tadoo list: February 2025 Arts & Culture Calendar

LIVE MUSIC

Black Jacket Symphony Presents: The Beatles Abbey Road. Feb. 2. Experience a stunning live performance of “Abbey Road” as Black Jacket Symphony recreates The Beatles’ pivotal 1969 album, note for note, in its entirety. This tribute combines top-tier musicianship with a passion for classic rock. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Troubadour Concert Series: Billy Gibbons. Feb. 6. Legendary ZZ Top guitarist and vocalist Billy Gibbons takes the stage with his signature bluesy swagger, delivering hits and deep cuts from his storied career. A must-see for rock and blues enthusiasts. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.troubashow.com

× Expand Jessica Lea Mayfield will perform at The Burl on Friday, Feb. 7.

Jessica Lea Mayfield. Feb. 7. Known for her haunting voice and raw songwriting, Jessica Lea Mayfield blends indie rock with Americana influences to create a sound that’s both intimate and powerful. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Fanged Robot: A Tribute to Robby Cosenza. Feb. 8. Celebrate the life and music of Lexington musician Robby Cosenza with a special tribute performance by The Fanged Robot, showcasing his unique contributions to the local music scene. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Wood Brothers. Feb. 15. This Grammy-nominated trio delivers soulful, roots-infused melodies with a modern twist. Known for their tight harmonies and dynamic stage presence, The Wood Brothers create an unforgettable live music experience. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Legendary hitmaker Herb Alpert will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Feb. 16

Herb Alpert & Tijuana Brass. Feb. 15. Renowned trumpeter Herb Alpert brings his unmistakable sound to the stage with Tijuana Brass. Experience the timeless hits and upbeat melodies that made him a global icon. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Saxsquatch (late show). Feb. 21. Combining smooth saxophone melodies and playful showmanship, Saxsquatch delivers a unique blend of jazz, funk and humor in a one-of-a-kind performance. 10 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Tall Tall Trees. Feb. 27. Under the Tall Tall Trees moniker, banjo innovator Mike Savino brings experimental folk and psychedelic sounds to life with his captivating solo performances and inventive use of effects and looping. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× 1 of 2 Expand Paintings by Margie M. Rigney (above) and Nancy Z. Hall will be on display at the Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Space located inside Shambhala Meditation Center through Feb. 16. × 2 of 2 Expand Art by Kole Nichols will be on display at Institute 193 through Feb. 22. Nichols distorts familiar architectural motifs such as gates, windows and doors into amalgamated compositions, such as with this piece "Past the Long Hall." Prev Next

Paintings by Margie M. Rigney & Nancy Z. Hall. On display through Feb. 16. Two local artists, fluent in a variety of media and styles, present paintings inspired by Kentucky’s natural riches. Often mixing mediums into individual pieces, Margie M. Rigney works in India ink, oil paints, pastels and acrylics. Since discovering her passion for pastels over 40 years ago, Nancy Z. Hall has refined her craft into a unique multi-layered method on sanded paper. Gallery hours: Sat. and Sun.: 12-3 p.m. Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Space (located inside Shambhala Meditation Center), 305 W. Maxwell St. www.millandmaxgallery.com

Kole Nichols: Even When It’s Dark Out. On display through Feb. 22. Exploring divisions of space and the thresholds that define boundaries through a process of internal reflection on memories of traversing the south, Nichols distorts familiar architectural motifs such as gates, windows and doors into amalgamated compositions gathered from personal recollections both vague and vivid. Alongside these terrestrial thresholds, the artist mounts a parallel exploration of non-physical boundaries through loose constructions of star fields, maps and charts, presenting a series of works that explores the limits between interior and exterior. These investigations of the physical and the nonphysical unfold together within a unified formal language, reflecting the artist’s internal journey to establish an ordered relationship between the earthly and the spiritual. Gallery Hours: Wed.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 193 North Limestone St. www.institute193.org

Lexington Creative Camera Club’s 53rd Annual Print Competition and Exhibition. On display through Feb. 28. This annual event provides the group’s members, which currently number approximately 85, an opportunity to showcase their work in any of 16 different topics, including Portrait, Natural Pictorial, Abstract, Flora, Fauna, Sports & Recreation, Architecture, Photojournalism and more. Awards are given in various categories, chosen by a panel of three judges from outside of the membership. Gallery hours: Mon.-Tues., Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Wed., 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. LexArts Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. lexarts.org

Jason Scroggins’ “Massimals: League.” On display Feb. 7-March 21. This exhibit features large design fabrications by Jason Scroggin, an associate professor at University of Kentucky College of Design. Each object is a variation on his Massimals project: abstractions of animal forms built in the manner of architectural study models. The “models” are exercises in material and assembly methods presented in the form of lumbering polar bears. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

ETC.

