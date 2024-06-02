Summer Entertainment Guide 2024

As we approach the wild ride that summertime in Kentucky can bring, we’ve collected all the pertinent details for the best summer music series, festivals and other events taking place in & around Lexington this season.

Summer Event Series

A look at various live music, film, theater and other recurring series taking place regularly throughout the warm weather months.

× Expand Jazz artist Marlin McKay will bring his quintent to Ecton Park on Aug. 6 for the Big Band & Jazz series. Photo furnished

Big Band & Jazz Series

Tuesdays through Aug. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. • Takes place at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (through July 2) and Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Rd. (July 9-Aug. 13) • www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

One of Lexington’s longest-running and most beloved concert series returns with a full schedule of weekly big band and jazz music planned at Moondance Amphitheater and Ecton Park. Picnics are encouraged, and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Moondance Amphitheater schedule:

• June 4 – Keith McAlily Quartet with Kirby Davis

• June 11 – Miles Osland Little Big Band

• June 18 – Lee Carroll’s C the Beat

• June 25 – Walnut Street Ramblers

• July 2 – Lexington Summer Concert Band – Big and BOOM

Ecton Park Schedule:

• July 9 – Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders

• July 16 – DOJO – DiMartino Osland Jazz Orchestra

• July 23 – Brett Evans Trombone Orchestra

• July 30 – Mark Gardner

• Aug. 6 – Marlin McKay Quintet

• Aug 13 – RPM Quintet

× Expand Lexington songwriter Lauren Mink will perform at Central Bank Thursday Night Live on June 27. Photo furnished

Central Bank Thursday Night Live

Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. (through Oct. 10) • Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Tandy Park, 251 W. Main Street • www.downtownlex.com/signature-events/central-bank-thursday-night-live/

Central Bank Thursday Night Live is a free, weekly outdoor event featuring live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more. Taking place downtown under the Fifth Third Pavilion, the event is held rain or shine, with hundreds of attendees gathering each month.

The summer schedule is below; visit the event website for the full season line-up and additional details.

2024 Summer Schedule:

• June 6 – 64West

• June 13 – Five Below Band

• June 20 – Positive Movement Band

• June 27 – Lauren Mink

• July 11 – Bedford Band

• July 18 – The BANDj Experience

• July 25 – Brett Higgins and the Family

• Aug. 1 – The Twiggenburys

• Aug. 8 – The Ranahans

• Aug. 15 – The Tim Talbert Project

• Aug. 22 – Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

• Aug. 29 – Blacktop Rodeo

× Expand Lexington legend Tee Dee Young will perform at the city's newest outdoor concert series, Eastside Evenings, Aug. 10 at Charles Young Park. Photo by Mick Jeffries

Eastside Evenings

July 31-Sept. 7, 6-8 p.m. • Charles Young Park, 215 Midland Ave. • www.lexingtonky.gov/Eastside-Evenings

Lexington’s newest outdoor concert series brings live music to the Eastside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating while enjoying live R&B, soul, funk and dance music.

2024 Schedule:

• July 13 – The Positive Movement Band

• Aug. 10 – Tee Dee Young

• Sept. 7 – Honeychild

× Expand New Orleans folk artist Sabine McCalla will perform June 7 at First Friday Berea, a 10-concert series presented by the Levitt AMP Berea Music Series. Photo furnished

First Friday Berea Levitt AMP Berea Music Series

First Friday and Saturday evenings of each month (May-September) • 6:30-9 p.m. • www.firstfridayberea.com

Celebrating 10 years this summer, First Friday Berea will present 10 free summer concerts with the Levitt AMP Berea Music Series in the Berea Park Expansion (Berea Skate Park). The concerts will showcase a diverse roster of regional, national and internationally touring acts, including Haitian, Latin and Malian-fusion artists as well as rock, jazz, old time, funk and soul genres.

The events will also feature food trucks, a pop-up market and children’s activities on an event site with playground access, general/ADA parking, restrooms and a great deal of shade.

Guests are encouraged to bring their chairs or blankets and stay the evening.

