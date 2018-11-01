Festive Feasting: Spiced Cranberry Cocktail

× Expand Photo by Tiffany Combs

Recipe by Ella Rutledge of Girl Meets Lex // www.instagram.com/girlmeetslex

With a distinct spiced orange flavor imparted by Gent’s blood orange syrup, a product from the Lexington-based company Gent’s Original, this festive, fruit-forward cocktail pairs great with traditional Thanksgiving foods, with bold and warming qualities that also make it perfect for winter holidays.

Ingredients:

• 2 oz. vodka

• 2 oz. Spiced Blood Orange Gent’s Syrup

• Splash of cranberry juice

• To garnish, sprinkle with cinnamon, top with a cinnamon stick or add pomegranates seeds

Method: