tadoo list: July 2025 Arts & Entertainment Calendar

LIVE MUSIC / GIGS

Manchester Orchestra. July 2. Known for their expansive sound and cinematic arrangements, the Atlanta-based indie rock band returns with a set that balances introspective songwriting and slow-burning anthems. 8 p.m. The Burl (outdoor show), 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

DeeOhGee, Boa Boys, The Minks and Bedford. July 4. A no-frills mix of garage rock, twang, Southern swagger and psych rock from these popular regional bands will bring a rowdy energy to the Fourth of July weekend at the Burl. 6 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Sam Bush. July 11. Widely credited with shaping the “newgrass” sound, pioneering mandolinist, fiddler and vocalist Sam Bush reinvents the traditional with his adventurous, genre-bending style. 8 p.m. The Burl (outdoor show), 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Summer Nights in Suburbia. Every other Friday. This summer concert series features live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. This month’s schedule includes Grateful Dead tribute band Born Cross Eyed (July 11) and ’90s tribute band NVRMND (July 25). 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch Drive (Beaumont Circle) www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

× Expand The dynamic Asheville-based songwriter Indigo de Souza, who moves between gruge, synth-pop, folk and electronica, will perform at The Burl on July 12. Photo by Hannah Sommer

Indigo de Souza. July 12. Raw and radiant, Indigo De Souza brings her emotionally charged songs to The Burl. The Asheville native’s live shows move between grunge, synth-pop and heartbreak. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

The Bolo Mules. July 19. Lexington’s favorite ’90s country cover band is back to headline The Burl’s 9th anniversary party. Expect tight harmonies, rhinestone flair, and deep cuts that hit harder than they should, performed by a rotating cast of local and regional singers and players. 8 p.m. The Burl (outdoor show), 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Tommy Prine. July 20. Son of the legendary John Prine, Tommy is carving his own path with quietly powerful songwriting and an old-soul voice that carries weight. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Shakey Graves. July 23. A one-man tornado of guitar, grit, and gravel-voiced storytelling, Austin’s Shakey Graves lights up The Burl Outdoors with songs from “And the War Came,” which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. 7:30 p.m. The Burl (outdoor show), 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The Silversun Pickups will perform at The Burl on July 24. Photo by Claire Marie Vogel

Silversun Pickups. July 24. Emerging from Los Angeles’ Silver Lake scene, Silversun Pickups built their sound on swirling distortion and late-night introspection. Best known for hits like “Lazy Eye” and “Panic Switch,” they bring a polished edge and emotional punch. 8 p.m. The Burl (outdoor show), 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Charles Jolly and Hunter Stamps: Unearthed. On display through Aug. 2. Works appear familiar, yet explore unexpected spatial landscapes and bodily experiences. Delighting in the tension between knowing and not knowing, both artists express their raw unfiltered experience of the spaces we inhabit. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

× Expand "Coming Up Roses" by Cierra Evans, whose exhibit "Come Rain or Shine" is on display at Institute 193 through July 19. Image furnished

Cierra Evans: Come Rain or Shine. On display through July 19. In this exhibit, Ceirra Evans returns to the lives and landscapes of her upbringing in Eastern Kentucky, not to romanticize or flatter them, but to honor their everyday complexity, their humor, and their enduring relationship with the land and its changes. As much about people as they are about place, the paintings in this exhibit depict the way weather settles in the bones and dictates the shape of a week, a season, a life. Full of warm detail, affection and sharp wit, Evans’s work shows lives lived in rhythm with rural environments that are both beautiful and brutal, intimate and vast. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone Street. institute193.org

A-Tiskit, A-Tasket. On display through Aug. 2. This exhibition celebrates the complex emotional lives of Black girls as portrayed in a range of artworks from portraits painted in the 1930s to 21st-century photographs. Artists featured include Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux, Frank Döring, Larry Fink, Edward Franklin Fisk, Baldwin S. Lee, Ralph Eugene Meatyard, RaMell Ross, Lorna Simpson, Alexandra Soteriou, Kara Walker, and Carrie Mae Weems. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Collected Memory: Items and Artifacts from 250 Years of Lexington. On display through July 13. This local history exhibit commemorating Lexington's 250th anniversary includes items from the Lexington Public Library’s own Kentucky Room collection as well as loans from the Lexington History Museum, Keene-land, the University of Kentucky and local residents. Gallery hours: Mon.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri., 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m. Lexington Public Library Central Library Gallery. 140 East Main St. www.lexpublib.org/gallery