2024 Schedule:

• June 7 – Sabine McCalla

• June 23 – Juneteenth Celebration with Malcolm Davis and Sistah LaLa

• July 2 – Pop–up at the Berea Farmers Market with Yapa and Mariachi

• July 5 – Pop–up at the Eastridge Community Garden with Darby Wilcox

• Aug. 2 – Sia Tolno / Afro Dead and A’ja Haynes

• Aug. 3 – Wayne Graham and Bedford

• Sept. 6 – Bella’s Bartok and Walk Sign Chestnut

• Sept. 7 – Sam Gleaves and the Montvales

Free Friday Flicks

Fridays, June 7-28 • Activities start at 7 p.m., movie starts at dark • Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road • www.lexingtonky.gov/friday-flicks

This outdoor summer film series features vendors and family-friendly activities before the screening of a family-friendly film. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

2024 Film Schedule:

• June 7 – “Wonka”

• June 14 – “Trolls Band Together”

• June 21 – “Migration”

• June 28 – “The Super Mario Brothers Movie”

From the Front Porch Concert Series

June 29, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 21 (6-8 p.m.) • Isaac Murphy Art Garden • 577 E. Third St. • www.lexingtonky.gov

Taking place at the footprint of Isaac and Lucy Murphy’s home, this free summer jazz series is presented by Phoenix Rising Lex and Lexington Parks & Recreation. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs for a picnic, or grab dinner from a food truck on site. Performers will be announced on social media as the events near.

× Expand Pioneer Playhouse, Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theatre, celebrates its 75th anniversary this summer. Photo furnished

Pioneer Playhouse

Tues.-Sat., June 7-Aug. 10 • Dinner & show at 7:30 p.m.; shows start at 8:30 p.m. • Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky • www.pioneerplayhouse.com

This summer, Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theater celebrates its 75th anniversary with a schedule featuring three different theatrical productions, a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza weekend, and a 75th Anniversary Gala. On the schedule of productions is “The 39 Steps,” a two-time Tony-award-winning comedy based on the Alfred Hitchcock movie; “That Book Woman,” a world premiere original honoring the historical Pack Horse Librarians of Eastern Kentucky; and “Fireflies,” a comedy about finding love when you least expect it. The 75th anniversary gala, a “glam and glitzy party,” will feature food, drink, comedian/emcee Joe Deuce, and live music from Michael Fly and the Sound. Finally, the season will end with the musical production “We Three Kings: An Elvis Experience,” a musical journey through four iconic Elvis Presley eras.

2024 Summer Schedule:

• June 7-29 – “The 39 Steps”

• June 15 – 75th Anniversary Gala

• July 2-20 – “That Book Woman”

• July 23-Aug. 10 – “Fireflies”

• Aug. 15-17 – “We Three Kings: An Elvis Experience”

Shaker Village Music on the Lawn

Fridays and Saturdays May-Oct. • (6:30 p.m. May-Aug.; 5:30 p.m. Sept.-Oct.) • Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, • 3501 Lexington Rd. • www.shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-16/

Shaker Village’s Music on the Lawn offers an opportunity to enjoy live music, outdoor dining and specialty cocktails around a fire pit in an idyllic historic farm setting. Outdoor dining is limited and dependent on weather. Attendees are encouraged to pack a chair.

The June and July schedule is below; visit the event website for the full season schedule and additional details.

June and July Schedule:

• June 1 – Joanah Loomer

• June 7 – Scott Collins

• June 8 – Dean Phelps

• June 14 – Randy Kaplan

• June 15 – Mike Archer (4-6 p.m.); Shane White (6:30 p.m.)

• June 21 – Keith Williams

• June 22 – Carrie Johnson

• June 28 – Burton Joyner

• June 29 – Past Time Trio

• July 5 – Chris Weiss

• July 6 – Dean Phelps

• July 12 – Scott Collins

• July 13 – Shane White

• July 19 – Randy Kaplan

• July 20 – Carrie Johnson

• July 26 – Keith Williams

• July 27 – Mike Archer

Southland Jamboree

Thursdays through August (7 p.m.) • Moondance Amphitheater • 1152 Monarch St. • www.southlandjamboree.org

Held each Thursday between Memorial Day and Labor Day, this free, family-friendly bluegrass music concert series takes place at Moondance Amphitheater in Beaumont Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets — and instruments for the casual jam sessions that often take place after the show.

