regularly gather to sip coffee, engage in conversation, and share mutual interests, from book clubs to puzzle competitions. Regularly scheduled events include trivia on Monday evenings and karaoke sessions once a month on Friday evenings.

It’s the kind of fun, funky, creative sanctuary and community space owner Alison Davis envisioned when she and her partners opened the business in early 2021.

“We try to [offer] things that you cannot find in other places,” she said. “We try to be eclectic and, as much as possible, true to what we care about, which are dogs, butterflies and nature.”

Davis, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Kentucky, is also the executive director of Blueprint Kentucky, a community and economic development program housed within University of Kentucky’s Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. While it may seem like a lot to juggle, Davis appreciates Luna’s unique atmosphere as much as her customers. “It is two full-time jobs, but they work nicely next to each other,” she said. And, at both UK and at Luna’s, “I have great teams who work with me.”

Davis credits her husband, Web Barney, with running day-to-day operations at the café, including “handling all the shopping and getting through the breakfast and lunch rush,” she said.

Barney, an entomologist, is also responsible for Luna’s greenhouse, which is located behind the cafè and is open to guests and filled with fluttering butterflies and moths during the summer season.

According to Luna’s website, they exclusively raise Kentucky native species, so are beholden to the migration and hibernation patterns of those moths and butterflies. That typically means they will have live species mid-April to mid-September, “depending on Mother Nature and the cycles of mating.”

Luna’s menu likewise takes a seasonal, farm-to-table approach, offering a light palette of flavors and freshness. Davis and kitchen manager Eli Gruver curate a limited menu at reasonable prices without compromising quality or nutritional value. Exploring and experimenting with ideas and textures, the duo prioritizes fresh and healthy options.

“I don’t want people to feel bad about themselves when they leave,” Davis said, noting that they grow some of their own vegetables, and also endeavor to be locally minded when shopping for produce.

Like Gruver, many of Luna’s staff have been with the café since it opened and have become like family, Davis said. Recalling the heart-wrenching news of losing one of their team members last summer, Davis describes how staff and community came together in solidarity and support. They organized a mental health awareness event in Louisville — the former peer’s hometown — a powerful indication of how deeply they value their employees.

That sense of connection extends to customers as well.

“Customers become family,” Davis said. “We get a lot of regulars, so we can tell if someone is not here. If we don’t see customers here for a while, we’ll check in to see if they’re okay.”

Davis and Barney also support the community’s youth by offering meaningful opportunities for them to learn service skills and build a strong work ethic, including a co-op program with Dunbar High School, allowing students to work during the week and get school credit for it.

While there are no butterflies free-flying around the café, butterflies, moths and their cocoons are often on display in specially built cages, where Barney loves to engage eager learners.

“He gets so much joy out of it,” Davis said.

Apparently, Barney’s enthusiasm for his hobby runs deep. Davis laughs as she recalls times when she’d find caterpillar eggs tucked into the family fridge. These days, though, Barney has upgraded his recreational zone. “We now have butterfly cocoons … all over our brand-new quartz countertops,” she said, laughing.

Despite juggling full-time-jobs and early opening hours at the café 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends — to keep the business running smoothly, Davis and Barney remain steadfast in focusing on their original mission of fostering community and celebrating nature.

“For now,” Davis says, “our focus is here locally. Our goal is to keep on keeping on; to make people happy; celebrate good things and band together during trying times.”