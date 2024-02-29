tadoo List - March 2024

GIGS/LIVE MUSIC

Happy Landing. March 8. Oxford, Mississippi’s Happy Landing is self-described as “five college friends on a never-ending road trip.” Fans of Caamp, Bendigo Fletcher and Mt. Joy will enjoy their folk-tinged indie rock. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Modern-day and iconic pop hits are reimagined in classic genres from 1920s jazz and swing to doo-wop and Motown with the dazzling production of Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox, stopping at the Lexington Opera House on March 8. Photo furnished

Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox. March 8. Concertgoers can expect a dazzling trip through the PMJ universe, where modern-day and iconic pop hits are reimagined in classic genres like 1920s jazz, swing, doo-wop and Motown and brought to life by a cast of some of the world’s best singers, dancers and instrumentalists. Think “The Great Gatsby” meets “Sinatra at the Sands.” 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Drake and J. Cole. March 10. Canadian rapper and vocalist Drake attained a bigger-than-life commercial presence shortly after he emerged in 2006, and he has become one of the most popular hip-hop artists of all time. Fellow rapper J. Cole initially gained attention following the release of his debut mixtape "The Come Up" in early 2007, and then later went on to contribute to the Grammy-winning Lil Dirk song “All My Life.” 8 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Deana Carter. March 14. Melding the popular appeal of country chanteuses with folky singer/songwriters like Mary Chapin Carpenter, Carter racked up both positive reviews and healthy sales with “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” becoming one of the most pleasant success stories of the post-Garth Brooks generation. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Local legendary band Exile will perform at the Kentucky Theatre on March 14. Photo by KET

Exile. March 14. Exile formed in 1963, looking to play small clubs in Richmond, Kentucky, but managed to top both the pop and country charts during their 60-year-long career. Their most successful hit, “Kiss You All Over,” spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s pop chart in 1978. The five original Exile members re-formed in 2008 and continue to play today. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Margo Cilker. March 16. Margo Cilker's sophomore album, “Valley of Heart’s Delight,” refers to a place to which she can't return: California’s Santa Clara Valley before the orchards were paved over and became more famous for Silicon than apricots. The follow-up to 2021's critically acclaimed “Pohorylle,” intertwines family and nature as guiding motifs, at once precious and endangered, beautiful and exhausting. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

An Evening with Black Flag. March 16. Punk rockers Black Flag formed in 1976 and have since released seven studio albums and two live albums. Their debut "Damage" was a pioneering project and cemented Black Flag as one of the first to make punk music. Punk News notes, "If you were to start building a punk record collection from scratch, this would have to be among your first purchases," and NPR describes the project as “revolutionary.” 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Grammy-winning, boundaries pushing pianist Leo Genovese brings his world-class trio to Transylvania University's Mitchell Fine Arts Center on March 17. Photo furnished

Leo Genovese Trio. March 17. GreenRoom Exchange and Origins Jazz proudly welcome Grammy-winning jazz pianist Leo Genovese and his world-class trio to Transylvania University’s Mitchell Fine Arts Center. With a recent Grammy Award for his solo on Wayne Shorter's "Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival," Genovese has released 11 albums as a leader and collaborated with many artists. Joining him are drummer Jeff Williams, boasting a 50-year career, and bassist Francesco Marconi, who’s known for his international stage presence. 6 p.m. Mitchell Fine Arts Center, 350 N. Broadway. www.transy.edu/calendar/tickets

Living Colour. March 17. During the 1980s, rock had become increasingly segregated and predictable, a departure from the late '60s and early '70s, when such musically and ethnically diverse artists as Jimi Hendrix, Sly & the Family Stone and Santana topped the charts. But New York's Living Colour, widely known for their 1988 hit “Cult of Personality,” was one band that helped break down the doors by the end of the '80s, leading to a much more open-minded musical landscape that would help pave the way for future bands such as Rage Against the Machine and Sevendust. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

The Ark Band: Bob Marley & The Wailers Tribute. March 22. The Ark Band is a St. Lucian reggae band based in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1987 by Terry and Eustace Bobb (The St. Lucian Riddim Twins) The Ark Band has toured across the United States, Canada and Jamaica, sharing its roots, reggae, calypso and soca music. Combining heavenly harmonies with tight, crisp performances, this powerhouse of talent captures their audiences with their very first note. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The guitar-wielding brother duo Hermanos Gutierrez brings its lush spaghetti western-tinged instrumental music to the Lexington Opera House March 24. Photo furnished

