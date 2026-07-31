tadoo Calendar – August 2026

Concerts & Gigs

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band. Aug. 1. Singer-songwriter Benjamin Tod and Lost Dog Street Band bring their raw blend of country, folk, bluegrass and Americana to The Burl. Through stark storytelling shaped by addiction, faith, survival and redemption, Tod has earned a loyal following with recordings including Lost Dog Street Band's "Survived" and his 2026 solo album, "Vengeance & Grace." Ivan MacLeod opens. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Barry Manilow: The Last Lexington Concert. Aug. 4. Pop icon Barry Manilow returns to Rupp Arena for what is billed as his final Lexington performance. The Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner has spent more than five decades building a catalog of enduring hits including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Can't Smile Without You" and "Copacabana." 7 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Same As It Ever Was. Aug. 14. This Knoxville-based Talking Heads tribute band recreates the influential group's mix of art rock, new wave, funk and dance music. The set features favorites from across the Talking Heads catalog, including songs from "Remain in Light" and "Speaking in Tongues," as well as music from the landmark concert film "Stop Making Sense." 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Three Dog Night. Aug. 20. More than five decades after dominating the charts, Three Dog Night continues to perform the classic hits that defined an era. The band's catalog includes favorites such as "Joy to the World," "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," "Black and White" and "Shambala," earning a place among the most successful acts of the late 1960s and early 1970s. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexington-operahouse.com

× Expand Ole 60 will perform at Gatton Park on the Town Branch on Aug. 21. Photo furnished

Ole 60. Aug. 21. Kentucky country band Ole 60 returns home with a stop on its Off the Grid Tour. The group has emerged as one of the state's fastest-rising acts, fusing country, Southern rock and Americana on its debut album, "Smokestack Town." The Jack Wharff Band and Phil Kane open the show. 7 p.m. Gatton Park, 795 Manchester St. www.gattonpark.org

Burl County Fair. Aug. 22. The annual Burl County Fair returns with an afternoon and evening of local vendors, food, drinks, fair-inspired activities and live bluegrass music from Mountain Grass Unit, East Nash Grass, Hancock & Shouse, and Thunderwood. 5 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Wood Brothers. Aug. 25. Grammy-nominated trio The Wood Brothers specialize in a mix of folk, blues, roots rock and Americana. Brothers Chris and Oliver Wood, joined by Jano Rix, pair inventive musicianship with thoughtful songwriting on albums including "Puff of Smoke." 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Futurebirds will perform at The Burl on Aug. 27. Photo furnished

Futurebirds. Aug. 27. The Athens, Georgia-based band Futurebirds has carved out its own lane with a hazy mix of indie rock, country and psychedelic Americana. Expansive live performances have earned the group a loyal fan base through albums including "Baba Yaga" and "Teamwork." 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand On Aug. 28, The Burl welcomes Keller & The Keels. Photo furnished

Keller & the Keels.Keller Williams joins forces with bluegrass duo Larry and Jenny Keel for an evening of virtuosic picking, improvisation and playful reinterpretations of songs spanning multiple genres. The longtime collaboration is a favorite on the jamgrass festival circuit, showcasing virtuoso musicianship and spontaneous performances. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Jonah Kagen. Aug. 29. Singer-songwriter Jonah Kagen has quickly emerged as one of folk-pop's rising voices, pairing introspective lyrics with warm acoustic melodies. The Savannah native broke through with songs including "God Needs the Devil" and "Broken," and continues to connect with audiences through heartfelt performances and new music. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Here Come the Mummies. Aug. 30. Wrapped from head to toe, Here Come the Mummies has earned a cult following with its irreverent mix of funk, rock and R&B. The anonymous musicians deliver tight horn arrangements, danceable grooves and tongue-in-cheek humor, making the band a longtime festival and concert favorite. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Art & Exhibits

× Expand Work by University of Kentucky College of Design professor SK O'Brien will be on display at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery through Sept. 5. Photo furnished

Still Moving. On display through Sept. 5. Artist, designer and University of Kentucky professor SK O'Brien explores transformation, tension and materiality through sculpture. Repeated forms, fractured surfaces and suspended gestures invite viewers to consider how objects evolve through balance, movement and change. Trained at the Rhode Island School of Design, O'Brien brings both a designer's precision and an artist's curiosity to the work. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

× Expand The Lexington Art League at Loudon House hosts a retrospective celebrating the life work of Kentucky collage artist Carelton Wing through Sept. 25. Image furnished

Tales from the Near Side: The Life and Art of Carleton Wing. On display through Sept. 25. This retrospective celebrates the life and work of Kentucky collage and assemblage artist Carleton Wing, whose imaginative compositions blended surrealism, humor and social commentary. Alongside works from Wing's estate and private collections, the exhibition features new pieces by contemporary artists inspired by his distinctive visual style and storytelling. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m., and by appointment. Lexington Art League at Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Camila Galaz: Diskette Rosette. On display through Oct. 23. Multimedia artist Camila Galaz examines the intersection of technology, memory and advertising through paintings, video, digital media and archival research. Inspired by 1980s IBM marketing campaigns that paired computers with the image of a red rose, the exhibition explores the ways technology has long been presented as both familiar and deeply human. Gallery hours: Thurs.-Sat., noon-5 p.m., and by appointment. 2nd Story, 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

× Expand Collages, woven images, and sculptures by Brazilian artist Clarissa Tossin will be featured at the University of Kentucky Art Museum through Dec. 19. Image furnished

Clarissa Tossin: When Two Places Look Alike. On display through Dec. 19. Brazilian artist Clarissa Tossin explores the relationship between photography, mapping and the built environment through intricate collages, woven images and sculptural works. Focusing on the parallels between views of Earth and outer space, the exhibition examines how photography shapes our understanding of landscapes, technology and the systems that connect them. Museum hours: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. UK Art Museum, Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Free. www.uky.edu/artmuseum

Etc.