2024 Summer Schedule:

• June 6 – Ida Clare

• June 13 – Fast Track

• June 20 – Custom Made Bluegrass

• June 27 – Rounder’s Station

• July 4 – Mash Grass

• July 11 – Hammertowne

• July 18 – West Liberty Mountain Boys

• July 25 – Fenced In

• Aug. 1 – Cane Run Bluegrass

• Aug. 8 – Bibelhauser Brothers

• Aug. 15 — Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers

• Aug. 22 – Coaltown Dixies

• Aug. 29 – String Roots Trio

× Expand Starring Sydney Pottier as a teacher of unruly miscreants in London's East End, “To Sir, With Love ” will be screened Aug. 14 at The Kentucky Theatre as part of the Summer Classics Film Series. Photo furnished

Summer Classics Film Series

Wednesdays through Sept. 4 (1:30 and 7:15 p.m.) • The Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. • www.kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics

For almost three decades, The Kentucky Theatre has been screening classic films on Wednesdays from late May until early September. This year’s nostalgic lineup features something for every film fan. Visit the series website for tickets and details.

2024 Summer Classics Film Series Schedule:

• June 5 – “Desk Set”

• June 12 – “Auntie Mame”

• June 19 – “Snow White”

• June 26 – “E.T.”

• July 3 – “The Red Shoes”

• July 10 – “Taxi Driver”

• July 17 – “Jurassic Park”

• July 24 – “The Third Man”

• July 31 – “The Jerk”

• Aug. 7 – “Rebecca”

• Aug. 14 – “To Sir, With Love”

• Aug. 21 – “Cinema Paradiso”

• Aug. 28 – “Rocky”

• Sept. 4 – “The Big Lebowski”

× Expand Featuring a wide array of live music, Summer Nights In Suburbia will take place at Moondance Amphitheater on every other Friday, May 24-Sept. 13. Photo by Keegan Elvidge

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Fridays, 7 p.m. (May 24-Sept. 13) • MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch Dr. (Beaumont Circle) • www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

Taking place every other Friday, this summer concert series features live music from a wide variety of genres. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food vendors will be on-site.

2024 Schedule:

• June 7 – Born Cross-Eyed

• June 21 – The New Developments

• July 5 – Red, White, & Blues with Tee Dee Young

• July 19 – NVRMND

• Aug. 2 – The Minks

• Aug. 16 – Honeychild

• Aug. 30 – Vinyl Richie

• Sept. 13 – Moondance Foundation Festival Fundraiser

× Expand Jamaican reggae artist Lawgiver the Kingson will headline Lexington Reggae Fest, presented in conjunction with the Tahlsound concert series, on July 28. Photo by Eight 20 Eight Inc.

Tahlsound Concert Series

May 26, June TBD (Southland Street Fair), July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22 • Gates at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. • The Oleika Great Lawn, 302 Southland Dr. • www.tahlsound.com

What started in 2017 as a full-day outdoor festival celebrating Lexington music has evolved into a series of smaller-scale concerts featuring local and regional acts, taking place on select Sundays throughout the warm-weather season.

Organized by a small collective of longtime friends and local musicians, the event has always focused heavily on the arts and business culture surrounding Southland Drive. (The name Tahlsound is an anagram for “Southland.”) The event’s home base is the grassy field behind Oleika Shriners’ Temple, which features a permanent stage and plenty of room for kids and dogs to roam in a contained, fenced-in space. Tahlsound hosts its own standalone concerts throughout much of its season, but in the spirit of collaborative cross-promotion, also partners with other local events during select months.

2024 Schedule:

May 26 – East Nash Grass, Hot Brown Smackdown, Kentucky Wild Horse (Southland Jamboree Kickoff)

July 28 – Lawgiver the Kingson, Charlie Brown Superstar, Deep Nourished Roots, Nyabinghi Drum Circle Curated by Trip Bratton (Lexington Reggae Fest)

Aug. 25 – Lost Bayou Ramblers (2024 Grammy Award winners from New Orleans)

Sept. 22 – Tahlsound Season Finale (lineup TBA)

× Expand The Baja Yetis will perform Aug. 25 at Talon Winery as part of the Jazz on the Porch concert series. Photo furnished

Talon Winery: Jazz on the Porch and Other Live Music

Fri.-Sun. • Times vary, but music typically occurs 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Fri.; 4-7 p.m. on Sat.; and 3-6 p.m. on Sun. • 7086 Tates Creek Road • www.talonwine.com

Talon Winery, a family-run 300-acre winery located in the beautiful countryside of Lexington’s outskirts, offers live music every weekend throughout the summer, including a monthly series called Jazz on the Porch, which is hosted in conjunction with the Jazz Arts Foundation. More than 25 varieties of unique wine are available for purchase, both by the glass and by the bottle. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets or additional seating during live music events, as tables are limited.

