Smiley Pete's Shop Local Holiday Gift Guide

1. Knitted Llama Rattle

Plush rattle hand-knitted by artisans in Bangladesh.

Lucia’s World Emporium

328 N. Ashland Ave. • luciasworldemporium.com

Lexington’s Fair Trade marketplace, offering ethically made clothing, jewelry, decor, holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

2. Premium Roasted and Salted Mixed Nuts

A blend of oversized cashews, almonds, pecans, and Brazil nuts, in a hostess-gift perfect decorative tin.

Sharp’s Candie

2021 Regency Road

A Lexington institution for over 50 years, with over 100 types of house-made candies made from family recipes.

3. Enewton Jewelry

Worry-free jewelry you can sleep, shower and sweat in.

The Front Porch

4238 Saron Dr. • frontporchlex.com

Voted “Best Place to Buy a Gift,” The Front Porch offers seasonal decor and stylish apparel and home furnishings.

4. Handmade by Survivors - Awaken Joy Collection

Handmade soap, candle and bath salt featuring blends of peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils.

GreenHouse17

GreenHouse17.org

Purchases nurture lives harmed by intimate partner abuse.

5. Mova Globe Roving Tabletop Globes

Perfect for any nature or travel lover!

Worlds Apart

850 E. High St. • worldsapartlex.com

Your destination for seasonally inspired clothing plus home goods, accessories and unique gift items.

6. Smartwool Merino Beanies

Run, walk, skate, bike or ski in this lightweight, year-round essential.

John’s Run/Walk Shop

317 S. Ashland and 3735 Palomar Center • johnsrunwalkshop.com

Lexington’s family-owned and operated run/walk and lifestyle shoe store, since 1978.

7. Wine Club

Talon’s Wine Club offers a variety of annual options that are perfect for any wine lover in your life.

Talon Winery

7086 Tates Creek Road (Lexington) • 400 Gordon Lane (Shelbyville) • talonwine.com

One of the region’s most thriving vineyards, for 25 years.

8. Pink Reindeer and Hand-Blown Glass Ornaments

Pink reindeer decoration and handblown ornaments in shades of pink and red.

Best of Flowers

807 Chevy Chase Place • www.bestofflowers.com

The best of flowers, gifts, decor, books, toys and more.

9. Acrylic Photo Frame Ornament

Available in multiple colors; holds a 2x3” wallet-size photo.

Peggy’s Gifts

112 Clay Ave. • peggysgifts.com

A charming boutique offering a curated collection of stylish clothing, accessories, home decor and distinctive gifts.

10. GivePet Dog Treats and Douglass Stuffed Doberman

GivePet supports animal shelters, so you can indulge your pooch and do good at the same time.

11. Halflinger Slippers

Featuring a contoured cork-latex footbed to provide excellent arch support and comfort while keeping you cozy.

John’s Run/Walk Shop

317 S. Ashland and 3735 Palomar Center • johnsrunwalkshop.com

Lexington’s family-owned and operated run/walk and lifestyle shoe store, since 1978.

12. Frasier Fir Ornament Candle

A classic scent of oak moss, fir needle and cinnamon in a festive glass ornament.

14. Mushroom Spoon Rest

Handcrafted by Guatemalan artisans.

15. Handmade by Survivors - Don’t Tell Me to Smile Lip Balm

A natural and nourishing lip balm that blends rose and sweet orange essential oil.

16. Tyler Glamorous Wash - Diva Scent

Perfect for all the divas in your household.

17. Talon Winery Afterglow American Rosé

A juicy Catawba wine, with robust grape flavors and a tangy finish. Candy in a glass!

18. Merry Everything Pajama Set

Available in XS-XL.

19. Wrapped Chocolate Santa, Snowman and Stars

These house-made candies are the perfect stocking stuffers!

20. Warmies® Slippers

Fully microwavable and gently scented with real French lavender, for ultimate comfort and relaxation.

21. Handmade By Survivors Reclaim Calm Lip Balm

A natural and nourishing lip balm that blends lavender and peppermint essential oils.

22. Weighted Sea Turtle Sensory Toy

With 10+ sensory experiences, this toy is perfect for any child, but especially those who experience sensory processing overload.

23. Farrah B. Charm Bar

14k gold-plated non-tarnish necklace and charms

24. Tree of Life Bread Warmer Basket

Keep your baked goods warm for guests with this handcrafted bread basket from Bangladesh.

25. Goodr Sunglasses

These fun-yet-functional sunglasses are sure to deliver Christmas-morning smiles upon unwrapping.

26. Talon Wine Club

Talon’s Wine Club offers a variety of annual options that are perfect for any wine lover in your life.

27. CBD “Blizzard Bundle”

This CBD bundle features a 12-pack of caramels, extra-strength oil, cooling roller and softgels.

Laura’s Mercantile

1 S. Main St., Winchester, Ky. • laurasmercantile.com

A one-stop shop for the full line of Laura’s Homestead Alternatives CBD products and more.

28. Glasshouse Night Before Christmas Candle

Conjure the magical sense of the night before Christmas, all season long!

29. Shokz Open Run Headphones

Using bone conduction technology, the Open-Ear design helps you stay aware of your surroundings while still receiving clear audio.

30. Sharp’s Candies Custom Platter

Be the favorite guest at any party with this custom platter of creams, caramels and nutty candies.

31. Custom-made Lighted Wreath

Pink is the new red and green! This fabulous wreath features all the hottest new seasonal colors.

32. Handmade By Survivors Soap Sampler

A sampler of cold-process soaps featuring popular essential oil blends to nourish and soften skin.

33. Mariposa Bow Tray

The BOWtique Collection, where elegance meets charm in every detail.

34. Stocking Stuffer CBD Bundle

This CBD sampler features two 12-packs of caramels, two 12-packs of chocolates and a lotion.

35. Talon Afterglow Wine

A juicy Catawba wine, with robust grape flavors and a tangy finish. Candy in a glass!

36. Cotton Kimono Robe

Enjoy cozy winter days indoors with this 100% cotton block-print robe, handcrafted in India.

