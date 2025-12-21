January 2026 tadoo List

NEW YEAR'S EVE SHOWS

× Expand The local supergroup Bolo Mules will perform two nights of '90s country covers at The Burl, Dec. 30-31. Photo by Patrick Brumback

Bolo Mules. Dec. 30-31. The Burl hosts a two-night run from the Bolo Mules, whose lean, hard-driving country sound has become a reliable draw on Lexington’s live circuit. The shows promise tight musicianship and the kind of late-December energy that turns a familiar room into a place to let the year fall away. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Decades Party. Dec. 31. Neon Moon rings in the new year with a decade-themed flashback celebration featuring karaoke, music videos, and a champagne toast at midnight. Dress in the style of your favorite decade. 9 p.m. Neon Moon, 1801 Alexandria Dr. www.theneonmoon.com

× Expand The Naked Karate Girls will perform on New Year's Eve at Manchester Music Hall's Cosmic Countdown celebration. Photo furnished

Cosmic Countdown. Dec. 31. Manchester Music Hall ushers in the new year with a high-energy celebration featuring glowing lights, cosmic décor and a performance by Naked Karate Girls. Expect galaxy-themed drinks, a costume contest, VIP upgrades and a midnight champagne toast. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

New Year’s Eve with Lee Kimbrell. Dec. 31. Kentucky-born comedian Lee Kimbrell headlines a night of upbeat stand-up to close out the year. Known for his energetic delivery and sharp storytelling, he has opened for performers including Theo Von, Brian Regan and Damon Wayans. 6:30 and 9 p.m. Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Cir. www.comedyoffbroadway.com

New Year’s Eve at the Kentucky Castle. Dec. 31. The Kentucky Castle marks the holiday with an upscale evening featuring a multi-course dinner, craft cocktails, live entertainment and a midnight toast inside one of the region’s most distinctive venues. 7 p.m.–12:30 a.m. The Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. www.thekentuckycastle.com

LIVE MUSIC

Yacht Rock Party with Ben Lacy & Corey Cross. Jan. 4. Two of Lexington’s favorite guitar talents team up for a night of smooth ’70s and ’80s soft rock hits, breezy nostalgia and laid-back virtuosity. 6-9 p.m. Wildside Winery, 5500 Troy Pike (Versailles) www.wildsidewinery.com

Maggie Antone. Jan. 9. Rising Nashville singer-songwriter Maggie Antone brings her blend of tender Americana, sharp storytelling and viral breakout energy to The Burl for an intimate winter stop.8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Mountain Grass Unit. Jan. 15. This Alabama trio pushes bluegrass into adventurous new territory with intricate picking and genre-blurring improvisation. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Candlelight Concerts: Queen vs. ABBA. Jan. 17. A string quartet performs the biggest hits of Queen and ABBA by candlelight, blending classical warmth with arena-scale anthems in an immersive setting. 6:30 and 9 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.tinyurl.com/lexcandles

× Expand Barcelona's Tarta Relena will perform at the Singletary Center on Jan. 18. Photo by Duna Vallès Mestre

Singletary Center & GreenRoom Exchange present Tarta Relena. Jan. 18. This evening of vocal exploration will feature performance by Barcelona's Tarta Relena, a duo that reimagines Mediterranean a cappella vocal traditions with fearless experimentation, blending sacred and profane, ancient and modern. The evening will also feature a performance of artist Meara O'Reilly's 2019 album “Hockets for Two Voices,” an album that explores the practice of hocketing: defined by splitting a melody across multiple parts, in often very surprising ways. The album, which Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo said, “sends you, moves you, destroys you with beauty,” will be performed by artists Mingjia Chen & Linnea Sablosky. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

Champs of the Sun & Bonneville Tigers. Jan. 23. A double local bill pairing the sun-soaked psych-pop of Champs of the Sun with the rollicking Americana energy of Bonneville Tigers. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Joshua Redman Quartet. Jan. 23. One of the most influential saxophonists of his generation returns with a powerhouse quartet, delivering contemporary jazz marked by precision, spontaneity, and emotional depth. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

East Nash Grass. Jan. 30. One of Nashville’s sharpest bluegrass bands brings tight harmonies and a modern edge to a tradition-rich sound. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

The Nude Biennial. On display through Jan. 30. The Lexington Art League’s long-running juried showcase returns with a survey of contemporary figurative work from Kentucky artists. Rather than a central theme, the exhibition highlights the range of approaches — traditional, experimental and conceptual — that define the region’s current dialogue around the human form. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Between Structure and Chaos. On display Jan. 14-May 4. The University of Kentucky Art Museum presents a cross-disciplinary look at how artists use form, material and composition to navigate instability. The exhibition brings together works that play with rhythm, interruption and control, inviting viewers to consider how visual order is built — and undone. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., noon-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

× Expand Guest-curated by Tom Eblen, the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center exhibit "Lexington at 250" features the work of 31 photographers. Photo by Brett Corman

Lexington at 250. On display through Feb. 7. In celebration of Lexington’s sesquicentennial, 31 local photographers offer glimpses of the city’s recent history, culture and natural beauty in an exhibit guest curated by Tom Eblen. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center City Gallery, 141 E. Main St. lexingtonky.gov/ pam-miller-downtown-arts-center

ETC.

Local Author Spotlight. Jan. 4. This in-store signing event featuring regional writers Aiden Ballowe, Jamie D’Amato, S. Lee Davis and Peter Pavkovich is a chance for readers to meet emerging authors and discover new Kentucky voices. 1:30 p.m. Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir. www.josephbeth.com

Etta May. Jan 15-17. The “Queen of Southern Sass” returns with sharp-witted stand-up and Southern-fried storytelling across three nights. Thur., 6:30 p.m.; Fri., 6:30 and 9 p.m.; Sat., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Cir. www.comedyoffbroadway.com

Studio Players: “Murdered to Death.” Jan. 14-18, 23-25, 30-31, Feb. 1. A classic whodunit spoof unfolds in this comedic homage to British detective mysteries, packed with mishaps, misunderstandings and cleverly timed chaos. 7:30 p.m. nightly, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. www.studioplayers.org

× Expand Acclaimed violinist Nathan Meltzer will perform in Danville at the Norton Center for the Arts on Jan. 16. Photo by Tam Lan Truong

Nathan Meltzer. Jan. 16. International violinist Nathan Meltzer performs a program showcasing expressive range and technical brilliance. 7:30 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, Weisiger Theatre, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville. www.nortoncenter.com

LexPhil: Twist & Shout: The Music of The Beatles — A Symphonic Experience. Jan. 23. The Lexington Philharmonic reimagines iconic hits from The Beatles with full orchestral arrangements in this high-energy musical tribute. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

The Jokers of Magic. Jan. 23. A lineup of magicians presents illusions, sleight-of-hand and lighthearted theatricality in this family-friendly showcase. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Freaky Fridays Film Series: “She Killed In Ecstasy.” Jan. 23. Jess Franco’s 1971 cult thriller screens as part of Kentucky Theatre’s late-night series, blending noir mood, surreal style and vintage Euro-horror. 10 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Shelly Belly. Jan. 31. The comedian known for unfiltered, Southern-leaning humor presents a night of bold, irreverent storytelling. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com