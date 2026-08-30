tadoo Calendar – September 2026

CONCERTS & GIGS

Blue City Ball feat. Tee Dee Young, Fredd C., The Off Daze and more. Sept. 4. Lexington blues favorite Tee Dee Young headlines an evening showcasing a wide range of local music, with performances by Fredd C. with Valus, The Off Daze, Lucy and the Love Letters, Devine Carama, Jarley Yung and Bodaggit. The eclectic lineup brings together blues, hip-hop, rock and other sounds from across Lexington's music scene. 5 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Frankie and the Witch Fingers will headline this year's Expansion Fest held at The Burl on Sept. 5. Photo furnished

Expansion Fest feat. Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Doom Gong, Routine Caffeine and Blonde Cauldron. Sept. 5. Psychedelic rock takes over The Burl for Expansion Fest, featuring Los Angeles garage-psych outfit Frankie and the Witch Fingers alongside Louisville's genre-bending Doom Gong, and Lexington rockers Routine Caffeine and Blonde Cauldron. The festival brings a night of fuzzed-out guitars, experimental sounds, psychedelic visuals and high-energy live performances. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Robert Lester Folsom. Sept. 9. Singer-songwriter Robert Lester Folsom brings his dreamy blend of folk, soft rock and psychedelic pop to The Burl. The Georgia musician earned a cult following decades after privately recorded songs from the 1970s were rediscovered and reissued, introducing a new generation to his warm harmonies and laid-back songwriting. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Leftover Salmon will perform at The Burl on Sept. 17. Photo by NOCOAST JRB

Leftover Salmon. Sept. 17. Colorado jamgrass veterans Leftover Salmon bring more than three decades of adventurous roots music to The Burl. The band blends bluegrass with tinges of rock, country, Cajun and funk, helping pioneer the modern jam-band scene with its high-energy performances and freewheeling improvisation. 7:30 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Emo Night Tour. Sept. 18. Break out the eyeliner and skinny jeans for a dance party devoted to the anthems of 2000s emo and pop-punk. The event turns the club into a massive singalong with favorites from bands like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday, Panic! at the Disco and more. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Vinyl Richie presents Video Age Live! Sept. 19. Lexington party band Vinyl Richie celebrates the MTV era with a live musical trip from 1981 to 2009. The eight-piece band and its horn section move through rock, pop, hip-hop, funk, R&B, alternative and other hits that defined the music video generation. Bodaggit joins the bill. 7:30 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Pallbearer. Sept. 25. Arkansas doom metal band Pallbearer pairs crushing riffs with melodic guitar work, atmospheric passages and introspective songwriting. Formed in Little Rock, the acclaimed quartet has expanded the boundaries of doom across five albums, most recently 2024's “Mind Burns Alive.” Ordh opens. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand As part of this year's Origin Jazz Series, The Charlie Hunter Trio will perform at The Apiary on Sept. 27. Photo furnished

Orgin Jazz Series: Charlie Hunter Trio. Sept. 27. Two-time Grammy-nominated Charlie Hunter is considered one of the most important guitar innovators of recent decades. He has developed the use of 7- and 8-string guitars that allows him to simultaneously serve as bassist and guitarist. This unique approach, along with his keen rhythmic and harmonic sensibilities, has led him to collaborations with D’Angelo, Norah Jones, Mos Def, and many others, as well as an impressively long discography. His latest trio features Nate Clark on saxophone and Marcus Finnie on drums. 6 p.m. The Apiary, 218 Jefferson St. www.originsjazz.org

Wynonna Judd: Kentucky Queen Tour. Sept. 30. Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd returns to Kentucky for a career-spanning performance drawing from more than four decades of music. The five-time Grammy winner rose to fame alongside her mother Naomi as The Judds before launching a successful solo career, building a catalog that includes country favorites like “No One Else on Earth,” “She Is His Only Need” and “Tell Me Why.” 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