Jazz on the Porch at Talon Winery:

Visit Talon’s website for the full schedule of summer music!

• June 30 – Blue Groove Jazz

• July 28 – Backbeat

• Aug. 25 – Baja Yetis

• Sept. 29 – David Hall

Expand Boogie G and the Titanics will play Equus Run Vineyard’s Tunes in the Vine series on Aug. 4. Photo furnished

Tunes in the Vines

Sundays, 2-4:30 p.m. (through Oct. 27) • Equus Run Vineyards, 1280 Moores Mill Rd. • equusrunvineyards.com

Equus Run Vineyards’ Tunes in the Vines is a weekly concert series that features a variety of musicians. Wine and local beers are available for purchase and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic (no outside alcohol is permitted).

Summer schedule is below; visit event website for full season schedule and details.

2024 Schedule:

• June 2 – Ebony & Ivory

• June 9 – The Twiggenburys

• June 16 – Dudley Roberts & Steve Gullette

• June 23 – Black Top Rodeo

• June 30 – Blake Jones & Family

• July 7 – Bedford

• July 14 – Chris Carpenter

• July 21 – Superfecta

• July 28 – Logan Leet

• Aug. 4 – Boogie G & The Titanics

• Aug. 11 – Whiskey River

• Aug. 18 – Louden-Mundane

• Aug. 25 – HI-5

Festivals and Events

× Expand No BS Brass Band will headline Danville’s Great American Brass Band Festival on Saturday, June 1. Photo furnished

The Great American Brass Band Festival

May 30-June 1 • Danville, Kentucky • www.gabbf.org

Held annually in multiple venues including on the campus of Centre College and downtown Danville, this free and family-friendly festival presents a variety of programs, presentations and performances centering on brass band music. Visit the event website for the complete music line-up and additional details.

× Expand This year's Railbird Festival will take place June 1-2 at The Infield at Red Mile. Photo by Charles Reagan courtesy of railbird.com

Railbird Festival

June 1-2 • The Infield at Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road • www.railbirdfest.com

Lexington’s biggest music festival returns to Red Mile, with a weekend of performances from more than 30 Americana, roots, rock and bluegrass artists, including Noah Kahan, Counting Crows, Wynona Judd, Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and more.

× Expand The Lexington Lions Club's presentation of the 63rd annual Bluegrass Fair returns to Masterson Station Park on June 6 -16th. Photo furnished

Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair

June 6-16 • Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road • thebluegrassfair.com

The Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair has been a family tradition for more than 60 years. This annual event, which is a fundraiser for the club’s charitable work, features carnival-style rides, games and attractions. Visit the event’s website as it nears for additional information and tickets.

× Expand The popular sing-along spectacular “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” will take state at The Singletary Center June 10-19. Photo furnished

“It’s a Grand Night for Singing!”

June 7-9; 14-16 • Show start times vary; see event website for more information • Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. • finearts.uky.edu/music/events/its-grand-night-singing-2024

For more than 30 years, this popular, Emmy-winning music revue has featured the best from Billboard to Broadway, starring UK Opera Theatre and community performers.

Beer Cheese Festival

June 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Downtown Winchester, Kentucky • beercheesefestival.com

Now in its 14th year, the Beer Cheese Festival will once again take over the streets of downtown Winchester, Ky, with live music, retail vendors, Ale-8-One, and beer cheese samples from more than 10 vendors. Attendees are encouraged to vote on their favorite beer cheese and to pick up some of the cheesey dip to take home from the beer cheese store, located in front of the courthouse. Attendees are encouraged to visit the event website before the event to purchase “digital beer cheese bucks.”

× Expand Taking place at Terrapin Hill Farm, the unique festival PlayThink offers a variety of performances, experiences and “playshops” focusing on vitality, fun and well-being. Photo furnished

PlayThink Festival

June 12-16 • Terrapin Hill Farm, 7695 Mackville Rd, • Harrodsburg, Kentucky • playthinkfestival.com

PlayThink is a movement, music and arts festival featuring “playshops” and entertainment options for a variety of ages, interests and physical ability levels. This unique, family-friendly camping event encourages creativity and playfulness with workshops on “flow” arts like hula hoop and yoga, kid’s arts and crafts, performance art and more. Music acts including Wookiefoot, Electric Blue Yonder and Katrina Lilly are slated to perform at this year’s event.

