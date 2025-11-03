tadoo list - November 2025

GIGS

The Infamous Stringdusters. Nov. 4. The Grammy-winning Americana and progressive bluegrass quintet bring intricate ensemble interplay, blazing solos and expansive improvisation to the stage. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Beach Fossils will perform at The Burl on Nov. 7. Photo furnished

Beach Fossils. Nov. 7. Known for dreamy surf-pop textures, reverb-rich guitars and introspective lyricism, Beach Fossils evoke nostalgic soundscapes that linger long after the show ends. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Black Flag. Nov. 7. These hardcore punk legends bring raw riffs, confrontational vocals and a legacy of DIY ethos to the stage. Expect a ferocious set from one of punk’s most influential bands. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Eric Bolander (Album Release Show). Nov. 8. Folk singer-songwriter Eric Bolander marks his new album release with heartfelt storytelling, haunting vocals and finely crafted acoustic arrangements. With support from Mule Haggard and Brother Smith. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Here Come the Mummies. Nov. 6. This funk-R&B group delivers theatrical, high-energy grooves, punchy horn lines and tongue-in-cheek stage antics that make every performance a party. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Tortoise will perform at the Singletary Center for the Arts on Nov. 12. Photo furnished

SFCA Expansive Sounds Series: Tortoise. Nov. 12. Post-rock trailblazers Tortoise fuse electronica, jazz, minimalism and rock into immersive instrumental textures in this special performance. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

Same As It Ever Was. Nov. 14. A tribute to Talking Heads and era-defining post-punk, this show reimagines the band’s quirky, cerebral energy through infectious live reinterpretations. Boxy suit jackets optional. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle. Nov. 21. Blending roots, gospel, blues and Americana, Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle bring soulful harmonies and foot-stomping energy. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Magnolia Boulevard will perform a Friendsgiving show at The Burl on Nov. 28. Photo furnished

Magnolia Boulevard: Soul Stuffing Friendsgiving. Nov. 28. Magnolia Boulevard hosts a festive concert filled with sparkling originals, lively covers and a strong sense of community spirit. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

“3x33–2025: The Power of Three.” On display Nov. 3-Dec. 6. This celebration of local creativity will feature 33 artists, each presenting three related works across painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media (99 pieces in total). Curated by Marco Logsdon and Mary Rezny, the exhibition highlights the diversity and strength of Lexington’s visual arts community. Opening reception Nov. 9; Gallery Hop Nov. 21. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 1-5 p.m., and by appointment. LuigART Event Gallery, 110 Luigart Ct. www.luigartgallery.com

× Expand For its final exhibition before gallery owner Frankie York retires, New Editions Gallery will host a an exhibition featuring multi-media reinterpretions of the iconic Mona Lisa. Image provided by artist Helene Stene

Mona Lisa. On display Nov. 21-Dec. 23. New Editions Gallery presents an imaginative group exhibition inspired by one of the most recognizable faces in art history. For this exhibit — which is gallery owner Frankie York’s final exhibit before she retires — regional and national artists reinterpret the iconic Mona Lisa through painting, sculpture and mixed media, offering fresh perspectives on mystery, fame and artistic legacy. Gallery hours: Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

Reimagine 2025. On display through Nov. 14. This exhibition consists of work by local artists who have “reimagined” drawings from local elementary students, in their own style and medium. The collaborative originals are auctioned online to raise funds shared among nine participating schools for art supplies. Lexington Public Library Gallery, Central Branch, 140 East Main St. www.artsconnectlex.org

"PRHBTN." On display through Nov. 21. This annual exhibition has facilitated over 40 murals from artists all over the world covering some of Lexington's most prominent walls. Its no-holds-barred ethos has resulted in displaying some of the most provocative artwork in the city each year. This exhibition provides one of the best opportunities for Kentucky artists of all disciplines to present artworks regardless of age, experience, media, discipline, or subject matter. Lexington Art League at Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

“Birds of a Feather.” On display through Dec. 5. This exhibit features a new body of work that Feather Chiaverini made in response to the legacy of Lexington’s queer past and its vibrant present, including handmade costumes, watercolor paintings and soft sculptures, offering a fresh perspective on queer history in Lexington. 522 W Short St. www.2ndstory.art

× Expand Mine Okubo's "Abstraction" (circa 1935) is among the works featured in the University of Kentucky's re:museum - RE:FORM" exhibit, on display through Feb. 7. Image furnished

“re:museum - RE:FORM.” On display through Feb. 7. Now in its eighth edition, this exhibit represents new additions to University of Kentucky’s Digital Learning Gallery, continuing to promote a welcoming engagement with art while offering a peek behind the curtain at museum operations. This latest installation applies the notion of “reform” as a thematic umbrella to exhibit artworks that delve into concepts of transformation, iteration, activism and emulation. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 12 p.m.-5 p.m.. Singletary Center for the Arts 405 Rose Street Lexington, KY. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

Antagonist Productions: "The Weir." Nov. 7-9; 13-16. This play takes place in a pub in a small Irish village, where the bartender and his regulars, Jack and Jim, gather to drink and share stories. The arrival of Valerie, a woman from Dublin who has rented a nearby house, disrupts their routine. The men, initially skeptical of her presence, engage in storytelling that blends local folklore with their personal experiences. As the evening unfolds, the men recount various ghostly tales, drawing from their own lives and the rich tapestry of Irish folklore. Valerie, who has moved to the area following the tragic drowning of her daughter, eventually shares her own haunting story, which shifts the mood and deepens the emotional resonance of the evening. Exploring themes of isolation, connection, and the human condition, the play's storytelling serves as a means for the characters to confront their own ghosts — both literal and metaphorical, with a blend of humor and tragedy highlighting the complexities of life in rural Ireland. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Antagonist Productions, 2520 Regency Road.

Carnegie Classics: “The Wizard of Oz.” Nov. 8. The Carnegie Center transforms into the Emerald City for one night only, featuring themed décor, live entertainment, heavy appetizers and an open bar. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters from Oz for this whimsical annual event. 7 p.m. Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Studio Players: “Having Hope for Home.” Nov. 13-16; 21-23; 28-30. A heartfelt new play exploring the meaning of belonging, refuge and family through intertwining stories of people seeking a place to call home. Studio Players continues its tradition of intimate, thought-provoking theater with this moving production. 7:30 p.m. nightly, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. studioplayers.org

× Expand Violinist Tai Murray, hailed for her elegance and power, will join LexPhil for a performance of Mendelssohn’s "Violin Concerto" on Nov. 22 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Photo furnished

LexPhil Presents Heartsong: Mendelssohn, Guo & Rachmaninoff. Nov. 22. The Lexington Philharmonic performs Mendelssohn’s beloved Violin Concerto alongside Moni Jasmine Guo’s contemporary work “Heartsong” and Rachmaninoff’s lush Symphony No. 2. The evening promises lyricism, power and romantic beauty. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

Lexington Theatre Company presents: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical.” Nov. 20-23. The timeless Dickens tale returns to the Opera House in a musical adaptation brimming with holiday magic. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from miser to merrymaker through dazzling performances by Lexington Theatre Company. Thur. and Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org