tadoo list: March 2025 Calendar of Events

Fat Tuesday with the Baja Yetis and The Swells. March 4. Lexington is invited to celebrate Mardi Gras with a night of high-energy funk and soulful grooves from local favorites Baja Yetis and The Swells. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Aaron Lee Tasjan. March 6. Known for his sharp wit and infectious melodies, genre-blending singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan delivers a unique mix of rock, folk and glam-infused Americana. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Justin Wells. March 7. Lexington’s own Justin Wells takes the stage with his signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and rugged country rock. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Brooklyn-based rockers GEESE will perform at The Burl on March 8. Photo furnished

GEESE. March 8. Brooklyn-based indie rockers GEESE bring their electrifying energy and intricate guitar work to Lexington for a night of raw, dynamic sound, in celebration of University of Kentucky college radio station WRFL’s 37th birthday. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Chatham Rabbits. March 14. With rich harmonies, husband-and-wife duo Chatham Rabbits captivate audiences with a warm blend of folk, bluegrass and classic country. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Between Two Worlds: The Music of “Twin Peaks.” March 15. The hauntingly beautiful music of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” will be brought to life by a collection of local musicians, including Movie Jail, Buck the Taxidermist and more. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The progressive bluegrass fusion band Shadowgrass will perform at The Burl on March 29. Photo furnished

Shadowgrass. March 29. This high-energy band fuses traditional bluegrass with progressive influences, delivering intricate instrumentals and youthful exuberance. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

LexArts HOP. March 21. During the LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events, at traditional and non-traditional gallery spaces alike. Patrons begin at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., with many venues keeping additional hours. A full guide is available each month at the LexArts HOP website. lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

Aquaventure 2025. On display March 3-May 2. This exhibit will display diverse works from an array of top artists from the Kentucky Watercolor Society. An opening reception will take place in conjunction with the LexArts Hop on March 21 (5-8 p.m.). Gallery hours: Fri-Sat., 12-4 p.m. and by appointment. Artist’s Attic, 401 W. Main St., Suite 401. www.theartistsattic.org

× Expand "Amapolas" by Adalhi Aranda is among the works featured in Luigart Studio's LuigART Women 2025 exhibit, on display through March 31. Image furnished

LuigART Women 2025. On display March 1-31. Hosted by the LuigART Women’s Collective, this second annual exhibit is designed to celebrate women in the visual arts. Female artists from Fayette and adjacent Kentucky counties were invited to participate. Curated by retired gallerist and artist Mary Rezny, the exhibit features 52 artworks in diverse genres across all mediums. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., noon-4 p.m. Special events include an artist reception and awards March 8 (5:30-8 p.m.) and LexArts Hop reception March 21 (5-8 p.m.) Luigart Event Gallery, 110 Luigart Ct.

Artist Showcase. On display through April 5. This exhibition highlights the work of Lexington artists Kiji Bae, Gayle Cerlan, Dalphna Donnelly, Marta E. Dorton, Chad Eames, Jack Girard, Sarah Heller, Georgia Henkel, Jennifer Dunham, Karen Spears Springate and Brady Saylor. Featuring a diverse range of media, including painting, photography, and sculpture, the showcase celebrates the city’s vibrant creative community. Gallery hours: Tues.–Thurs., 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Fri., noon–8 p.m.; Sat., noon–5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

LexPhil: French Impressions. March 1. The Lexington Philharmonic presents an evening of enchanting works inspired by the beauty and elegance of French music. Experience the rich harmonies and expressive melodies of composers who shaped the Impressionist movement, including works by Debussy, Francis Poulenc, Maurice Ravel and more. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

× Expand Emmy-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at Rupp Arena on March 2. Photo by Eliot Xavier Courtesy of Prime Video

Jim Gaffigan: Everything is Wonderful Tour. March 2. Emmy-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan brings his signature wit and observational humor to Lexington, delivering a night of laughter with his latest stand-up tour. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

KODO: One Earth Tour. March 4. The world-renowned taiko drumming ensemble KODO delivers a breathtaking blend of powerful rhythms, precise choreography and Japanese cultural tradition, presented in partnership with the Lexington non-profit GreenRoom Exchange. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.singletarycenter.com

