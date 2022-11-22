tadoo List - December 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

CONCERTS & GIGS

Steep Canyon Rangers. Dec. 3. One of the most recognized bands in the modern bluegrass/Americana scene, Asheville’s Steep Canyon Rangers are perennial chart-toppers (and frequent collaborators with the renowned actor, comedian and banjoist Steve Martin). 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Jingle Jam Tour: Ashanti, Juvenile, Too Short & More. Dec. 9. The Jingle Jam Tour brings together iconic hip-hop/R&B artists Ashanti, Ja Rule, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too Short, Jagged Edge and Juvenile for an unforgettable holiday season show. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Nicholas Jamerson’s Hollerday Gitdown. Dec. 9-10. As a founding member of the duo Sundy Best and the Morning Jays, eastern Kentucky native Nicholas Jameson is among an esteemed group of artists who have shaped, redefined, and expanded the notions of Appalachian and Southern music. He hosts a two-night holiday showdown featuring special guests Buffalo WAbs & the Price Hill Hustle on Dec. 9 and The Vegabonds on Dec. 10. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Jazz guitarist Julian Lage will perform at the Lexington Children’s Theatre on Dec. 8 as part of the Origins Jazz Series. Photo furnished

Origins Jazz Series: Julian Lage. Dec. 8. Hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation and “highest category of improvising musicians” (New Yorker magazine), Julian Lage has spent more than a decade searching through strains of American musical history via impeccable technique, free association and a spirit of infinite possibility. The New York-based musician boasts a prolific resume on his own accord in addition to collaborating with Gary Burton and John Zorn, as well as duo projects with Nels Cline, Chris Eldridge and Fred Hersch, among others. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. www.originsjazz.org

J. Roddy Walston’s Second Annual Christmas to the Bone. Dec. 15. J. Roddy Walston makes his return to Lexington for a night unlike any other. This show will be “An Evening With”, which means no openers – just J. Roddy doing two sets: one featuring originals and one featuring Christmas songs, all in his boisterous, J. Roddy style. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Langhorne Slim. Dec. 16. “Strawberry Mansion” is the first studio album from Langhorne Slim since he went into recovery for anxiety and addiction. According to the songwriter, writing the album – his seventh – has given him a framework for “grappling with the personal demons that have always skulked in the shadows, and helped to find light in the void.” Described as both heartbreaking and heroic, the album has been met with acclaim by critics. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Charles Wesley Godwin with Sean Whiting. Dec. 17-18. A native of West Virginia, Charles Wesley Godwin makes cinematic country-folk that’s as gorgeous and ruggedly raw as his homeland. It’s Appalachian Americana, rooted in Godwin’s sharp songwriting and backwoods baritone. With a power vocal reminiscent of the sounds of the ’70s, Kentucky rock artist Sean Whiting resides along what is known as the Country Music Highway, but he is unapologetically rock ‘n’ roll. 8 p.m. both nights. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand Works by Lexington artist Celeste Lewis will be on display through Dec. 23 at New Editions Gallery as part of the Mind Over Matter exhibit. Image furnished

Mind Over Matter. On display through Dec. 23. With this exhibit, what’s old is new again. Three local artists (Celeste Lewis, Deborah Westerfield and Marcia Cone) use a variety of mixed media – found objects as well as paper, paint and clay – to create assemblages and collage, exploring color and texture and the stories the art wants to tell. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditions.com

Tony Higdon. On display through Dec. 31. Described as “one part Americana, one part driving down a Kentucky back road, two parts outlaw, a pinch of fancy and always a bit of fun,” the hats created by sculptor/hat-maker Tony Higdon on display through the end of the year represent memories, experiences, moods and moments that are wearable stories. Visit website for gallery hours. LexArts Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. www.lexarts.org

Lexington Art League Member’s Show. On display through Jan. 6. Taking over all of the exhibition space in the historic Loudoun House, this biennial exhibition of art highlights the diverse and varied work of Lexington Art League members. A closing reception will take place on Jan. 6. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Sculpture Show. On display Dec. 9-Feb. 4. Curated by local metal artist Andy Light, this exhibit features his work and that of other sculptors. A coinciding exhibit featuring sculptural work from the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance will be on display upstairs in the Community Gallery through Dec. 30. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

× Expand A modest selection of the work of late Lexington artist Louis Zoeller Bickett is on display at the University of Kentucky Art Museum through Jan. 14. Photo by Sara Hughes

Louis Zoellar Bickett: Wrapped and Waxed. On display through Jan. 14. Late Lexington artist Louis Zoeller Bickett was known for his rigorous practice of collecting and cataloging items from his daily life to form a vast archive, with the purpose of chronicling life in real time. Accumulated photographs, receipts, articles of clothing, books, toys, furniture and bodily fluids were preserved, tagged, and situated throughout his home and studio, collectively forming a portrait of the artist and his consistent subjects: religion, sexuality, family, place and time. This modest exhibition features a series of wrapped and waxed objects that were recently donated or are promised gifts to the museum by David R. Hanlon and Linda Schwartz, two longstanding supporters of and collaborators with Bickett over the years. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St.

ETC.

Studio Players: “Scrooge in Rouge.” Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4. The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players are beset with a widespread case of food poisoning! Only three surviving members remain to soldier on through a performance of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ The undaunted trio gamely face missed cues, ill-fitting costumes and solving the problem of having no one to play Tiny Tim. Scrooge in Rouge abounds in bad puns, bawdy malapropisms, naughty double-entendres, witty songs and quick changes. ​​8 p.m. opening night, Fri. and Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

University of Kentucky Dance & Theatre: “School for Scandal.” Dec. 1-4. A scathing attack on pretension and hypocrisy, “School for Scandal” was originally staged in 1777 in London’s Drury Lane Theatre. In this play, gossip and scandal, fueled by sexual intrigue, dominate the high society and aristocracy of England. Often considered the highlight of the “comedy of manners” plays, Sheridan’s plot delivers a caustic rebuke of the lack of honor, lax morality and conceits of the idle rich, who spend their time in constant turmoil striving for superior position and advantage amongst themselves, through destroying the good names of their peers. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Guignol Theatre 465 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

× Expand Comedian Steve-O brings his “The Bucket List Tour” to the Lexington Opera House stage on Dec. 6. Photo furnished

Steve-O. Dec. 6. Stand-up comedian, New York Times best-selling author and star of MTV’s “Jackass,” Steve-O is bringing “The Bucket List Tour” to the Lexington Opera House. Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them – until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids or the faint of heart. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Crafted Social Winter Market. Dec. 10. This winter celebration brings together the best traditional and contemporary artists, craftspeople and functional designers for a two-day indoor market inside the headquarters of the Lexington Art League, the Historic Loudoun House. Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, music and live art installations. The event features a special ticketed preview night on Friday (5-9 p.m.) and will be open to the public on Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Lexington Art League, The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Bluegrass Youth Ballet: “Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 15-17. Performed in a single, family-friendly act, this performance of the classic holiday ballet was created with younger audience members (and performers) in mind. 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.bluegrassyouthballet.org