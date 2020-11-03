tadoo List: November 2020

A short list of upcoming local events designed to honor COVID-19 safety guidelines.

CULTURAL (& VIRTUAL) EVENTS

× Expand Frank X Walker’s painting ‘Fit the Description’ is among the works featured in the University of Kentucky Art Museum’s exhibit “This is America,” on display through Feb. 13. Image furnished

This is America* Exhibition. On display through Feb. 13. Originally planned to coincide with the 2020 presidential election — in the spirit of art being a form of “good trouble” — this exhibit looks at aspects of history, citizenry, race, dignity, power and struggle. The exhibit was organized with the hope the museum can play a role as a safe space for the discussion of difficult topics and uncertain outcomes, organizers say; it features local and international artists alike, with selections from the museum’s permanent collection as well as works gathered from local studios, galleries and private collections. Gallery hours are Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. More info and a coinciding playlist can be found at finearts.uky.edu/art-museum/exhibitions/america-0.

Dia de los Muertos Performance Showcase. Nov. 1. This new event hosted by the City of Lexington will honor the traditional Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, which centers on remembering loved ones who have passed. The outdoor event will feature performances, food trucks and a community ofrenda (decorated altar of remembrance), for which everyone is invited to bring offerings and enjoy. While the event is free, registration is required to ensure limited capacities, socially distancing and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines for performance and event venues. Rain date is Nov. 2. Gates open at 4 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

× Expand On Nov. 6, the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington’s Music for a Mission will broadcast a virtual tribute to John Lennon featuring more than 20 local musicians. Above, Melissa Snow-Groves of the The Radical Departures makes a recording for the Virtual Tribute. Photo furnished

Music for Mission: A Virtual Tribute to John Lennon. Nov. 6. The fourth annual Music for Mission Tribute will honor John Lennon in a year that marks the 80th anniversary of his birth and the 40th anniversary of his death. This virtual concert, featuring 21 local, jury-selected artists performing songs from Lennon’s catalog (Beatles and post-Beatles), was recorded by Anagram Sound in the First Presbyterian Church and will air via Facebook Premiere on the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington’s Facebook page. Tickets are free, and the audience is asked to make donations to support the featured non-profit organizations GreenHouse 17, GleanKY, Kentucky Refuge Ministries and Central Music Academy. Organizers encourage the audience to make a night of it by arranging a date night or small group watch and donning Lennon-inspired gear. On the night of the show, two of Lennon’s favorite meals will be available locally for curbside pickup from Smithtown Seafood (fish and chips) and Bayleaf Diaspora Kitchen (chicken or tofu curry). 7:30 p.m. www.fpclex.org/m4m

MUSIC, MOVIES AND MARKETS AT THE BURL

Located at 375 Thompson Road in Lexington’s Distillery District, local music venue The Burl has moved toward outdoor, socially distanced concerts and movie screenings during the pandemic, with various guidelines in place to keep patrons safe and comfortable. Those events will continue even as we head toward cooler weather. For more details and a full list, visit www.theburlky.com.

× Expand Nashville artist Ron Gallo will perform at The Burl on Nov. 5. Photo furnished

Ron Gallo. Nov. 5. The genre-bending Nashville artist by way of Philadelphia will make his Lexington debut fresh on the heels of releasing of his third and most experimental album yet, “Please Don’t Die,” which blurs the lines between psychedelic rock, pop and adult contemporary stylings. 7 p.m.

Movie Nights. Nov. 12, 19 and 26. In November, The Burl will continue a new tradition it started this summer of hosting free movies on (most) Thursday evenings. This month’s film schedule is to be announced; earlier films in the series have included “The Goonies,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Labyrinth.” 7:30 p.m.

Arlo McKinley. Nov. 6-8. Cincinnati Arlo McKinley has long captivated audiences with his emotionally rich and heartfelt songwriting paired with a voice that squeezes out more emotion than a sponge does water. Note: At the time of publication, the Nov. 6-7 shows had sold out; tickets for the Nov. 8 show (5:30 p.m.) were still available.

“The Drunken Flea” Vintage Market. Nov. 14. Over 30 Central Kentucky-based vintage clothing and antique vendors will be on-site at the Burl for the Drunken Flea, an outdoor, socially distanced shopping market curated by Wearhouse, a new independent vintage shop in Lexington. The event will also include live music and food for purchase. 12-7 p.m.

Molly Tuttle. Nov. 21. The guitar virtuoso and masterful songwriter has drawn high praise in the past for her original compositions and continues to do so in the present with “...But I’d Rather Be With You,” an album of acoustic cover songs ranging from an eclectic array of artists, from The Rolling Stones (“She’s A Rainbow”) and The Greatful Dead (“Standing on the Moon”) to Rancid (“Olympia, WA”) and Harry Styles (“Sunflower, Vol. 6”).Support by Rachel Baiman. 7 p.m.