ART & EXHIBITS

A Stitch in Time: Dresses from the University of Kentucky Textile Collection. On display through Sept. 13. Drawn from the University of Kentucky's Textile Collection, this exhibition highlights historic garments and the stories preserved through clothing, offering a look at changing styles, materials and dress across generations. Gallery hours are the same as the library’s regular hours. Lexington Public Library Central Library, 140 E. Main St. www.lexpublib.org/gallery

× Expand The exhibit “Chronicles of a Salvaged Sentiment” by Kentucky artist and muralist Graham Allen is on display at the Living Arts and Science Center through Sept. 30. Image furnished

Graham Allen Solo Show: “Chronicles of a Salvaged Sentiment.” On display through Sept. 30. Kentucky artist and muralist Graham Allen draws on urban art, pop culture, nostalgia and vintage advertising to create layered mixed media works with a weathered, tactile quality. Combining acrylic, wood, stencils, earth, markers and found imagery, Allen pairs gritty compositions and playful typography with narratives reflecting contemporary social landscapes. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Storied Quilts: The Art of Quilts and the Stories They Tell. On display Sept. 18-Dec. 6. This exhibition will honor the artistry of renowned quilt makers and feature quilts on loan from private collections and museums. Included in the exhibition are quilts from The Kentucky Museum, The Filson Historical Society, The National Quilt Museum, Rebekka Seigel’s “Women's Work” series, Dr. Eugene Poole’s “Reflections N Black: Kentucky Derby Jockeys” series and more. The museum will also host several artist talks, quilt demonstrations and other associated events for kids, adults and families. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

Camila Galaz: Diskette//Rosette. On display through Oct. 23. Born and raised in Australia and now based in New York, Camila Galaz is a multimedia artist, writer and researcher whose work explores the social histories of technology, memory and identity through media archives and the reinterpretation of cultural myths and touchstones. “Diskette//Rosette,” her first solo exhibition in the United States, presents a series of new paintings, video, digital prints and an interactive website examining how 1980s computer advertising used the symbol of the rose to humanize technology. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. or by request. 2nd Story, 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

× Expand Naomi Safran-Hon's "WS: Room (two doors and window)," is on display at 21c Museum Hotel, as part of the Refuge: Needing, Seeking, Creating Shelter exhibition through October. Image furnished

Refuge: Needing, Seeking, Creating Shelter. On display through Ocober. As civil strife, economic insecurity and environmental crises proliferate, artists from across the globe explore the search for refuge: how, why and where people need, seek and create shelter. The harsh and haunting realities of contemporary migrant life are vividly rendered in Richard Mosse’s images of refugee camps in Greece; Serge Alain Nitegeka’s figure painted with tea, coffee and charcoal on shipping crates; Mohau Modisakeng’s “Passage,” a series of photographs tracking the perilous journey of would-be refugees; and more. Gallery hours: Open to the public 24/7. 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, 167 W. Main St. www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington

× Expand The Garden Party Group Art Exhibition, currently on display through Sept. 26 at Wheelhouse Gallery, features works by various artists such as Ewa Perz, pictured above. Image furnished

Garden Party Group Art Exhibition. On display through Sept. 26. Exploring themes of nature, cultivation and imagination, this exhibition reflects on the many meanings gardens can hold: a sanctuary, a workspace, or a site of transformation. Through diverse styles and perspectives, the featured artists celebrate the enduring connection between the natural world and creative expression. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Wheelhouse Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.wheelhouse.art

ETC.

Seniors Got Talent. Sept. 1. Performers aged 60 and older take the stage for an evening of singing, dancing, music and other talents in this annual showcase presented by the Morning Pointe Foundation. Contestants compete for a $1,000 grand prize while supporting the foundation's clinical scholarships and educational programs. 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Studio Players: “Lucky Stiff: A Musical Comedy.” Sept. 3-6, 11-13, 18-20. A mild-mannered Englishman stands to inherit $6 million, provided he can take his recently murdered uncle's embalmed body on a vacation to Monte Carlo and successfully pass him off as alive. The offbeat musical farce mixes mistaken identities, millions in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. 7:30 p.m. nightly; 2:30 p.m. Sun. The Carriage House, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

