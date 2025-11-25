tadoo List: December 2025

GIGS / LIVE MUSIC

× Expand Backed by the Lexington Philharmonic, Andrea Bocelli will perform at Rupp Arena on Dec. 6. Photo furnished by @andreabocellioficial

Andrea Bocelli. Dec. 6. This evening with the iconic Italian tenor will feature holiday-themed selections and the Lexington Philharmonic in full flourish. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Southland Jamboree: Liberty Road. Dec. 4. During winter months, this long-running bluegrass music series moves indoors, with a live bluegrass music band on a select Thursday each month from October through April. This month’s installment features Liberty Road. 7 p.m. Farish Theatre (in the Lexington Public Library Central Branch), 140 E. Main St. www.lexpublib.org

Jazz! Live at the Library: Michael Cruse and Threo. Dec. 11. Jazz at the Library presents live jazz performances on the second Thursday of every month, presented in partnership between Jamey Aebersold Jazz and the Jazz Arts Foundation. This month’s installment features Michael Cruse on trumpet, Tom Covello on contrabass, Dave McWhorter on drums and Keith McCutchen on piano. 7 p.m. Farish Theatre (in the Lexington Public Library Central Branch), 140 E. Main St. www.jazzartsfoundation.org

Hollerday GitDown with Nicholas Jamerson. Dec. 12-13. This annual two-night celebration of Appalachian soul and high-spirited revelry will feature central Kentucky songwriter Nicholas Jamerson and guest musicians Justin Clyde Williams (Dec. 12) and Emily Jamerson (Dec. 13). 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

John Michael Montgomery. Dec. 12. The country music icon brings his farewell tour “The Road Home” to Lexington with a family-collaborative set of hits and heartfelt storytelling. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Ginuwine. Dec. 13. The R&B hitmaker brings smooth vocals, seductive energy and fan favorites like “Pony,” for a night of throwback nostalgia and infectious groove. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Andy Frasco & the U.N. Dec. 14. Known for their blend of blues, funk and rock with improvisational flair, Andy Frasco & the U.N. turn every show into a communal, joy-fueled experience. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

The Local Honeys. Dec. 19.The acclaimed Kentucky duo returns home to weave mountain tradition and heartfelt reflection into a mesmerizing live set. Local favorite Abby Hamilton will open the show. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Troubadour Concert Series: Over the Rhine Holiday Concert. Dec. 10. Celebrated Ohio duo Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler will bring over 30 years of soul-nourishing songwriting and holiday resonance to the stage. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.troubashow.com

New Year’s Eve with the Bolo Mules. Dec. 30-31. Ring in the new year with two nights of rowdy, good-time country, honky-tonk swagger and sing-along anthems from Lexington’s favorite throwback band. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand "Untitled" by Ed Franklin is among the works featured in this year's "3x33" exhibit, on display at Luigart Gallery. Photo furnished

“3x33–2025: The Power of Three.” On display through Dec. 6. Luigart Event Gallery celebrates local creativity with 33 artists each presenting three related works across painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media — 99 pieces in total. Curated by Marco Logsdon and Mary Rezny, the exhibition highlights the diversity and strength of Lexington’s visual arts community. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 1-5 p.m., and by appointment. LuigART Event Gallery, 110 Luigart Ct. www.luigartgallery.com

The Nude Biennial. On display Dec. 12-Jan. 30. The Lexington Art League revives one of its most anticipated traditions with “The Nude Biennial,” a juried exhibition celebrating contemporary interpretations of the human form by Kentucky artists. Presented at the historic Loudoun House, the show features painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media works exploring vulnerability, strength and identity through figurative art. Opening reception and awards: Dec. 12. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Casey Joiner: Housekeeping. On display through Dec. 20. Institute 193 presents “Housekeeping,” a poignant photographic exhibition by New Orleans-based artist Casey Joiner. Created in the years surrounding her father’s illness and passing, Joiner’s images move through still lifes, interiors and imagined portraits to explore memory, grief and the fragile architecture of family life. Her work blurs the line between documentation and remembrance, evoking both the tenderness and disorientation of loss. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org

× Expand For the final exhibit at New Editions Gallery, 26 artists who either live in Kentucky or have lived here in the past have interpreted the Mona Lisa, in varying media of the same size (24x18”). The show will be on display Nov. 21-Dec. 23. Images furnished

Mona Lisa. On display through Dec. 23. New Editions Gallery presents an imaginative group exhibition inspired by one of the most recognizable faces in art history. Twenty-six regional and national artists reinterpret the iconic Mona Lisa through painting, sculpture and mixed media. Gallery hours: Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

ETC.