Hermanos Guitierrez. March 24. “When Alejandro and I play together, it’s like we are driving a car,” says Estevan Gutiérrez, one half of the guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez. “Sometimes we’re driving through a desert. Sometimes we’re traveling up the coast. But always we are in nature, and we see the most beautiful landscapes, sunrises, sunsets.” The music these two brothers make evokes expansive plains and rough wildernesses, saguaros and surfs, and Morricone spaghetti western soundtracks, Lynch and Jarmusch. With their guitars, they travel through landscapes haunted by vaqueros, cancioneros, wanderers, fugitives, lovers, family — and whatever ghosts their listeners bring to the music. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

ART & EXHIBITS

AquaVenture Exhibit. On display March 4-April 26. Over 50 watercolor paintings curated by the Kentucky Watercolor Society are on display, with each painting telling a different story by engaging the viewer through creative expression. Audiences are invited to experience a broad range of techniques and subjects, including representational and abstract compositions, and densely layered paintings, large and small. Subjects include landscapes, still-life, animals and more. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sat., 12-4 p.m. Artists’ Attic, 401 West Main Street (The Square), 4th Floor. www.theartistsattic.org

Hannah Smith: Homestyle. On display through March 31. Hannah Smith is a Kentucky-based artist who creates sculptures and installations that merge Pop Art references and assemblage strategies with a rebellious punk attitude. Employing recognizable imagery and unconventional materials, Smith has developed a playful and unpretentious art practice that offers a complex vision of society, where flashy objects reveal themselves to be gaudy, cheap, and even a little bit grimy. In a style that could be described as "abject Americana," her work suggests how blue-collar aesthetics can embody political and social ideologies of discontent. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., by appointment Sat-Mon. 2nd Story, 522 West Short Street, second floor www.2ndstory.art

LexArts HOP. March 15. LexArts HOP night is an eagerly anticipated, enthusiastically attended, choose-your-own-adventure event designed to put you in the rooms with a stimulating cross-section of local visual art. On HOP night, galleries, museums, artists’ studios, and creative spaces conventional-and-un, collectively throw open their doors. And everyone is welcome to wander in from seasoned Hoppers to arts newbies, from just-lookers and collectors to people simply wanting to make the scene. www.lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

× Expand Ron Isaacs sculpture, Various & Sundry, 1973. Image furnished

Ron Isaacs and Robert Shay: Ever Wonder. On display through July 6. This exhibition brings together the trompe l’œil sculptures of two established artists who transform clay and plywood into tableaus of everyday items including clothing, branches, and bowls of fruit. While their works are likely to be familiar to Lexington audiences, Isaacs and Shay are being shown together here for the first time. Their mastery of craft contributes to a sense of wonder, as they individually take realism to a place where magic seems to reside. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

× Expand Allegro Dance Project will present an encore presentation of "So, Now What?" on March 1-2 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center's Black Box Theatre. Photo funished

Allegro Dance Project: So, Now What? March 1-2. Allegro Dance Project is thrilled to bring an encore presentation of "So, Now What?" to the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. Explore topics such as grief, imposter syndrome, uniqueness, relationships and regulations through contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music in this family-friendly performance event. Participants of their Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will join our company dancers on stage for the show's opening piece as a celebration of inclusion. This performance run will also include free sensory-friendly school shows to provide inclusive and accessible field trip opportunities for central KY students. 7-9 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Black Box Theatre, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

University of Kentucky Department of Theatre & Dance: “Fairview.” Feb. 29-March 3. The 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner, “Fairview” follows the Fraiser family preparing for their grandmother's perfect birthday. But as the perfect party becomes increasingly difficult to pull off, is anything as it seems? This dazzling play, part comedy, part searing satire, is full of surprises. The Pulitzer Committee called the show “a hard-hitting drama that examines race in a highly conceptual, layered structure, ultimately bringing audiences into the actors' community to face deep-seated prejudices.” 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Briggs Theatre 465 Rose St. www.singletarycenter.com

Kentucky Vintage Fest. March 2-3. Vintage lovers are invited to shop from more than 50 sellers of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories, home goods, records and more. While the show features free general admission for both days, early bird tickets are available to shop an hour before showtimes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and multiple live installments are scheduled for both days. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; noon-6 p.m. Sun. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudon Ave. www.events.humanitix.com/kentucky-vintage-fest

Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition. March 3. The Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition was initiated in 2006 by the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, founder of Alltech, who was an avid supporter of the arts. His friendship with Dr. Everett McCorvey of the UK Opera Theatre inspired what is now one of the largest vocal scholarship competitions in the world. Audiences are invited to join in person or virtually as talented vocalists compete for more than $700,000 in scholarships and prizes and an opportunity to attend the University of Kentucky and join the UK Opera Theatre. 2 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.alltech.com/vocal