"Matilda: The Musical." July 30-Aug. 2. The Lexington Theatre Company presents the Tony Award-winning musical based on Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel. The family-friendly production follows the brilliant young Matilda Wormwood as she discovers courage, friendship and the power to stand up for what's right. Thurs. and Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

CRAVE food + music festival. July 31-Aug. 1. Smiley Pete Publishing's annual celebration of Central Kentucky food, music and community returns with more than 20 local restaurants, live music, chef demonstrations and family-friendly activities. Vendors each offer a $5 signature small plate, in addition to other options of their choosing, giving attendees a chance to sample dishes from across Lexington's culinary scene. Live music from Wayne Graham, Scott T. Smith, Brit Taylor, Velvet Elvis, Honeychild, Brother Smith and more. Fri., 4:30-10 p.m.; Sat., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Gatton Park, 795 Manchester St. www.cravelexington.com

× Expand The Albert Couture Fall Collection 2026 runway show will take place at downtown Lexington's The Vine Club on Aug. 1. Photo furnished

Albert Couture Fall Fashion Show. Aug. 1. Lexington designer Albert Lukonga debuts the Albert Couture Fall Collection 2026 during an evening of luxury menswear, bespoke tailoring and runway fashion. The event begins with a red carpet reception before unveiling the label's latest collection, followed by an after-party celebrating local fashion and design. 7 p.m. The Vine, 106 W. Vine St. www.albertcouture.com

Kentucky Theatre Summer Classics Film Series. Wednesdays. For nearly three decades, the Kentucky Theatre's Summer Classics Film Series has brought beloved movies back to the big screen with weekly matinee and evening screenings. August's lineup includes "All the President's Men" (Aug. 5), "The Philadelphia Story" (Aug. 12), "Touch of Evil" (Aug. 19) and "Unforgiven" (Aug. 26). 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Picnic with the Pops. Aug. 8. Lexington's signature outdoor concert returns to Keene Meadow with this year's theme, "Pops Goes Country: Songs From Nashville." Performed by the Lexington Philharmonic, the program features symphonic arrangements of hits made famous by artists including Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Kacey Musgraves. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic dinners and enjoy one of the city's favorite summer traditions. Gates open at 4 p.m.; show at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Keene Meadow at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. www.lexpops.com

Antagonist Productions: Porchlight. Aug. 14. Antagonist Productions launches its inaugural Porchlight community arts concert following a weather postponement earlier this summer. The free outdoor event features a rotating lineup of live music, dance and musical theatre performances while raising funds to support local artists and arts programming throughout Central Kentucky. 6-10 p.m. Gatton Park, 795 Manchester St. www.antagonist.productions

"Beetlejuice." Aug. 14-16. Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, this Broadway musical comedy follows a recently deceased couple who enlist an outrageous demon to scare away the new occupants of their home. Packed with irreverent humor, elaborate stage effects and an original score by Eddie Perfect, "Beetlejuice" has become a fan favorite for its offbeat take on the supernatural. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand The popular arts and crafts fair Woodland Art Fair returns to Woodland Park Aug. 15-16. Photo by Brandon Dunstan

Woodland Art Fair. Aug. 15-16. More than 200 artists from across the country will showcase paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, sculpture and other handcrafted works during one of Lexington's longest-running outdoor art festivals. The free event also features live music, local food vendors and family-friendly activities throughout Woodland Park. Fri., 5-8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.woodlandartfair.org

× Expand The annual Chevy Chase Street Fair will take place at Euclid Avenue between High Street and Fontaine Road on Aug. 22. Photo furnished

Chevy Chase Street Fair. Aug. 22. One of Lexington's favorite neighborhood traditions returns with local artists, food vendors, live music and family activities stretching along Euclid Avenue. Visitors can browse handcrafted goods, shop from area businesses and enjoy performances throughout the day while celebrating the character of the historic Chevy Chase neighborhood. 4-10 p.m. Euclid Avenue between High Street and Fontaine Road.

Lexington Renaissance Faire. Aug. 22-23. Knights, jesters, musicians and artisans transport visitors to a medieval village during the Lexington Renaissance Faire. The weekend features live entertainment, costumed performers, artisan vendors, demonstrations and interactive activities inspired by Renaissance-era traditions. Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Masterson Station Fairgrounds, 3051 Leestown Road. www.chaoticgoodlex.com/lexrenfaire

Tahlsound: From the Bayou to the Bluegrass. Aug. 23. Louisiana and Kentucky musical traditions come together during this celebration of Cajun, zydeco and roots music. Presented by Tahlsound, the festival showcases regional performers while highlighting the cultural connections between the Gulf Coast and the Bluegrass through live music, dancing and community gathering. 2-9 p.m. The Great Lawn (behind Oleika Shriners Temple), 306 Southland Drive. www.tahlsound.com