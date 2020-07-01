Summer Events Round-Up

As COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the ability to host public gatherings, the local entertainment scene has all but ground to a halt in recent months. With so few public events taking place, Smiley Pete Publishing temporarily paused our “arts & culture events” arm, tadoo.com, in March, and the past two issues of Chevy Chaser/Southsider did not feature an events calendar.

However, while public gatherings are still limited – with good reason – entertainment options are starting to open up, even if they look different than they did last year at this time. As of June 29, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has approved public gatherings of up to 50 people. Participants are asked to wear a face mask if within six feet of people outside of your household and to avoid sharing food, drinks, utensils, and napkins. On the following pages, we’ve provided a roundup of some news and information about entertainment options in and around the area.

Fourth of July

While Lexington’s downtown Fourth of July Parade and Festival have been canceled this year, the city has announced plans to move forward with its annual fireworks display.

“There have been so many things we have had to say ‘no’ to in recent weeks – for fireworks on the Fourth of July, it was time to say ‘yes,’” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said during a press conference in June. “We’ll light up the sky with a spectacular, high-flying display, designed to be visible.”

The fireworks will be launched from the R.J. Corman parking lot, located downtown near Rupp Arena.

While residents who can’t see the fireworks from their homes are invited and encouraged to drive to a parking lot and celebrate where they can see the fireworks, Mayor Gorton emphasized the continued importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

“There are lots of places to park downtown,” she said. “Bring your lawn chairs and sit next to your car, but maintain your social distancing and wear a mask.”

The City of Lexington is also sponsoring a mailbox or door decorating contest, with submissions due by June 29. A panel of judges and Gorton will pick the winner. The city is also planning a variety of crafts and activities, which will be posted on the city’s Artworks at Carver website (www.lexingtonky.gov/artworks-carver-school) every day of the holiday week.

“This will be an exciting Fourth of July, just a little unusual,” Gorton said.

Railbird Festival

The second annual Railbird Festival, scheduled to take place at Keeneland on Aug. 22-23, has officially been canceled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Current ticket holders are being offered the option to hold on to their ticket(s) for next year’s event or to receive a full refund. Details will be sent via email to 2020 ticket holders soon.

Organizers of the festival said they will continue with the release of their 2020 Railbird Select single-barrel bourbons. Ticket holders (21+) will have early access to purchase these exclusive bottles from Justins’ House of Bourbon this fall.

The festival plans to return to the grounds at Keeneland August 20-21, 2021. Organizers encourage the community to keep an eye out for additional announcements coming soon.

Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival will not take place in August, as originally planed. Organizers are exploring possibilities for hosting events in the fall. File photo

Crave Food & Music Festival

Crave Food and Music Festival announced in June that it will not take place in August 2020, as originally planned, due to the continued uncertainties surrounding large public gatherings.

Smiley Pete Publishing, the company that produces the event (and this magazine as well), is exploring opportunities to bring their events back to the Lexington community in the fall.

In the meantime, festival goers are encouraged to keep the spirit of the fesitval alive by supporting local restaurants in any way they can, from enjoying patio seating to placing carryout and delivery orders, or by making donations to the event’s nonprofit partner, Greenhouse 17. The nonprofit continues to operate during these difficult times, helping people harmed by intimate partner abuse at any time of the day, every day of the year. The festival has donated over $67,000 to the organization since 2013.

Several local museums and galleries have opened their doors in recent weeks. We’ve provided details on a handful.

Institute 193

In response to COVID-19, Institute 193 has made changes to its regular gallery operations. No more than five visitors are permitted in the gallery at one time, and all visitors and employees must wear masks while inside. The current exhibition, Joe Light: Hobo # Birdman, features colorful paintings on wood and plywood by Light, a Southern artist who died in 2005. This is thought to be the first solo exhibit dedicated to his work. It is on display through July 31.

