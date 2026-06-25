tadoo list - July 2026

LIVE MUSIC

4th of July ft. Mojo Thunder, DeeOhGee, & more. July 4. The Burl's annual Fourth of July celebration returns with a lineup of regional favorites led by Louisville rock band Mojo Thunder and Lexington psych-folk trio DeeOhGee. The holiday concert offers an evening of live music, food, drinks and community gathering before the city's fireworks festivities. 6 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Atlanta rockers Drivin' N Cryin' will perform July 9 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Drivin' N Cryin'. July 9. For nearly four decades, Atlanta's Drivin' N Cryin' has blended Southern rock, punk, folk, and hard-edged guitar music into a sound that has earned a devoted following. Led by singer-songwriter Kevn Kinney, the band continues to tour behind a catalog that spans more than a dozen albums and fan favorites like “Fly Me Courageous” and “Straight to Hell.” Regional favorite Laid Back Country Picker opens. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Marty Stuart & The Fabulous Superlatives will perform July 16 at the Kentucky Theatre as part of the Troubadour Concert Series. Photo furnished

Marty Stuart & The Fabulous Superlatives (rescheduled). July 16. Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart and his longtime band, The Fabulous Superlatives, perform at the Kentucky Theatre as part of the Troubadour Concert Series. This is a rescheduled performance. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.troubashow.com

× Expand Jamaican singer Rik Jam and the Island Federation Band will headline Lexington Reggae Week, taking place at multiple venues in the city starting July 22. Photo furnished

Lexington Reggae Week. July 22-25. Organized by Tahlsound, this multi-day celebration of reggae music features performances and events at venues across Lexington, including West Sixth Brewery, Central Bank Thursday Night Live, Gatton Park, and more. This year's festivities feature Jamaican singer Rik Jam and The Island Federation Band alongside regional performers. Various times and locations. www.tahlsound.com

The Burl Turns 10: An Evening with Wilco (Sold Out). July 17. Acclaimed alternative rock band Wilco headlines a special sold-out performance celebrating The Burl's 10th anniversary. Led by songwriter Jeff Tweedy, the Grammy-winning group is known for blending rock, folk, country, and experimental sounds across a career spanning more than three decades.8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Burl Turns 10: Bolo Mules. July 18. The regional supergroup Bolo Mules perform as part of The Burl's 10th anniversary celebration. With a repertoire that primarily covers a variety of ‘90s country classics, the band has become a staple of Kentucky's live music scene. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The War & Treaty will perform July 23 at The Burl. Photo furnished

The War & Treaty. July 23. Husband-and-wife duo Michael and Tanya Trotter bring their powerful blend of country, soul, gospel, and Americana to The Burl. Known for soaring harmonies and emotionally charged live performances, The War & Treaty have earned multiple Grammy nominations and widespread acclaim for albums including “Lover's Game” and “Plus One.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Downtown's Gatton Park on the Town Branch will host Seattle's The Head & the Heart on July 23. Photo by Danny Clinch

The Head & the Heart. July 23. With a sound built around soaring harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and a blend of indie folk and Americana influences, Seattle-based band The Head and the Heart has captivated audiences since its self-titled debut in 2011. Known for fan favorites such as “Rivers and Roads,” “Lost in My Mind” and “All We Ever Knew,” the group continues to draw acclaim for its emotionally resonant live performances and expansive catalog. 8 p.m. Gatton Park on Town Branch, 785 Manchester St. www.gattonpark.org

Champs of the Sun. July 24. Pittsburgh-based jam-rock band Champs of the Sun brings its blend of improvisational grooves, psychedelic influences, and high-energy live performance to The Burl. The group will be joined by Randy Grigsby and Tristan and the Troubled for an evening of original music and extended jams. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Born Cross Eyed: A Grateful Dead Tribute. July 31. Kentucky-based Grateful Dead tribute band Born Cross Eyed performs an outdoor “Days Between” celebration honoring Jerry Garcia and the music of the Grateful Dead. Expect an evening of Dead favorites, extended jams and a gathering of local fans at The Burl. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Katie Widzowski: “Dreams of the Sea.” On display through July 17. Lexington artist Katie Widzowski presents a series of paintings inspired by recurring dreams of the ocean and her lifelong fascination with the sea. Blending realism and imagination, the works explore the emotional connection between people and nature's most powerful forces. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m., and by appointment. Lexington Art League at Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand 2nd Story Art Gallery will host a group exhibition called "Surface Tension," exploring themes of illusion, identity, labor, power and perception, through July 18. (Pictured here, work by Ben Tollefson.) Image furnished