Studio Players: “Witness for the Prosecution.” March 6-9, 14-16, 21-23. Agatha Christie's gripping courtroom drama unfolds in this thrilling production, full of twists, turns and suspense. 8 p.m. opening night, Fri. and Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre: “Sanctuary Road.” March 7-9. Based on the writings of Underground Railroad conductor William Still, this contemporary opera by Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell tells powerful stories of freedom seekers through soaring vocals and stirring orchestration. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat; 2 p.m. Sun. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.ukoperatheatre.org

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre: “A Nation of Others.” March 13. This compelling new opera by Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell explores the immigrant experience at Ellis Island in 1921, weaving together diverse stories of hope, struggle and new beginnings. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.ukoperatheatre.org

Pink Martini. March 16. The genre-defying ensemble Pink Martini blends jazz, classical and global influences into a vibrant live performance. Expect an eclectic mix of multilingual songs and lush orchestration. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Classical Arts Entertainment presents “Swan Lake.” March 21. Experience Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet performed by a renowned touring company. With exquisite choreography and artistry, this classic tale of love and transformation enchants audiences of all ages. 7 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.singletarycenter.com

× Expand Based on the cult classic comedy, the hit Broadway musical "Mean Girls" will come to the Lexington Opera House stage March 21-23. Photo furnished

Broadway Live: “Mean Girls.” March 21–23. Direct from Broadway, this hit musical based on the cult classic film brings Tina Fey’s sharp-witted humor to the stage with high-energy numbers and a hilarious take on high school drama. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: Celebrating the Music of Aretha Franklin. March 27. This tribute showcases the legendary Queen of Soul’s greatest hits, performed by powerhouse vocalists and a dynamic live band. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

“Wizard of Oz” On Ice. March 29. The Lexington Opera House will be transformed with Ice Creative Entertainment's world-renowned synthetic ice surface, ensuring a flawless performance that blends the wonder of theater with the thrill of ice skating. As the curtain rises on this reimagined production, audiences are whisked away on a magical journey alongside the “Wizard of Oz” cast, who glide effortlessly across the stage. With an all-new custom soundtrack, audiences will experience the magic of Oz in a fresh and dynamic way, while special effects, immersive visuals, and dazzling light displays bring the fantastical world of Oz to life. 3 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition. March 2. Audiences are invited to watch as vocalists compete for prestigious scholarships in this annual event, showcasing the best emerging talent in opera, musical theater and more. 2 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.singletarycenter.com

CRAVE Taco Week. March 3-9. Like shark week, but for tacos. Discover the best tacos in Lexington during this week-long culinary celebration. Participating restaurants and more information at www.cravetacoweek.com.

Lexington Comic & Toy Convention. March 6-9. Meet celebrities, browse comics, and shop exclusive toys and collectibles at Lexington’s biggest comic convention. This year’s guests include Alex Winter, Danny Trejo, Amir Talai, Andrew McCarthy, Billy West and many more. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexingtoncomiccon.com

Kentucky Crafted Market. March 8-9. Discover one-of-a-kind art, crafts and artisan goods at Kentucky’s premier arts-and-crafts show, featuring locally-made creations, food, beverages and family fun. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. artscouncil.ky.gov/kentucky-crafted-market

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Ceremony. March 10. This prestigious event honors Kentucky’s most influential writers. The evening will include readings, remarks from authors and recognition of the newest inductees: David Dick, Frank X. Walker, Naomi Wallace, Ronald D. Eller and Crystal Wilkinson. 6:30 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckywriters.org

× Expand Lexington's annual St. Patrick's Day Festival will take to the streets on Saturday, March 15, with a parade, live music, vendors and more. Photo furnished

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival. March 15. Celebrate all things Irish with a lively parade through downtown and an Irish festival with performances before and after. The “blessing of the keg” begins at 10:45 a.m. and the parade begins at 1 p.m. and travels down Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street. Downtown Lexington. www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org

The Lexington Gathering. March 14-16. Locals and visitors from across the country will gather for a weekend of diverse Appalachian music and dance traditions through performances, jam sessions, workshops and more. The lineup of performers includes Amythyst Kiah, Betse & Clarke, The Horsenecks, Travis Stuart, Empty Bottle String Band and more. The majority of the event takes place Sat., March 15 at The Singletary Center for the Arts, with additional events taking place at other venues on March 14 and 16. More details at www.lexgathering.com.