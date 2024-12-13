Smiley Pete's Shop Local Holiday Gift Guide

1. Knitted Llama Rattle
Plush rattle hand-knitted by artisans in Bangladesh.
Lucia’s World Emporium
328 N. Ashland Ave. • luciasworldemporium.com
Lexington’s Fair Trade marketplace, offering ethically made clothing, jewelry, decor, holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.
2. Premium Roasted and Salted Mixed Nuts
A blend of oversized cashews, almonds, pecans, and Brazil nuts, in a hostess-gift perfect decorative tin.
Sharp’s Candie
2021 Regency Road
A Lexington institution for over 50 years, with over 100 types of house-made candies made from family recipes.
3. Enewton Jewelry
Worry-free jewelry you can sleep, shower and sweat in.
The Front Porch
4. Handmade by Survivors - Awaken Joy Collection
Handmade soap, candle and bath salt featuring blends of peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils.
GreenHouse17
Purchases nurture lives harmed by intimate partner abuse.
5. Mova Globe Roving Tabletop Globes
Perfect for any nature or travel lover!
Worlds Apart
850 E. High St. • worldsapartlex.com
Your destination for seasonally inspired clothing plus home goods, accessories and unique gift items.
6. Smartwool Merino Beanies
Run, walk, skate, bike or ski in this lightweight, year-round essential.
John’s Run/Walk Shop
7. Wine Club
Talon’s Wine Club offers a variety of annual options that are perfect for any wine lover in your life.
Talon Winery
8. Pink Reindeer and Hand-Blown Glass Ornaments
Pink reindeer decoration and handblown ornaments in shades of pink and red.
Best of Flowers
9. Acrylic Photo Frame Ornament
Available in multiple colors; holds a 2x3” wallet-size photo.
Peggy’s Gifts
112 Clay Ave. • peggysgifts.com
A charming boutique offering a curated collection of stylish clothing, accessories, home decor and distinctive gifts.
10. GivePet Dog Treats and Douglass Stuffed Doberman
GivePet supports animal shelters, so you can indulge your pooch and do good at the same time.
11. Halflinger Slippers
Featuring a contoured cork-latex footbed to provide excellent arch support and comfort while keeping you cozy.
12. Frasier Fir Ornament Candle
A classic scent of oak moss, fir needle and cinnamon in a festive glass ornament.
14. Mushroom Spoon Rest
Handcrafted by Guatemalan artisans.
15. Handmade by Survivors - Don’t Tell Me to Smile Lip Balm
A natural and nourishing lip balm that blends rose and sweet orange essential oil.
16. Tyler Glamorous Wash - Diva Scent
Perfect for all the divas in your household.
17. Talon Winery Afterglow American Rosé
A juicy Catawba wine, with robust grape flavors and a tangy finish. Candy in a glass!
18. Merry Everything Pajama Set
Available in XS-XL.
19. Wrapped Chocolate Santa, Snowman and Stars
These house-made candies are the perfect stocking stuffers!
20. Warmies® Slippers
Fully microwavable and gently scented with real French lavender, for ultimate comfort and relaxation.
21. Handmade By Survivors Reclaim Calm Lip Balm
A natural and nourishing lip balm that blends lavender and peppermint essential oils.
22. Weighted Sea Turtle Sensory Toy
With 10+ sensory experiences, this toy is perfect for any child, but especially those who experience sensory processing overload.
23. Farrah B. Charm Bar
14k gold-plated non-tarnish necklace and charms
24. Tree of Life Bread Warmer Basket
Keep your baked goods warm for guests with this handcrafted bread basket from Bangladesh.
25. Goodr Sunglasses
These fun-yet-functional sunglasses are sure to deliver Christmas-morning smiles upon unwrapping.
26. Talon Wine Club
Talon’s Wine Club offers a variety of annual options that are perfect for any wine lover in your life.
27. CBD “Blizzard Bundle”
This CBD bundle features a 12-pack of caramels, extra-strength oil, cooling roller and softgels.
28. Glasshouse Night Before Christmas Candle
Conjure the magical sense of the night before Christmas, all season long!
29. Shokz Open Run Headphones
Using bone conduction technology, the Open-Ear design helps you stay aware of your surroundings while still receiving clear audio.
30. Sharp’s Candies Custom Platter
Be the favorite guest at any party with this custom platter of creams, caramels and nutty candies.
31. Custom-made Lighted Wreath
Pink is the new red and green! This fabulous wreath features all the hottest new seasonal colors.
32. Handmade By Survivors Soap Sampler
A sampler of cold-process soaps featuring popular essential oil blends to nourish and soften skin.
33. Mariposa Bow Tray
The BOWtique Collection, where elegance meets charm in every detail.
34. Stocking Stuffer CBD Bundle
This CBD sampler features two 12-packs of caramels, two 12-packs of chocolates and a lotion.
35. Talon Afterglow Wine
A juicy Catawba wine, with robust grape flavors and a tangy finish. Candy in a glass!
36. Cotton Kimono Robe
Enjoy cozy winter days indoors with this 100% cotton block-print robe, handcrafted in India.
