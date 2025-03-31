Smiley Pete's Second Annual Best of Lex

Welcome to the second annual “Smiley Pete’s Best of Lex” issue!

Smiley Pete Publishing started in 1997 as a platform to highlight some of the people, places and things that make Lexington unique and wonderful, and this project is an extension of that.

Over the past couple months, our readers submitted more than 260,000 votes for their favorite businesses, people and places, in more than 100 categories. The process of tallying the votes, formatting the list of winners, collecting photos, and assigning / reading the submissions has been both painstaking and rewarding, and has helped drive home just how special our city is.

As Lexington celebrates its 250th year in 2025, we can’t help but reflect on our own small part in the city’s story over the last 28 years. For nearly three decades, Smiley Pete has been honored to tell the stories of our community — stories that remind us of the many things that bring us together. Whether it's a shared love for a favorite Indian restaurant or admiration of a beloved UK basketball player, we are constantly reminded that we are far more alike than different, and that Lexington is a truly special place to call home.

With that spirit in mind, we are delighted to share these results with you — a reflection of the people, places, and experiences that make our city shine.

Thank you for being part of the journey!

Sincerely,

The staff of Smiley Pete