× Expand SoulFeast, a week full of food focused events celebrating Black culture, will be held June 14-23. Photo furnished

SoulFeast

June 14-23 • www.soulfeastweek.com

SoulFeast Week is a multi-faceted collection of events celebrating local Black culture, with a special focus on the food and beverage industry. This year’s events include a Farm Dinner at Coleman Farm on June 14; SoulTeenth Fest at MoonDance Amphitheatre on June 15; a “Cocktails and Cigars” event at The Void Sake Company on June 15; a Hip Hop Brunch at Lost Palm on June 16; and a Soulful Sunday Gospel Brunch at La Brasa event venue on June 23. Also under the Soulfest Week umbrella is Black Restaurant Week (June 17-23), presented in partnership with Black Soil KY; participating restaurants will create a unique, off-menu food entree for $12, with each entree featuring at least one ingredient sourced from a Black farmer or producer in Kentucky. Check the event website for more details on participating restaurants, as well as links to tickets and more on other SoulFeast Week events.

× Expand The Ashland Lawn Party will take place June 22 on the grounds of Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate. Photo furnished

Ashland Lawn Party

June 22, 5:30-9 p.m. • Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road • henryclay.org/events

This annual summer party on the lawn of Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate features cocktails, live music, catered dinner under a tent, and a live and silent auction.

Chevy Chase Street Fair

June 29, 4-10 p.m. • Euclid Avenue near High Street

Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing in partnership with Chevy Chase Merchants Association, Chevy Chase Street Fair returns with more than 30 local vendors showcasing what they do best. The 800 block of Euclid Avenue will be closed off for the block party. Live music, kids activities, street food, craft beer and cocktails will be available.

× Expand This year's Lexington Pride Festival will be held on June 29 at Central Bank Center. Photo furnished

Lexington Pride Festival

June 29, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. • Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St • www.lexpridefest.org

For over a decade, this annual celebration has been empowering and bringing awareness to the LGBTQIA+ community. Taking place in a family-friendly environment and attracting thousands of attendees, the festival-style event features live entertainment, speakers, a diverse array of vendors, food trucks, community booths and activities.

Fourth of July Celebration

July 1-5 • Various locations • www.lexingtonky.gov/fourthofjuly

Lexington’s Fourth of July celebration will kick off on July 1 with an Ice Cream Social at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, followed by a Patriotic Concert featuring The Lexington Philharmonic on July 3. The fun continues on July 4 with the 48th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run, a downtown street festival and parade, and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. Summer Nights: Red, White & Blues, an evening of music at Moondance Amphitheater with local blues legend Tee Dee Young, will close out the week’s festivities on July 5.

Lexington Burger Week

July 8-14 • Various locations • www.lexingtonburgerweek.com

One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week gives chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance to try creating the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger not on its regular menu for $7 throughout the week, giving patrons the impetus to try out tons of new flavors and eateries. Fans can track their progress using the free Lexington Burger Week app.

For a full list of participating restaurants, featured burgers and recommended wine pairings, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.

Lexington Burger Week is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this magazine's parent company.

× Expand Tommy Stinson, the former bass player for The Replacements, will perform at The Green Lantern on July 13 as part of Harry Dean Stanton Fest. Photo furnished

Harry Dean Stanton Fest

July 12-14 • Various venues • www.harrydeanstantonfest.com

With a mix of free and ticketed events taking place at various venues around Lexington, this annual film festival pays tribute to the iconic character actor and Kentucky native who appeared in nearly 200 films over his prolific six-decade career.

Friday, July 12: This year’s festival kicks off with a cemetery screening of the 1984 comedic sci-fi classic “Repo Man” at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, Harry Dean Stanton’s final resting place. Gates at 8 p.m., screening to begin at dusk.

Saturday, July 13: Saturday will kick off with a free screening at The Farish Theater of “Cool Hand Luke” (noon), followed by a Q&A between Allison Anders, a Kentucky-born director who worked on the set of Stanton’s film “Paris, Texas,” and the post-punk band Mydolls, who appeared in that film (2:30). The Q&A will be followed by a screening of “Pretty in Pink” at 3:15 p.m.

Later that evening, at 7 p.m., doors will open at The Green Lantern for a rock show featuring Tommy Stinson, the former bass player for The Replacements who went on to forge his own career after that band dissolved in 1991, and Mydolls.