Bluegrass Gives: Day of Giving. Dec. 2. Formerly known as the Good Giving Guide Challenge, this regional giving event unites donors across Central and Eastern Kentucky in support of local nonprofits, schools and community initiatives. Hosted by the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the campaign is moving to a “24 hours only” model this year, taking place on Giving Tuesday. Bluegrass Gives empowers residents to make a collective impact, helping strengthen arts, education and health and human services organizations across the region. Donations accepted online throughout the day. www.bggives.org

Harlem Globetrotters. Dec. 6. The world-famous basketball entertainers bring their 100-Year Tour to Lexington, with jaw-dropping tricks, fan interactions and nostalgia-rich spectacle. 3 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

The Lexington Antiques Show at Athens. Dec. 13-14. This monthly antiques show taking place the second Saturday and Sunday of each month features a wide range of furniture, primitive cupboards, vintage Kentucky and Bybee pottery, estate jewelry, 40's-60's glassware, Kentucky collectibles, vintage furs and clothing, coins, artwork, phonographs and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Athens Schoolhouse, 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. www.thelexingtonantiqueshow.com

× Expand The Kentucky Theatre will screen David Byrne's "True Stories" on Dec. 19. Photo furnished

Freaky Fridays: “True Stories.” Dec. 19. David Byrne’s cult classic returns to the big screen as part of Kentucky Theatre’s Freaky Fridays series. The 1986 film — a surreal blend of music, comedy and Americana — follows a small Texas town preparing for its 150th anniversary, narrated by Byrne himself and featuring John Goodman in one of his earliest roles. Expect eccentric characters, Talking Heads tunes, and a joyful dose of 1980s weirdness. 10 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Classical Music Sunday: Ballads of John Jacob Niles. Dec. 21. The library’s monthly classical series features J.C. Hamilton, Riley Ledford and Bernardo Scarambone (emcee) performing beloved ballads collected by Kentucky folk icon John Jacob Niles. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Central Library, Farish Theater, 140 E. Main St. www.lexpublib.org

Horror Movie Club: “Black Christmas.” Dec. 27. The original 1974 slasher classic screens as part of the Lexington Public Library’s cult horror series. When a group of sorority sisters begin receiving disturbing phone calls over winter break, the tension escalates into a night of terror. 2-4 p.m. Central Library, Farish Theater, 140 E. Main St. www.lexpublib.org

HOLIDAY EVENTS

The Rink at Triangle Park. Daily through Jan. 4. Ice skating in the center of downtown is a classic holiday tradition with friends and family or a special event. Mon.-Fri., 4-8:30 p.m.; Sat., 12:30-8:30 p.m.; Sun., 1-8 p.m. with extended hours during FCPS winter break. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Southern Lights Holiday Festival. Daily through Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 20 years. Attendees can drive through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights before heading inside to meet Santa, visit a petting zoo or take mini-train rides. Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day). Kentucky Horse Park, 3785 Campground Road. www.khpfoundation.org

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill. Select evenings Nov. 28-Dec. 23. This historic campus will transform into a glowing spectacle, with a dazzling light display and other enchanting features. Highlights include a magnificent gingerbread exhibit; an artisans’ market with handcrafted gifts; a holiday tent cafè with live music; and gourmet food trucks. Christmas campfires, carriage rides, holiday tea, supper club, and season passes also available. Mustard Seed Hill, 1122 Main St., Millersburg, Ky. www.mustardseedhill.events

