Festive Feasting: Spiced Cranberry Cocktail

×
Photo by Tiffany Combs
Recipe by Ella Rutledge of Girl Meets Lex // www.instagram.com/girlmeetslex
With a distinct spiced orange flavor imparted by Gent’s blood orange syrup, a product from the Lexington-based company Gent’s Original, this festive, fruit-forward cocktail pairs great with traditional Thanksgiving foods, with bold and warming qualities that also make it perfect for winter holidays.
Ingredients:
• 2 oz. vodka
• 2 oz. Spiced Blood Orange Gent’s Syrup
• Splash of cranberry juice
• To garnish, sprinkle with cinnamon, top with a cinnamon stick or add pomegranates seeds
Method:
- Fill a Collins glass with ice. Combine vodka, Gent’s syrup and cranberry juice in the glass and stir. Add approximately ½ tablespoon of pomegranate seeds and sprinkle a dash of cinnamon on top to garnish.