Sunday, July 14: Sunday’s programming will begin with back-to-back, free screenings of “Cisco Pike” (1 p.m.) and “The Rose” (2:50 p.m.) at The Farish Theatre. The evening will conclude with a screening of “This Must Be The Place,” which stars Sean Penn, at the Kentucky Theatre (doors at 6 p.m., film at 7 p.m.). The evening’s film screening will be preceded by a Q&A with actor/musician Will Oldham, who teamed up with David Byrne to contribute to the film’s soundtrack.

× Expand The 11th annual Crave Food + Music Festival will be held July 27-28 at MoonDance Amphitheater. Photo by Sarah Caton

Crave Food + Music Festival

July 27-28 • MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. • www.cravelexington.com

Now in its 11th year, Smiley Pete’s flagship festival returns to its Beaumont Circle roots after nearly a decade at Masterson Station Park. The event features dozens of food vendors, from food trucks and pop-ups to brick-and-mortar restaurants, each offering a variety of different-sized portions to encourage culinary exploration. The family-friendly festival atmosphere also features live music; a performance stage with culinary demos; craft beer and cocktails; inflatables, games and other kids’ activities.

This year’s music lineup includes 10 Foot Pole, Brother Smith, Movie Jail, Bedford, Baja Yetis, The Swells, Rough Customers and more. The full lineup of music, food vendors and other details will be announced as the event nears.

× Expand Woodland Park's annual Ballet Under the Stars will take place nightly July 31-Aug. 4. LFUCG photo

Ballet Under the Stars

July 31-Aug. 4 (8 p.m. pre-show, with main curtain at 9 p.m.) • Woodland Park, 601 East High St. • www.lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars

Ballet Under the Stars is an outdoor dance celebration featuring a youth production followed by a main show starring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. This year’s pre-show will be “Ballet 13: A Tribute to Taylor Swift,” featuring music from Taylor Swift’s iconic discography. The main show featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre will follow. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

× Expand Shaker Village Craft Fair will feature elite regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists Aug. 3-4 at Shaker Village. Photo furnished

Shaker Village Craft Fair

Aug. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd. • shakervillageky.org/events/craft-fair-5/

One of Kentucky’s top craft-centric happenings, the Shaker Village Craft Fair attracts elite regional artisans as well as up-and-coming artists. The annual event offers a wide assortment of crafts from pottery, jewelry and glassware to woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions. General admission to Shaker Village – which includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other Shaker Village experiences – is discounted during this weekend; attendees can also enjoy the Shaker Village bar, live music and food trucks.

Picnic with the Pops: “The Kings, Queens & Prince of Rock”

Aug. 10, gates at 4 p.m. • The Meadow at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Rd. • www.lexpops.com

For over three decades, this favorite local summer event sees The Lexington Philharmonic teaming up with a special guest artist or artists to perform an evening of popular music in the idyllic meadow at Keeneland near Keene Barn. Attendees can purchase tables of eight or general admission seating, as well as a picnic dinner to enjoy. (Food will also be available to purchase from vendors on-site.) Other attractions for the lively event include a table decorating contest, cocktail contest and costume contest.

This year’s show will be “The Kings, Queens & Prince of Rock,” with a set list featuring favorite hits by Elvis, Michael Jackson, Queen, Tina Turner and Prince.

× Expand One of the city’s favorite arts events, Woodland Art Fair returns to Woodland Park Aug. 17-18. Photo by Keegan Elvidge

Woodland Art Fair

Aug. 17-18 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday) • Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. • www.woodlandartfair.org

Now in its 48th year, the Woodland Art Fair — produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation — is one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events. It features artists and makers selling unique, handcrafted items ranging from ceramics and wood art to jewelry and photographs, along with food and beverage vendors, live music and more, in a relaxed and shaded park setting.

× Expand The immersive, multi-venue Expansion Festival returns to Lexington Aug. 22-24. Photo furnished

Expansion: Lexington’s Psychedelic Experience

Aug. 22-24 • Various venues • www.expansionlex.com

Now in its sixth year, the audio-visual festival Expansion has grown into a three-day event spanning multiple venues and media forms, including music, film and projection mapping and other visual art. This year’s event lineup includes an evening of live concert films at The Kentucky Theatre (Aug. 22) and a local/regional music showcase at Al’s Bar (Aug. 23), and will culminate with a music and visual art extravaganza featuring Babe Rainbow, jjuujjuu, Mr. Gnome and more at The Burl Outdoors (Aug. 24), with accompanying analog liquid light, video synthesis and projection-mapped visuals from visual artists Psensibil, Liquified and Chud Lights.