Silk Stories & Canvas Chronicles. On display July 4-Aug. 29. Artists Yolanda Kennison and Susan Smith-Sargent present a joint exhibition exploring emotion, movement, and the natural world. Kennison’s bold abstracts, florals and landscapes pulse with color and intuitive brushwork, while Smith-Sargent’s water-based media evoke the quiet presence of nature through light, texture and feeling. Gallery hours: Mon.–Thurs., 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Fri.–Sat., 12–4 p.m. Artist’s Attic, 401 W. Main St., Suite 401 (enter next to Tony’s in Victorian Square). www.theartistsattic.org

× Expand ‘Leaning Liminal,’ an exhibit of paintings by artist Tresa Thompson O’Connor, is on display at New Editions Gallery. Image furnished

Tresa Thompson O’Connor: Leaning Liminal. On display July 18- Sept. 6. In this exhibit, artist Tresa Thompson O'Connor pays homage to embracing the in-between spaces, stages or experiences in life, often characterized by uncertainty and transition. Through her paintings, the artist seeks to acknowledge and accepts the temporary nature of these periods finding meaning and potentially finding growth and opportunity within them. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. neweditionsgallery.com

ETC.

Fourth of July Celebration. July 1-5. Lexington’s Fourth of July celebration kicks off July 1 with an Ice Cream Social at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, followed by a Patriotic Concert featuring The Lexington Philharmonic on July 3. The fun continues on July 4 with the downtown street festival starting at 10 a.m., a parade at noon, and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. Various locations. lexingtonky.gov

× Expand Stephen Spielberg's 1981 classic, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," will be shown on July 23 at the Kentucky Theatre as part of this year's Summer Classic Film Series. Photo furnished

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through Sept. 3. For almost three decades, this popular film series has brought classic films to the big screen with nostalgic lineups featuring something for every film fan. This month’s lineup includes “Do the Right Thing” (July 2), “My Fair Lady” (July 9), “Imitation of Life” (July 16), “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (July 23), and “Return of the Jedi,” (July 30). Screenings at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics

Lexington Burger Week. July 7-13. One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week gives chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance to create the most memorable burgers in town. Each restaurant will offer a custom burger that’s not on the regular menu for $7 throughout the week, giving patrons the impetus to try out a variety of new flavors and new eateries. Fans can track their progress using the free Lexington Burger Week app. For a full list of participating restaurants, featured burgers and other details, visit the Lexington Burger Week guide in this magazine, or the Lexington Burger Week website or app. www.lexingtonburgerweek.com

Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show. July 7-12. Now in its 89th year, this iconic event at the Kentucky Horse Park is the world’s largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the opening leg of the Saddlebred Triple Crown. With more than 1,000 competitors from across the U.S. and Canada, the show blends high-level equestrian sport with community spirit, having raised more than $4 million for local causes. Daily classes, vendors, specialty seating and family-friendly activities make it a summer tradition. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. lexington.jl.org/annual-events/horse-show

Lexington Theatre Company: “42nd Street.” July 10-13. The Lexington Theatre Company revives the tap-dancing spectacle that launched its inaugural season. This high-energy musical follows Peggy Sawyer’s rise from chorus girl to Broadway star, celebrating the golden age of musical comedy. Featuring a blend of Broadway veterans, emerging talent, and local performers, the production brings big-city dazzle to the historic Lexington Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

× Expand The Dayton-based band Luv Locks Experiment will be among the acts performing at Tahlsound’s Lexington Reggae Fest on July 27. Photo furnished

Reggae Week. July 23-27. The local festival-turned-event-series Tahlsound is collaborating with a host of other organizations to bring Miami-based reggae artist Ashley Irae to Lexington for a handful of performances throughout the week. Backed by the local band Deep Nourished Roots, Irae will perform at Red Barn Radio (July 23); Thursday Night Live (July 24); the Lexington Art League's Loudoun House (July 25, with support from hip hop artists Tony Wavy and Max B w/DOJO Recording Studio); Reggae in the Gorge at Hops in Red River Gorge (July 26); and at Tahlsound's Reggae Fest at Oleika Temple (July 27, with support from Luv Locks Experiment, M'Power Rhythm and DJ Drew Charron). More info can be found at tahlsound.com, or at the websites of participating organizations.

