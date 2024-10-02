tadoo list - October 2024

Concerts & Gigs

Thievery Corporation. Oct. 1. Initially known for making abstract, instrumental, mid-tempo dance music, Thievery Corporation’s sound expanded to include vocalists and live instrumentation that’s heavily influenced by bossa nova and soul. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Electronic music duo Thievery Corporation will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Oct. 1. Photo furnished

Here Come the Mummies. Oct. 4. Often dressing in mummy-themed costumes, this funk-rock band is known for their energetic live performances and kitschy stage presence with a sound that blends funk, rock and soul with catchy melodies and infectious grooves. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Troubadour Concert Series: An Evening with Sam Bush. Oct. 17. Bowling Green, Kentucky, native Sam Bush is a renowned mandolin and fiddle player also known as the “King of Telluride.” As a founding member of New Grass Revival, he helped pioneer progressive bluegrass music and was inducted into the IBMA Hall of Fame twice. 7: 30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org/troubadour

Richard Lloyd Group. Oct. 17. A founding member of the group Television, Lloyd is known for his distinctive guitar style, characterized by its intensity and emotion, He has influenced countless musicians and earned a reputation as a true pioneer of the 1970s New York rock scene. The local group Letters of Acceptance will open. 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Origins Jazz Series: Dave Meder Trio. Oct. 19. This show centers on NYC-based pianist Dave Meder, whose music layers intricate harmonies, dynamic rhythms and a keen sense of storytelling. Building on elements of classical music, modern jazz, gospel and folk, his approach reminds one of Vijay Iyer or Brad Mehldau's trio albums. 7 and 9 p.m. WUKY Studios, 2640 Spurr Road. www.originsjazz.org

× Expand A trio led by New York-based pianist Dave Meder will perform at the WUKY studios on Oct. 19 as part of the Origins Jazz Series. Photo by Anna Yatskevitch

Outside the Spotlight: Tim Daisy & Sebastian Strinning with Tandem. Oct. 20. Outside the Spotlight presents jazz and improvisational artists who are making music that doesn’t fit with commercial sensibilities. Performances are held at smaller venues and generally ask only a donation/pay-what-you-want for entry. 7 p.m. Niles Gallery at University of Kentucky Fine Arts Library, 160 Patterson Dr. www.outsidethespotlight.org

Sixpence None the Richer. Oct. 22. Alternative rock band Sixpence None the Richer is known for their popular songs “Kiss Me” and “Breathe Your Name.” With catchy melodies and lyrics, the band's catalog explores themes of love, faith and hope. 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Little Stranger. Oct. 23. “Born and raised in Philly, crash-landed in Charleston,” Kevin and John Shields are breaking into previously uncharted waters with their quirky indie hip-hop group, Little Stranger. Between John’s singer-songwriter magnetism, Kevin’s in-your-face delivery, and an undeniable groove, this duo is sure to get an audience up and moving. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Avett Brothers. Oct. 26. The Avett Brothers achieved mainstream success with albums like “I and Love and You,” “The Carpenter, Magpie and the Dandelion” and “True Sadness.” Their music has topped charts and earned Grammy nominations. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.centralbankcenter.com/rupp-arena

Deer Tick. Oct. 27. As a phenomenally rowdy live act who once averaged 250 shows a year, Deer Tick’s deep-rooted connection is tied to a mutual love for the unpredictability of the musical impulse. “Emotional Contracts,” their latest album, catalogs all the existential casualties that accompany the passing of time, instilling each song with the irresistibly reckless spirit that’s defined the band for nearly two decades. 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The Burl welcomes Deer Tick to its stage on Oct. 27. Photo by Scott Alario courtesy Partisan Records

Art & Exhibits

REIMAGINE. On display through Oct. 11. A creative reimagined interpretation by professional artists inspired by drawings submitted by Fayette County elementary students. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat.10 a.m.-2 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Anne Kindl and Pattie Edmon: Variations of Observations. On display through Oct. 31. Originally from Lexington but now residing in Michigan, Anne Kindl is a pastel artist who has received international acclaim. Patti Edmon is a Lexington-based artist whose passionate painting articulates feeling and emotion. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hockensmith Fine Art Editions Gallery and Press, 190 Jefferson St. www.finearteditions.net

× Expand Hockensmith Fine Arts Gallery hosts an exhibit of work by artists Patti Edmon and Anne Kindl through the end of the month. (Pictured here is Edmon's painting "A Trip to Sally's.") Image furnished

A Walk in the Woods. On display through Nov. 2. Reinventing himself using acrylics instead of fresco, celebrated Lexington artist Lynn Sweet shares his talent in his latest exhibit, “A Walk in the Woods,” which features 15 new paintings. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery 500 W. Short St. neweditionsgallery.com

