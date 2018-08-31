Splendid Southern Style: At Home with Debbie Long

× 1 of 3 Expand You could say that hospitality is in the blood of Debbie Long, the owner of Dudley’s, one of Lexington’s most long-running and celebrated restaurants. Photo by Bradley Quinn and Emily Giancarlo × 2 of 3 Expand Long has lived at her 1920's Dutch Colonial home on Richmond Road for the past two decades. Photo by Bradley Quinn and Emily Giancarlo × 3 of 3 Expand Long has lived at her 1920's Dutch Colonial home on Richmond Road for the past two decades. Photo by Bradley Quinn and Emily Giancarlo Prev Next

On Richmond Road, atop a gently sloping hill, sits a charming 1920’s Dutch Colonial that is home to Debbie Long and her beloved dog, Lucille. Many know Long as the owner of one of Lexington’s most celebrated and longest-running restaurants, Dudley’s on Short. While her home is a haven where she can unwind after a hectic day, it also serves as a backdrop for her colorful, eclectic style. Bold patterns, period details and a colorful art collection make the home both charming and inviting – much like Long herself.

Over the past 20 years, the house has undergone a number of updates, including the less-than-fun maintenance that older properties often require. But she’s also made several stylish and functional changes that have added more character.

One of those changes, the gorgeous sprawling garden designed by Jon Carloftis features vibrant blooms, native Kentucky grasses, boxwoods, attractive ground coverings and a large canopy of wisteria over the garage. A curved wooden side door with a circular window allows for side-street access and adds a “hobbit house” touch. There are several seating areas dispersed beneath mossy eaves, with a tall fence providing added privacy. Despite being located on traffic-heavy Richmond Road, the home’s elevation, abundant plant life and water features create a surprisingly quiet atmosphere not often found in urban neighborhoods.

Long says it takes a good deal of work to keep the garden under control, and she has a lot of help, including Carmela Sanchez Perez, who handles regular maintenance, and Carloftis, who drops by occasionally to “fluff” as she calls it.

“It’s work in progress,” said Long. “We are always changing and moving and doing, which is fun.”

Long recently finished her biggest home project to date – a complete kitchen remodel. Luckily, her good friends and next-door neighbors happen to be Matthew Carter of Matthew Carter Interiors and his partner, Brent Bruner of EOP Architects. Together with Laura Dalzell of Cabinets & Designs, they reimagined Long’s farmhouse kitchen to be the ultimate entertaining space. Thankfully, they didn’t go overly grandiose – although the marble island, gleaming white subway tile and built-in appliances and wet bar are stunning, the kitchen has an easy, livable ambiance that echoes the rest of the home.

Long admits she was hesitant to change the kitchen at first, citing the cost and the fact she doesn’t entertain and cook every day. But once the project was underway, she realized it was well worth it.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and it has completely opened up the house,” she said. A wall was removed during the process, exposing a cozy sitting area that is now an ideal spot for cocktails and conversation. While some kitchen remodels, especially in older properties, can seem very obvious (early20th century homes just didn’t have 500-square-foot kitchens), in Long’s space, the result is something that looks like it’s always been there.

Another handy feature is the addition of a door leading from the kitchen to the garden. Now she can enjoy her morning coffee outdoors while listening to the sounds of the birds and rushing water.

Long’s art collection was not chosen specifically for the space but was cultivated in the best way: from cherished experiences and memories. At every turn, art tells the story of her life. An ink drawing of the original Dudley’s done by a former server. A portrait of her old cat, Max, in charcoal. Photographs of her travels to Mexico and Cumberland Island. A particularly striking piece in the kitchen depicts an Italian villa at sunset. Long explained she went on a bicycle trip to Italy, and one of her travel companions was an architect who would often sketch the scenery while they were eating.

“He would draw the scene on a cloth napkin from the restaurant and use anything that was at his disposal – ketchup, mustard, blueberry jam – to color it. Then he would go back to his hotel and touch it up with watercolors,” she said. Nearby, a framed napkin has been cut into a gorgeously ornate shape of a bird in flight.

“A server at Tachibana made that, and I had to have it,” she remembered.

With its bold graphic wallpaper, the adjoining dining room is a sight to behold. The wall covering plays beautifully off of original craftsman-style window and the outdoor trellis. Above the serving buffet, an ink drawing depicts a boisterous group of people enjoying food and drink with the caption, “Thanks for the dinner party, Debbie!” Long explained it was done by a friend who has since passed away who worked as a cartoonist for The New Yorker.

One of her favorite pieces of furniture in the living room is an antique display cabinet that came from the Caribbean but was designed in an English style. On the islands, which were British colonies, they didn’t have walnut or mahogany, so artisans sometimes made pieces in traditional English styles using the lighter woods available to them. Throughout the home, it quickly becomes obvious Long chooses her décor based on what it means to her, and yet it all comes together beautifully.

She admits while she enjoys entertaining, her social engagements often revolve around the busy and sometimes unpredictable schedule of a restaurateur. Long, like anyone in the service industry, knows when the rest of the city is playing – Keeneland seasons, holidays, warm weather – she is working. But, she says, inviting friends for a casual Sunday dinner or outdoor cocktails is often a priority when free time presents itself. She is lucky to have a group of neighbors with whom she’s developed close relationships over the years.

“Coming here just lets me relax,” she said. “In the winter I can build a fire and sit in the living room, and in the summer, I’m always outside. In my industry, there is a lot of drama, so when I come home, it’s just Lucille and me. It’s quiet and I can recharge.”