× Expand Celebrating the life and career of Kentucky-born actor Harry Dean Stanton, Lexington's annual Harry Dean Stanton Festival will take place July 11-13. Photo furnished

Harry Dean Stanton Fest. July 11-13. This annual festival pays tribute to the prolific character actor, singer and songwriter Harry Dean Stanton, a native of Kentucky who appeared in nearly 200 films and television episodes over his illustrious six-decade career. This year’s special events include a cemetery screening of “The Straight Story” at Harry Dean Stanton's final resting place, Bluegrass Memorial Gardens (July 11). On July 12, The Farish Theatre will host screenings of “Zandy’s Bride” (12:30 p.m.) and “Pat Garrett & Billy The Kid” (2:45 p.m.), followed that evening by a reunion show featuring The Call, a band that Stanton became close with in the 1980s. On July 13, The Farish Theater will host a screening of “The Last Temptation of Christ” (1:30 p.m.). Full details can be found at www.harrydeanstantonfest.org or on Facebook.

Shakespeare in the Park: “Romeo & Juliet.” July 10-13; 17-20. Antagonist Productions presents one of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedies, telling the story of two young lovers caught in the crossfire of a bitter feud between their families, the Montagues and the Capulets, directed by Trenton Blackburn and presented in an outdoor park setting. Live music and local vendors will enhance the experience. Gates at 6:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. antagonist.productions

Lexington Restaurant Week. July 17-27. This annual culinary celebration spotlights Lexington’s vibrant dining scene, with more than 30 local restaurants offering special prix fixe menus priced at $25, $35 or $45. Menus and reservations available at www.lexingtonrestaurantweek.com.

× Expand La'Shelle Allen will perform at a jazz dinner in Paris, Ky., as part of the Bill Coleman Jazz Weekend. Photo furnished

Bill Coleman Jazz Weekend. July 18-20. This fundraiser for Hopewell Museum pays homage to the late jazz trumpeter Bill Coleman, who hailed from Centerville, a small village in Bourbon County. Events include a jazz talk and listening session; a jazz dinner featuring the Walnut Street Ramblers and La’Shelle Allen; live and silent auctions; and a live concert at Chief Reid Park. Various venues in Paris, Ky. hopewellmuseum.org

Studio Players: 10-Minute Play Festival. July 24-27. Seven scripts were selected out of more than 300 submissions to be part of this annual festival of short plays, presented by local community theater stalwarts Studio Players in association with CFZ Productions. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Ct. www.studioplayers.org/playfestival

Bluegrass Iris Society Rhizome Sale. July 26. This annual event hosted by the Bluegrass Iris Society offers attendees the opportunity to learn about iris culture and to purchase beautiful irises for $5. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Lexington Green Mall (behind Joseph-Beth Booksellers), 161 Lexington Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org

Lexington Theatre Company: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” July 31-Aug. 3. The Lexington Theatre Company brings Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved musical to life with a vibrant mix of Broadway veterans, rising stars, and local talent. This family-friendly retelling of the biblical story of Joseph features a lively score that spans genres from country to disco. Times, tickets and more details at the event website. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

LexArts Hop. July 18. During the LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening, with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events at traditional and non-traditional gallery spaces. Patrons start at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., with many venues keeping additional hours. A full guide is available each month at the LexArts HOP website. lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

Data Fluencies. On display through July 25. Encompassing three thematically connected shows on view in three North American cities (Boston, Vancouver and Lexington) between April-July, this exhibition series investigates art's potential for reimagining our often narrow understandings of data and machine learning. The exhibits each feature work by six contemporary artists – Lai Yi Ohlsen, Lani Asunción, Jazsalyn, Kristoffer Rum, Caroline Sinders and Roopa Vasudevan – alongside experimental outputs from the broader Data Fluencies Project, an international research initiative based out of the Digital Democracies Institute at Simon Fraser University. Together, these artists and researchers offer us ways to (re)consider our relationships with the data that surrounds and drives our everyday lives and perhaps find new routes to agency once we are able to do so. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org