Small-Business Spotlight: PULP! Vintage

× Expand PULP! Vintage shop owner Matt Smith and daughter manager Madelynn Smith. Photo by Luke Francis

For Matt Smith, finding vintage treasures has always been somewhat of a benign addiction. Benign only because, over the years, he’s turned his passion into a lucrative business — and found a way to make it a family affair and bonding experience with his daughter, Madelynn.

At PULP! Vintage, the father-daughter duo brings together decades of pop culture, fashion, music, and nostalgia under one roof. The Lexington shop is a reflection of Matt’s lifelong love of collecting and Madelynn’s enthusiasm for the family business and vintage fashion, as they invite shoppers in to discover something they don’t know they need until they see it.

“I’m a lifelong collector,” Matt says. “You start collecting, and then you have to start selling a few things to pay for the addiction.”

For Matt, that collecting habit eventually became a career: building a business around the thrill of hunting down unusual finds and connecting them with folks who would appreciate them. Before opening PULP!, he spent years selling vintage merchandise through booths and markets stretching from Columbus, Ohio, through Louisville, Cincinnati and Lexington; at one point, he was operating 40 different booths.

× Expand PULP! Vintage is located at 933 Winchester Rd. in Lexington. Photo by Luke Francis

He eventually consolidated those ventures into Gonzo Vintage, his first Lexington vintage shop, which is located on Third Street near Transylvania University campus and specializes in higher end designer furniture and modern design. But Matt’s interests have long extended well beyond furniture. He also loved comic books, VHS tapes, records, clothing, and the pop culture artifacts that capture a particular moment in time.

PULP! has given those interests a home of their own.

The shop opened around Memorial Day in 2025, creating a more accessible, pop-culture-focused complement to Gonzo. Rather than concentrating primarily on high-end furniture, PULP! caters to a younger crowd with an eclectic mix of vintage clothing, video games, records, and other ephemera primarily from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

PULP! isn’t simply a place to shop for secondhand goods; it’s a place where different generations of popular culture meet and uncover.

That instinct for discovery is something he and Madelynn have shared since she was young. Their collecting adventures began when she was in middle school, long before vintage clothing became fashionable among her peers. While other kids were excited about the latest iPhone or streaming service, Madelynn was learning to appreciate the character of things crafted long before she was born.

“It was almost kind of embarrassing to wear all secondhand clothing,” she recalled of her younger years. “But now that I’ve grown up, I think it’s the coolest thing.”

By high school, vintage clothing had become her passion. Today, as PULP!'s manager, she focuses on women’s clothing spanning the 1960s through the early 2000s, particularly styles she would wear herself. It creates a familiar dilemma for anyone who has ever loved something too much to let it go.

“Every time I sell something, I hold a little funeral in my head,” Madelynn said with a laugh.

For a vintage seller, the temptation to keep the best finds can be real. But the reward comes from seeing someone else discover a piece of clothing with the potential to make it part of their own story.

For Madelynn, PULP! offers something beyond the merchandise itself. Working alongside her father gives them a reason to keep doing something they have shared for years.

“It's a way for me to spend time with my dad, and he’s like my best friend,” she said. “It’s a way to connect with women of the past, and to wear all their cool clothes.”

That bond is at the heart of PULP!. Matt’s store has given his daughter an opportunity to learn the practical side of running a business and understanding the responsibilities that come with ownership. Her involvement since the shop opened has kept her learning as she goes, while balancing college and her own interests.

× Expand Primarily focusing on items from the 1970s to 2000s, PULP! offers housewares, clothing, furniture, and fun surprises. Photo by Luke Francis

Naturally, working with family isn't always free of friction. Madelynn admits that occasional petty arguments come with the territory, but she sees the experience as a privilege.

“It’s really such a blessing to be able to work with my family and work doing something I love so much,” she said.

And while she has established her own niche in vintage fashion, she hopes to learn more about her father's specialty in designer furniture. Her ambition is to continue building on what Matt has created and potentially taking over Gonzo as well one day, keeping the family business alive for another generation.

“I would love to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” she says. “Maybe one day my kids will work for me, and it’ll just keep going on forever.”

For Matt, the opportunity to build something with his daughter is part of what makes the business worthwhile. He also enjoys being part of a changing stretch of Winchester Road, where independent vintage and design shops are helping bring new energy to the area.

For Matt and Madelynn, though, the most meaningful connection may be the one that started long before the shop opened. Every road trip, every unusual find, and every shared day on the sales floor or on the road, adds another chapter to a family story still being written.