MC Sparks. On display through Nov. 2. MC Sparks’ figurative paintings blend elements of realism and surrealism, creating dreamlike compositions that invite viewers into a world of introspection and self-discovery. By centering queer bodies within natural landscapes, Sparks challenges conventional representations of gender and sexuality, offering a nuanced perspective that celebrates diversity and individuality. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone St. institute193.org

DOGS & CATS: An Exhibition. On display through Nov. 24. This fun and accessible art exhibition features internationally acclaimed artist Jamie Wyeth, 10 notable Kentucky artists (including Andre Pater, Jaime Corum, Kelly Brewer, Suzy Smith, and Rodney Hatfield), new works by Ellen Skidmore, mid-1800s paintings from private collections, and whimsical dog houses. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

× Expand The Headley-Whitney Museum is hosting the fun and whimsical exhibit “Dogs and Cats,” which features a mix of local and international artists. Pictured here is artist Jamie Wyeth’s “Kleberg Study - White Wash.” Image furnished

PRHBTN 13. On display Oct. 11-Nov. 22. PRHBTN began in 2011 and is now responsible for facilitating over 40 major murals by artists from all over the world, covering some of Lexington’s most prominent walls. The annual exhibition takes pride in being known for a no-holds-barred ethos, which has resulted in displaying some of the most provocative artwork in the city each year. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Etc.

LexPhil: Titans. Oct. 5. The Lexington Philharmonic’s 2024-’25 season will kick off with the sweet and playful “D’un matin de printemps (Of A Spring Morning)” by Lili Boulanger followed by “The Oak” by Florence Price. The concert will come to a riveting conclusion with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, appropriately nicknamed “Titan.” 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.. www.lexphil.org

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert. Oct. 10. Jim Henson’s original masterpiece “Labyrinth” will be shown on a massive HD screen, accompanied by a combination of live orchestra, synth, percussion and fantastical effects. This show brings beloved characters, epic music and breathtaking practical visuals from the Labyrinth universe to life in a heartwarming fusion of film and live music. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Scott Frieman: Deconstructing Dark Side of the Moon. Oct. 10. Musicologist Scott Freiman celebrates the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s groundbreaking album with his first non-Beatles “deconstruction.” Scott will take audiences on a track-by-track journey through the iconic album, explaining the inspiration for the songs and their evolution in the studio. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Lexington Tree Week. Oct. 11-20. Founded by Lexington's Urban Forest Initiative, this celebration of trees and greenspaces has grown into a statewide initiative, with independently organized events taking place in across the state. In Lexington, events include a family-friendly kickoff event at Mary Todd Park (Oct. 11); an outdoor yoga session at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate (Oct. 13); educational nature hikes at Raven Run, McConnell Springs and Lower Howard's Creek; poetry readings; botanical dye workshops; tree plantings; a tree and plant sale; and more. Visit www.treeweeklexington.com for more information and a full schedule of events.

An Evening with Emily St. John Mandel. Oct. 17. For this year’s Bale Boone Symposium, an annual event spotlighting distinguished artists and public intellectuals, University of Kentucky’s Gaines Center for the Humanities will host the award-winning author of several acclaimed books, including “Station Eleven,” which was featured in the New York Times “Best Books of the 21st Century” as both a critic and reader’s choice, and was adapted to an HBO limited series. The moderated conversation will focus on the role of humanities in a world navigating climate change, global pandemics and fracturing leadership; a book signing will follow. The event is free but reservations are recommended. 6 p.m. Haggin Auditorium in the Mitchell Fine Arts Center, 350 N. Broadway. transytickets.ticketspice.com/gainesctr-emilystjohnmandel

UK Opera: “The Marriage of Figaro.” Oct. 18-20. Centered around Figaro and Susanna’s wedding day, the captivating narrative unfolds with unexpected twists, mistaken identities and some of the most enchanting music in opera. Since its premiere in Vienna in 1786, it has consistently ranked as one of the most frequently performed operas, captivating audiences with its enduring charm and musical brilliance. 7: 30 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

An Evening with David Sedaris. Oct. 21. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

David Cross: The End of the Beginning of the End. Oct. 22. Renowned American comedian and actor David Cross is celebrated for his sharp wit and observational humor. Best known for his role as Tobias Fünke in the acclaimed sitcom “Arrested Development,” Cross has also made significant contributions to sketch comedy and stand-up. His work often explores absurdity, social commentary, and the human condition, delivered with a unique blend of intelligence and irreverence. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Comedian David Cross will take the stage at the Lexington Opera House on Oct. 22. Photo furnished

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “Dracula.” Oct. 26-27. The Kentucky Ballet Theatre brings the iconic vampire story to life through the beauty and power of dance. 7 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com