On the Verge: “The Lion in Winter.” Feb. 1. James Goldman’s “The Lion in Winter” is a historical drama that delves into the power struggles and family dynamics of King Henry II, Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine and their sons during a Christmas court in 12th-century England. This play combines sharp wit, emotional depth and political intrigue. 7 p.m. Luigart Gallery, 110 Luigart Ct. www.ontheverge.org

× Expand Carrington Spires The Award-winning musical "Ain't Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations" comes to the Lexington Opera House Feb. 7-9.

“Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Feb. 7-9. This award-winning Broadway musical tells the story of The Temptations, from their beginnings in Detroit to becoming one of Motown’s most iconic groups. Featuring unforgettable hits like “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination,” this show captures their struggles and successes with electrifying choreography and storytelling. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Singletary Center Visual Music Festival. Feb. 8. This inaugural one-day festival blends visual art with live music, offering an immersive experience for multimedia visuals to interact with experimental compositions. The event showcases collaborations between artists and musicians, celebrating innovative and sensory-driven performances, and will conclude with a special 7 p.m. screening of Godfrey Reggio's landmark non-narrative documentary, "Koyaanisqatsi," featuring music composed by Philip Glass. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.uky.edu/scfa

Creative Intelligence Series: Maria Hinojosa. Feb. 11. A reporter who spent the beginning of her career as the first Latina in many newsrooms, Maria Hinojosa created Futuro Media, an independent, nonprofit newsroom based in Harlem with the mission to create multimedia content from a perspective of people of color, in 2010. In that role and many others — including anchor and executive producer of the PBS show “America By the Numbers” and the Peabody Award-winning NPR show “Latino USA,” co-host of the Futuro Media’s new political podcast “In The Thick,” and contributor to the award-winning news program “CBS Sunday Morning” —Hinojosa has informed millions about the changing cultural and political landscape in America and abroad. She’ll give a public talk and book signing as part of Transylvania University’s “Creative Intelligence Series.” 7 p.m. Haggin Auditorium, 350 N. Broadway. www.transy.edu/calendar/creative-intelligence

Local Legacy: Celebrating 50 Years of Lexington Ballet with Ben Sollee. Feb. 21-22. The Lexington Ballet will celebrate its 50th with a performance that bridges classical dance and live music. Featuring acclaimed cellist Ben Sollee, the evening honors the ballet’s history while showcasing its artistic future through a fusion of movement and sound. 7:30 p.m. Fri., and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Travis Shinn Comedian, actor and podcast host Marc Maron will take the Lexington Opera House stage on Feb. 23.

Marc Maron. Feb. 23. Stand-up comedian Marc Maron brings his latest show to Lexington, combining his signature blend of storytelling and incisive humor. Maron, known for his podcast and acting roles, reflects on personal and cultural issues with wit and honesty. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy. Feb. 28-March 2. The antics of the beloved spooky family continue in this musical comedy, following Gomez, Morticia, and their eccentric clan as they host a dinner with an ordinary family. The night brings surprising twists, heartfelt moments, and a touch of macabre humor. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Adventure Theatre: Songs for a New World. Feb.21-March 2. Jason Robert Brown’s “Songs for a New World” offers a series of standalone musical numbers exploring change, resilience, and hope. This intimate production combines evocative storytelling and standout performances by Adventure Theatre’s talented ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Black Box Theatre, 141 E. Main St. www.adventuretheatreky.com/songs-for-a-new-world.html n

Blake Shelton. Feb 27. Country music superstar Blake Shelton brings his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence to Lexington for an epic arena show. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com