SCFA Expansive Sounds #10: Joe McPhee, Ken Vandermark, Chris Corsano. Sept. 3. Three leading figures in free jazz perform together as a trio for the first time, with Joe McPhee on saxophone and voice, Ken Vandermark on reeds and Chris Corsano on drums and percussion. Drawing on decades of avant-garde and experimental music, the musicians create an entirely improvised performance shaped in the moment. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

× Expand Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 4. Photo furnished

Patton Oswalt. Sept. 4. Emmy-winning comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt takes the stage for an evening of stand-up. Known for a career spanning comedy specials, film and television, Oswalt's credits range from “Ratatouille” and “Parks and Recreation” to “Veep,” "BoJack Horseman” and his latest special, “Tea & Scotch!” 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Emmy-nominated comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones will grace the stage of the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 11. Photo furnished

Leslie Jones: I'm Hot Tour. Sept. 11. Emmy-nominated comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones takes the stage with the sharp, uninhibited style that has fueled her career in stand-up, television and film. Jones’ credits include “The Daily Show,” “Coming 2 America” and the “Ghostbusters” reboot, along with three “SNL” Emmy nominations. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Humane Society Doggie Paddle. Sept. 12. Lexington’s largest pool party for dogs gives pups the chance to splash and swim while their humans browse local vendors and Lexington Humane Society merchandise. The annual fundraiser supports the organization's work caring for animals throughout the community. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Southland Aquatic Center, 625 Hill N Dale Road. www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org

The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles’ “Help!” and the Hits. Sept. 12. Beatles tribute band The Fab Four recreates the music and look of the Fab Four in a stage show celebrating the 1965 album “Help!” and favorites spanning the band’s career. The performance traces the Beatles’ evolution through costume changes and note-for-note renditions of some of rock’s most recognizable songs. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Always Loretta: The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute. Sept. 17. Singer Emily Portman celebrates the music and legacy of country legend Loretta Lynn in a tribute featuring favorites from across Lynn’s six-decade career. Portman, who performed with Lynn and received her personal approval, is joined by the Coalminers, musicians from Lynn's longtime touring band. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Philharmonic Opening Night: New World. Sept. 18. LexPhil opens its 65th anniversary season with a homecoming celebration. The evening will begin with Clarice Assad’s “Baião ’n Blues” followed by Edward Elgar’s “Cello Concerto” featuring Lexington-native Ania Lewis. Finally, music director Mélisse Brunet will lead the orchestra in Anton Dvořák’s monumental Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.” 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

International Book Project: A Novel Evening – Celebrating 60 Years of Literacy. Sept. 19. International Book Project celebrates six decades of expanding access to books and literacy with an evening for fellow book lovers. The fundraiser features book-themed games, a silent auction, appetizers and cocktails, with proceeds supporting the Lexington-based nonprofit's literacy work in Kentucky and around the world. 6:30-9:30 p.m. ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St. intlbookproject.org

× Expand Movement Continuum’s second annual choreographers' showcase will take place Sept. 25-26. Photo furnished

Exhibit. Sept. 25-26. Movement Continuum’s second annual choreographers' showcase provides an opportunity for all Central Kentucky movement makers aged 18 and up to submit, create and present new, independent work to a live audience. The showcase highlights regional choreographers from a variety of backgrounds with unique stories to share. Time and location TBA. www.movementcontinuum.org

× Expand Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will perfom at Gatton Park on Sept. 26. Photo furnished

Brit Floyd: The Moon, The Wall & Beyond. Sept. 26. Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd celebrates two of rock's landmark albums with a full performance of "The Dark Side of the Moon," highlights from "The Wall" and favorites spanning Pink Floyd's catalog. The production pairs songs including "Time," "Money" and "Comfortably Numb" with lasers, video projections and theatrical staging. 8 p.m. Gatton Park on the Town Branch, 795 Manchester St. www.gattonpark.org