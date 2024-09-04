tadoo list - September 2024

CONCERTS & GIGS

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit. Sept. 6 This critically acclaimed Americana band is known for their straightforward songwriting and powerful live performances. Led by the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, they blend elements of folk, country and rock to create a melodic, soulful sound. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

The Burl County Fair: Keller Williams’ DeadPettyKellerGrass, Cole Chaney, Kelsey Waldon and more. Sept. 6-7. Small town, big talent. The Burl presents the second annual Burl County Fair, an entirely outdoor show in the heart of Lexington’s Distillery District featuring games, rides, food and, most importantly, music. 6:30 p.m. Fri.; 3 p.m. Sat. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand GreenRoom Exchange & Transylvania University present a concert with Cuban legend Xiomara Laugart and her son, Axel Tosca, at the Mitchell Fine Arts Center on Sept. 7. Photo furnished

GreenRoom Exchange & Transylvania University present Xiomara Laugart & Axel Tosca. Sept. 7. In collaboration with Transy’s Mitchell Fine Arts Center, the local nonprofit GreenRoom Exchange presents a show featuring Grammy-nominated Cuban artist Xiomara Laugart, a living legend in her native Cuba, and her son Axel Tosca, a rising star in the jazz world and three-time Grammy-nominated virtuoso pianist and composer whose innovative compositions blend elements of jazz, classical music, hip-hop and Afro-Cuban rhythms. 7 p.m. Mitchell Fine Arts Center/Carrick Theater, 350 N. Broadway. transytickets.ticketspice.com/xiomara-axel-gre

Dopapod. Sept. 8. Masterfully combining elements of funk, jazz, rock and electronica with traditional jam band vibes, Dopapod has become a dynamic powerhouse in the American jam band landscape. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Bendigo Fletcher. Sept. 13. A Louisville-based band with folk and indie rock influences, Bendigo Fletcher is known for their lyrical sensibilities and introspective songwriting. Their music often explores themes of everyday life with a blend of acoustic instrumentation and ethereal textures. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. Sept. 14. Led by the powerful vocals of Sarah Shook, this group is known for its traditional country sounds with a gritty rock edge. Their music often explores themes of social and personal struggles with a raw honesty. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Ben Sollee. Sept. 15. Famous for his vocals and unique cello style, Kentucky musician and composer Ben Sollee has been blurring boundaries with his musical style and career for nearly two decades. He will perform a special afternoon concert, allowing audiences to hear old favorites as well as selections from his latest album “Long Haul.” The performance is free, but tickets are required. 3 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Road. www.bensollee.com/home

STRFKR. Sept. 14. Known for their indie rock and electronic sounds, STRFKR has cultivated a dedicated following with their dreamy, yet energetic music. Their innovative production and catchy melodies have solidified their place in the contemporary music scene. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

aja monet. Sept. 25. Poet, activist and performance artist aja monet’s work is a powerful exploration of identity, race, gender and social justice. With unflinching honesty and lyrical brilliance, she gives voice to the marginalized and inspires audiences with her potent messages of hope and resilience. Her performances are renowned for their raw emotion and intellectual depth. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

Fredd C., Elz Bentley, Paperboy Casino. Sept 26. Fredd C.'s story is linked to his producer, DJ and longtime friend, Cory D. The duo met in high school and built a brilliant musical partnership blending Cory D.'s sonic vision with Fredd's authenticity to tell stories reflecting the paths they have taken to make it out of East Lexington. He’ll be joined by the soulful Elz Bentley and rising star Paperboy Casino. 9 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Acclaimed country artist Sturgill Simpson will perform at Rupp Arena on Sept. 27. Photo furnished

An Evening with Sturgill Simpson. Sept. 27. Since breaking through in 2014, Sturgill Simpson has established himself as one of the most daring and most acclaimed contemporary country artists. His music stretches across genres and styles, from the psychedelic soul of 2016's “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” to the fuzzed-out rock attack of “Sound and Fury” in 2019, which was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2021 Grammys. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Hot Brown Smackdown and Brother Smith. Sept. 27. Billed as an after-party for the Sturgill Simpson show, this show is headlined by Hot Brown Smackdown, a 6-piece electric jamgrass fusion ensemble hailing from Louisville who combines brightly textured, hard-driving bluegrass polyphony with high-energy groove and soul, usually throwing an ever-changing catalogue of fun and interesting cover songs into their original sets. Centering on the “blood harmonies” of brothers Wesley and Aaron Smith, Brother Smith’s sound is constantly evolving, expanding genres that include rock, funk, gospel, folk, blues, bluegrass, jazz and country. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Black Jacket Symphony presents Elton John’s Madman Across the Water. Sept. 29. The Black Jacket Symphony recreates classic rock albums in their entirety, note for note. For this performance, they will perform Elton John's 1971 album “Madman Across the Water” followed by a set of his greatest hits. 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand The Lexington Opera House welcomes Trombone Shorty on Sept. 30. Photo furnished

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. Sept. 30. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue are a dynamic New Orleans-based band known for their high-energy blend of funk, jazz and R&B. Led by the virtuosic trombone player and vocalist Trombone Shorty, the group delivers electrifying live performances that capture the essence of the city's rich musical heritage. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

ETC.