UK Art Museum

While the UK Art Museum remains closed, it has provided several options for engaging with art remotely on its website. At finearts.uky.edu/art-museum/education, patrons can explore writing prompts, coloring sheets, creative thinking activities and more, all inspired by the museum’s collection and recent exhibitions.

New Editions Gallery

The gallery is currently open by appointment only. Bringing together history and fashion with a humorous nod to the world of horse racing, the current exhibition, Carlos Gamez de Francisco: Haute Couture, is on display through July 10. Call (859) 489-1454 to schedule a visit.

Lexington Art League

The public gallery at the Loudoun House is now open noon-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., and other hours by appointment. The Lexington Art League is currently encouraging members of the community to help fold 1,000 origami dragons as part of a project designed to show “solidarity during these confusing times through art.” The finished dragons will be hung in the Loudoun House to demonstrate the strength and resilience of the community. More details on the current exhibitions, hours and how to participate in the challenge are available at www.lexingtonartleague.org.

While The Lyric Theatre has not reopened for in-person events, the nonprofit is offering a new series of take-home art projects. Photo by Sarah Cahill

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

In partnership with Black Soil: Our Better Nature and Restoration Christian Church, The Lyric Theatre has launched Saturdays at The Lyric: Summer 2020 Virtual Edition. Starting on July 4, the program features a new and unique art activity for families each week. Participants can register in advance to pick up free materials (and snacks!) on Friday afternoons, with video instructions for each project released every Saturday morning. Craft projects include Chinese paper beads, birdhouse building, and sun prints. For more details and to register, search for the event “Saturdays at the Lyric” on Facebook.

Lexington Farmers’ Markets

The Lexington Farmers’ Market continues to operate at various locations throughout the week, with additional safety procedures in place. The popular Saturday market will remain at the Rupp Arena parking lot (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) to meet social distancing requirements. Other locations include Southland Drive on Sundays (10 a.m.- 2 p.m.), Rupp Arena parking lot (on the corner of Maxwell and Broadway) on Tuesdays and Thursdays (7 a.m.-4 p.m.),

and a new location in Gardenside, near the Alexandria Drive post office, on Wednesdays (4-7 p.m.).

Customers are expected to keep their party sizes small, wash their hands, maintain a safe distance from others, and refrain from touching the products they are not purchasing. To learn more, visit www.lexingtonfarmersmarket.com.

The University of Kentucky Arboretum is now open, with limited hours and operations. Photo furnished

The Arboretum

The Arboretum grounds have reopened with limited hours (noon to dusk Mon.-Fri. and dawn to dusk Sat.-Sun.). The visitor’s center, children’s garden, restrooms, and water fountains remain closed. Visitors are asked to stand at least six to ten feet away from other people, and face masks are strongly encouraged.

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate

Public and private tours have resumed at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate from Tuesday-Sunday. While public tours are solely being conducted outside of the mansion, the estate is also offering live virtual tours via Zoom, and the grounds remain open for walking and photography. Visitors are asked to wear a face mask when taking a tour, interacting with others, or entering restrooms or buildings. For more information on tours offered, visit www.henryclay.org/tours.

McConnell Springs

Visitors must register online for a one-hour time slot. Only 35 vehicles are allowed on-site at any given time, and there is a limit of nine people per vehicle. Nature centers are closed, but the bathrooms are open. Visit lexingtonky.gov/mcconnell-springs-park or call (859) 225-4073 to register.

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary has reopened to limited capacity. Photo furnished

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary

Visitors must register online for a two-hour hiking time slot. Only 50 vehicles are allowed on-site at any given time, and there is a limit of nine people per vehicle. Nature centers are closed, but the bathrooms are open. Visit lexingtonky.gov/raven-run-nature-sanctuary or call (859) 272-6105 to register.

Kentucky State Parks

Resorts and lodges, campgrounds, museums and historic sites, and trails are now open to the public at all Kentucky State Parks. Pools, beaches and playgrounds remain closed, and food service is carryout only. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face masks.