Surface Tension. On display through July 18. This group exhibition features work by Jana Cariddi, Carlos Rosales-Silva, Trish Tillman and Ben Tollefson, exploring surface as a site where material experimentation intersects with social and psychological inquiry. Through painting and sculpture, the artists examine themes of illusion, identity, labor, power and perception, using color, texture and materiality to investigate the tension between what is visible and what lies beneath. Gallery hours: Thu.-Sat., noon-5 p.m., and by appointment. 2nd Story, 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

× Expand WheelHouse Art will host "Pieced Together," an exhibit featuring the work of Patrick Adams and Teri Dryden, whose mixed media work "Box Car Blues" is pictured above. Image furnished

Pieced Together: Patrick Adams and Teri Dryden. On display through July 25. Lexington artists Patrick Adams and Teri Dryden present a two-person exhibition featuring new work that explores connections, relationships and shared visual language through painting and mixed media. Opening reception June 12, 6-8 p.m.; Gallery Hop reception July 17, 5-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. WheelHouse Art, 500 W. Short St. www.wheelhouse.art

Colleen Merrill and Becky Alley: Taking Care. On display through Aug. 1. Becky Alley and Colleen Merrill present recent work exploring care as both a tender gesture and a survival strategy. Using domestic and industrial materials, the exhibition examines intimacy, resilience, and the ways people protect, repair, and support one another through uncertain times. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Galleries, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/playing/facilities/pam-miller-downtown-arts-center/city-gallery

Photo/Print/Realism. On display through Aug. 8. This exhibition explores photorealism through prints by Robert Bechtle, Richard Estes, Sylvia Plimack Mangold and others, highlighting the movement's relationship to photography, popular culture and perceptions of reality. Featuring screenprints, etchings, aquatints, lithographs and woodcuts drawn from the museum's collection, the exhibition also examines connections between photorealism and Pop Art. Museum hours: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. UK Art Museum, Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Free. www.uky.edu/artmuseum

ETC.

Fourth of July Celebration. July 1-5. Lexington's annual Independence Day celebration returns with five days of family-friendly events marking America's 250th birthday. Highlights include a free Ice Cream Social and birthday party at Tandy Park (July 1), a patriotic bluegrass concert featuring Six String Soldiers U.S. Army Band at Moondance Amphitheater (July 2), the Lexington Philharmonic's annual Patriotic Concert at Transylvania University and Gratz Park (July 3), and a full day of Fourth of July festivities featuring the Bluegrass 10,000 race, Festival & Art Market, public reading of the Declaration of Independence, downtown parade and a 10 p.m. fireworks spectacular (July 4). The celebration concludes with a Red, White & Blues concert featuring Tee Dee Young on July 5. Various locations. Full schedule available at www.lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/fourth-july-celebration

Lexington Burger Week. July 6-12. One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week gives chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance to try creating the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant features a one-of-a-kind burger not on its regular menu for $7-8 throughout the week, making it easy for patrons to try out tons of new flavors and eateries. For a full list of participating restaurants, featured burgers and recommended pairings, download the Lexington Burger Week app, check the listing in this magazine, or visit lexingtonburgerweek.com.