Luminate Lexington: Official Tree Lighting Ceremony. Nov. 30. Lexington’s official Christmas tree will be lit with beautiful lights; Lexington’s Hanukkah menorah will shine; and community choirs will sing festive songs that will put everyone in the holiday spirit during this official city holiday festival. 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

× Expand Shaker Village transforms into a winter wonderland throughout the month of December, with indoor and outdoor decorations, candlelight tours and more. Photo furnished

Holidays at Shaker Village. Various dates in December. Shaker Village will transform into a holiday wonderland, with lively music, roaring fires, candlelight tours and more. The grounds will feature a variety of performers, programs and tours, including photos with Santa, a crafting station at the Elf Shop, bonfires, hot drink stations, a Jingle Bell Shuttle and more. For more, visit shakervillageky.org/event-calendar.

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 1-6. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate will celebrate the holidays with a five-day Christmas shopping experience featuring a curated selection of local goods and taking place in the Keeper’s Cottage, open during standard museum hours Dec. 1-6. On Dec. 6, Santa will be on hand for pictures with children and pets and seasonal refreshments will be available; at dusk that evening, Ashland’s outdoor Christmas tree will be illuminated for the first time. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

Slay Bells: A Holiday Drag & Variety Show. Dec. 7. The Lyric Theatre will deck the halls with an evening of drag, comedy and high-voltage holiday entertainment in this benefit for Moveable Feast Lexington. Dazzling drag performances, festive music and over-the-top glamour will abound in this beloved seasonal showcase celebrating inclusivity and joy. 5-10 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade. Dec. 6. Santa Claus is coming to (down)town! This holiday parade presented by Commonwealth Credit Union will feature a variety of organizations, bands, floats, and, of course, Santa himself. 11 a.m. Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. www.downtownlex.com

Holly Day Market. Dec. 6-7. The Holly Day Market brings together more than 80 vendors from across the country for a weekend of holiday shopping. Vendors sell jewelry, clothes, toys, books, holiday decorations, ornaments, art, food and much more. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., with a ticketed preview party on Friday, Dec. 5, from 5-9 p.m. Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. lexington.jl.org

Crafted Social Winter Market. Dec. 6-7. This event unites traditional and contemporary artists, craftspeople and functional designers for a two-day festive market ripe with locally made holiday gifts. Preview party on Fri., 6-9 p.m.; main shopping event on Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudon Ave. www.craftedsocialky.com

Michler’s Christmas Market. Dec 6-7. Michler’s Greenhouse will provide the idyllic setting for a romantic Christmas Market, featuring pastries, music, and a diverse array of artists and artisans showcasing locally-made ceramics, jewelry, cards, toys, soaps, scarves, ornaments and more. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. Michler’s Greenhouse, 417 E. Maxwell St. www.michlers.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. Dec. 10. With an unparalleled blend of rock, classical and theatrical spectacle, this show promises a reimagined and expanded presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” alongside a special second set of hits and fan-favorites that includes a 25th-anniversary salute to Beethoven's Last Night. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W Vine St, Lexington, KY. www.centralbankcenter.com

Lexington Singers and LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 12-13. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport audience members to a place of peace while evoking the spirit of the holiday season. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. lexphil.org

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 13-14 and 20. Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents its rendition of this magical Christmas ballet set to the music of Tchaikovsky. This holiday performance features Drosselmeyer and Clara, along with a cast of snowflakes, mice, soldiers, angels, fairies, and, of course, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m., Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St, Lexington, KY. www.centralbankcenter.com

× Expand Lexington Ballet presents its annual iteration of "The Nutcracker" at the Lexington Opera House Dec. 19-20. Photo furnished

Lexington Ballet: “The Nutcracker Sweets.” Dec. 19-20. The classic holiday performance returns with an enchanting production designed to delight audience members of all ages. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen and the Nutcracker prince, as they battle the Mouse Queen and travel to the Land of Sweets. Fri., 7:30 p.m. and Sat., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonballet.org

Dolly Parton’s “Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol.” Dec. 26-28. Featuring songs by Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, this incredibly heartwarming, unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season until he is visited by his past and is compelled to see life anew. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.centralbankcenter.com