World Ballet Series: “Swan Lake.” March 5. Dashing Prince Siegfried is urged by his mother to marry soon. She tells him he must make his choice at the upcoming royal ball. In defiance, the young man heads out to the forest to hunt where he witnesses an event that will change his life forever: the transformation of a simple swan into a beautiful woman, Odette, who is under the spell of a wicked sorcerer. The only way to break this spell is for one who has never loved before to love her; however, the sorcerer has his own designs on the Kingdom, and plots to get it with a secret weapon that looks remarkably like the innocent Odette. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand The Kentucky Theatre will host a special screening of "The Outsiders," featuring a Q&A with star C. Thomas Howell (center) on March 7. Photo furnished

Film Screening of “The Outsiders” with C. Thomas Howell. March 7. This classic 1983 film starring Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio and C. Thomas Howell follows rival teen gangs in rural Oklahoma who are perpetually at odds with each other. When Greasers Ponyboy (Howell) and Johnny (Macchio) get into a brawl that ends in the death of a member of the rival group the Socials, the boys are forced to go into hiding. Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with the intense Dallas (Dillon) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends. This unique, one-time-only screening of the classic film will feature a Q&A and specially ticketed meet-and-greet option with special guest, actor C. Thomas Howell. 7:30 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Studio Players: “And the Winner Is.” March 7-10, 15-17, and 21-24. The comic story of a self-obsessed movie star who is finally nominated for an Oscar, then dies the night before the awards. Outraged at his bad luck and determined to know if he wins (even though he’s dead,) he bargains with a heavenly gatekeeper to return to Earth for the big night. Along the way, he drags his agent, his acting rival, his bombshell girlfriend and his ex-wife into the journey, in a wildly twisting tale of Hollywood, the afterlife and how we are judged. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

× Expand "Twin Peaks" stars Sherilyn Fenn and Sheryl Lee are among the celebrities who will appear at this year's Lexington Comic & Toy Covention. Photo furnished

Lexington Comic & Toy Convention. March 7-10. This year’s iteration of Lexington’s “largest gathering of all things geeky” features celebrity guests from film and televsion, comics, art, music and more. Special guests include Barbara Eden, star of the 1960s television sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie”; James Van Der Beek, star of the ’90s sitcom “Dawson’s Creek”; Sheryl Lee and Sherliyn Fenn of “Twin Peaks” fame; WWE wrestler Mick Foley and dozens more. 6-9 p.m. Thur. and Fri.; noon-8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexingtoncomiccon.com

LexPhil: Mavericks. March 9. This performance is designed to celebrate the independent spirit, courage and innovation of artists, with premieres of Jennifer Higdon’s “Cold Mountain Suite,” narrating a Civil War soldier's internal struggle, and Clarice Assad’s “Bohemian Queen,” which was inspired by artist Gertrude Abercrombie. The program concludes with Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4,” a departure from traditional sonata forms that expresses his tumultuous personal life. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue.” March 10. The Golden Girls are back! Miami's sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2024 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her much younger, sex-crazed love interest. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Kentucky Crafted Market. March 9-10. The Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, returns to the Kentucky Horse Park. More than 100 of Kentucky’s best visual and craft artists, all adjudicated members of the Arts Council’s Kentucky Crafted program, will exhibit and sell their work at the market. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. www.artscouncil.ky.gov

× Expand Celebrate Lexington's taco culture during Crave Taco Week, March 11-17, when more than 20 Lexington eateries will serve special, off-menu tacos at a special price — 3 tacos for $7.50 — along with drink specials at some participating restaurants. Photo furnished

Crave Taco Week. March 11-17. More than 20 local restaurant locations will feature special off-menu tacos at a special price during this weeklong taco-extravaganza. Diners are encouraged to visit as many restaurants as they can during the week, using the digital app to help guide their taco journey, keep track of restaurants visited and enter to win prizes. Multiple locations. www.cravetacoweek.com

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical.” March 14-17. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more for herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters growing up in Civil War America. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. March 25. The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame, established in 2012, recognizes outstanding writers with strong ties to Kentucky. This year's living inductees include George C. Wolfe, Fenton Johnson and Mary Ann Taylor-Hall. The deceased writers honored are Mary Lee Settle, Paul Brett Johnson and Billy C. Clark. In addition to the six new inductees, the late Mike Mullins will receive the second Kentucky Literary Impact award for his contributions to the Hindman Settlement School and the Appalachian Writers Workshop. 6 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

× Expand Stand-up comedian Ali Siddiq brings his unique comedic style to the Lexington Opera House on March 29. Photo furnished

Ali Saddiq. March 29. Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian and public speaker from Houston, Texas whose unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, always an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He has appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and was named Comedy Central's #1 Comic to Watch in 2013. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com