× Expand The 90th annual Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show returns to the Kentucky Horse Park on July 6-11. Photo by Howard Schatzberg Photography

Junior League Charity Horse Show. July 6-11. The 90th annual Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show returns to the Kentucky Horse Park, featuring six days of American Saddlebred competition, exhibitions and special events. Known as the world's largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred Triple Crown, the event attracts approximately 1,000 competitors from across the United States and Canada. Daily themed events include Legacy Night, Local Heroes Night, Funded Agency Night, Paint the Park Pink Night, Arts & Culture Night and Family Day. Kentucky Horse Park, Rolex Stadium, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. www.lexjrleague.com

Shakespeare in the Park: “Much Ado About Nothing.” July 10-12; 16-19. Antagonist Productions presents one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies. Directed by Drew Davidson, with live music and local vendors enhancing the experience, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening celebrating creativity, connection and community, in an outdoor park setting. Both weekends will feature live music before the play begins. Gates at 6:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. antagonist.productions

Reflections in Bloom Flower Show. July 10. The Lexington Council Garden Clubs and The Fayette County Extension Office Master Gardeners present an annual flower and vegetable show with the theme “Reflections in Bloom, A Season of Flowers and Memories.” The event is free and open to the public. 12:30-3:30 p.m. The Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. www.bluegrassflowershow.com

Lexington Theatre Co. presents “Les Miserables.” July 9-12. The Lexington Theatre Company brings the professional regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical to the Lexington Opera House. Based on Victor Hugo's novel, the epic production follows themes of redemption, revolution and love and features beloved songs including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own” and “One Day More.” Thurs. and Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

× Expand Harry Dean Stanton co-creators James Intveld (pictured above) and Billy Swan will perform together at The Green Lantern on July 11, as part of the annual Harry Dean Stanton Fest. Photo furnished

​Harry Dean Stanton Fest.​​ July 10-12. This year’s installment of the annual weekend-long tribute to late Kentucky actor Harry Dean Stanton will feature screenings of Stanton’s films “Cool Hand Luke,” “Fool for Love,” “Uforia,””Rafferty & the Gold Dust Twins,” “Mr. North” and “Paris, Texas,” as well as appearances from Stanton collaborators John Doe, Allison Anders, James Intveld and Billy Swan. Film screenings, staged readings and musical appearances take place at a variety of Lexington venues throughout the weekend; visit harrydeanstantonfest.org for more details.

Big Band & Jazz Series. Tuesdays. One of Lexington's longest-running summer concert series returns with free weekly performances featuring big band, jazz and swing musicians. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; picnics are encouraged. July performers include DOJO-DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (July 7), Brett Evans Trombone Orchestra (July 14), Bryson Dunsmore Trio with Kirby Davis (July 21) and RPM Quintet (July 28). 7-8:30 p.m. Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road www.lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/big-band-jazz

Summer Classics Film Series. Wednesdays. The Kentucky Theatre's annual Summer Classics series showcases beloved films from Hollywood's past on the big screen. July screenings include “Carmen Jones” (July 1), “This Is Spinal Tap” (July 8), “Bringing Up Baby” (July 15), “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (July 22) and “Cabaret” (July 29). Screenings are at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics

Southland Jamboree. Thursdays. This free, family-friendly bluegrass concert series returns to Moondance Amphitheater with live music, food trucks and post-concert jam sessions. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and instruments. July performers include Six String Soldiers U.S. Army Band (July 2), Dale Ann Bradley (July 9), Timberline Road (July 16), Mash Grass & Kids Camp Kids (July 23) and West Liberty Mountain Boys (July 30). 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.southlandjamboree.org

Summer Nights in Suburbia. Every other Friday. This free outdoor concert series features live music spanning a variety of genres. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets; food vendors will be on-site. July performers include 64 West (July 10) and Boogie G and the Titanics (July 24). 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/summer-nights-suburbia

× Expand CRAVE food+music festival will take place at Gatton Park on the Town Branch on July 31 and Aug. 1. Photo furnished

CRAVE food + music festival. July 31-Aug. 1. This annual, family-friendly food and music festival features a curated selection of local and regional food vendors, live music, chef demonstrations, craft beer and cocktails. This year's music lineup includes Honeychild, Velvet Elvis, Scott T. Smith, Brother Smith, Club Dub, Britt Taylor and more. Visit the website for more details. Gatton Park on the Town Branch, 3051 Leestown Road. www.cravelexington.com