Voices Amplified: “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Sept. 5-7. With support from the Kentucky Foundation for Women, Voices Amplified presents playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play which breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. As a 15-year-old, Schreck won debate competitions defending the Constitution across the country. As an adult, she resurrects her teenage self to investigate its profound effect on four generations of women in her family. This exhilarating show culminates in a live debate with an actual teen, Farish Theatre (Lexington Public Library, Central Branch), 140 E Main St. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. www.voicesampd.org

× Expand Lexington Philharmonic musicians will perform in a casual and creative outdoor setting for the fourth anual Symphonic Stroll, taking place Sept. 7 at Josephine Sculpture Park. Photo furnished

LexPhil: Symphonic Stroll. Sept. 7. Symphonic Stroll is an evening of immersive music, art and nature. Paired with striking sculptures throughout the Josephine Sculpture Park, Lexington Philharmonic musicians will perform chamber music as attendees explore the beautiful grounds, with a special appearance by Lexington Ballet dancers at select locations. Two entry times are offered: 4 and 5 p.m. Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Rd., Frankfort www.lexphil.org/symphonic-stroll

“Remembering the Future with Herb Greene” events. The life and legacy of former Lexington architect Herb Greene is the subject of the forthcoming documentary called “Remembering the Future with Herb Greene.” Filmmakers and others with ties to his career will host a series of local events to raise awareness and funds for the film, including a presentation at the University of Kentucky Gray Design Buildings (Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.); a film sample screening of the documentary, which is in progress, at the Kentucky Theatre (Sept. 12, 7:15 p.m.); and a fundraiser for the film at a Lexington home he designed (Sept. 13, 7 p.m.). More info available at www.herbgreenefilm.com

FoodChain and 21c present HARVEST. Sept. 12. FoodChain and 21c Lexington collaborate to present a culinary event for foodies and lovers of fine contemporary art and music. The evening will feature a cocktail reception, live music from the Origins Jazz Series, an opportunity to explore 21c’s contemporary art museum, and a five- course dinner arranged by the culinary team at Lockbox, highlighting fresh, locally sourced ingredients and produce from the FoodChain aquaponics farm. Proceeds from this event benefit FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit that forges links between community and fresh food through education and demonstration of sustainable food systems. 6:30 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. givebutter.com/FCHarvest2024

Southland Street Fair. Sept. 15. Organized by the Southland Association, this annual street fair is designed to celebrate all that Southland Drive has to offer, with food trucks, local vendors, family-friendly activities and a live music lineup that includes Andrew Moore & Hooch, Candi Jenkins, the Doug Ford Ensemble, The Univibes and a special appearance from an alumni performer from the Tahlsound Music Series, to be announced day-of-show. 12-9 p.m., Southland Drive. www.southlandassociation.com/southland-street-fair

“The Book of Mormon.” Sept. 20-21. This popular musical comedy irreverently tackles themes of religion, faith and cultural differences. Created by the minds behind “South Park,” the show follows two young Mormon missionaries as they are sent to convert a remote Ugandan village. With infectious tunes, clever lyrics and outrageous humor, the musical offers a satirical yet heartwarming look at the complexities of human nature. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7: 30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Canine Companionship with Dr. Ellen Furlong. Sept. 24. Dr. Ellen Furlong is an Associate Professor at Transylvania University, where she teaches courses on dog cognition and behavior. She will lead a fun and enlightening discussion about canine cognition and the deep bond that develops between dogs and their humans. 6:30 p.m. 2nd Story Gallery 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

Studio Players: “Boeing Boeing.” Sept. 12-15, 20-22, 27-29. This 1960’s French farce features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancées, each an airline hostess with frequent layovers. He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time. Opening night, Fri. and Sat. at 8 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Ct. Sun. www.studioplayers.org

Dusty Slay. Sept. 27. Long hair, tobacco, oversized glasses and a trucker hat, Dusty Slay is the self-effacing bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor. He grew up with a single mom in an Alabama trailer park and evokes laughs about everything from Cracker Barrel to his aversion to soap. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Kenwick Block Party. Sept. 28. The Kenwick Neighborhood Block Party returns with Cramer Avenue temporarily closing to car traffic for folks to wander, socialize with neighbors and enjoy local vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or just yourself; Wilson’s Grocery will be open for drinks and snacks. 3-7 p.m. Cramer Avenue. www.kenwick.org