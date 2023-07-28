The State of Local Real Estate 2023: By the Numbers

On the following pages, we take a look at sales stats from six neighborhoods in our magazines’ distribution areas from the past 12 months, compared to similar stats from the previous 12 months. We hope this will help provide a snapshot of what’s happening with real estate in some of the city’s neighborhoods.

BEAUMONT

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,331

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,313

Median Age of Home (in Years): 21

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 49

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 3.68%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $650,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 66

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 4.96%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $610,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 6.56%

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

CHEVY CHASE

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 351

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,244

Median Age of Home (in Years): 83

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 24

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 6.84%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $589,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 27

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 7.69%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $505,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 16.63%

GLENDOVER / SHADELAND

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 683

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,327

Median Age of Home (in Years): 65

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 5.12%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $473,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 46

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.73%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $522,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -9.39%

HARTLAND

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 790

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,260

Median Age of Home (in Years): 34

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 4.43%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $545,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 48

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.08%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $499,900

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 9.02%

STONEWALL

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 964

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,438

Median Age of Home (in Years): 58

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 41

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 4.25%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $382,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 33

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 3.42%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $348,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 9.77%

WATERFORD / PINNACLE

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,797

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,543

Median Age of Home (in Years): 23

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 68

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 3.78%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $395,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 120

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.68%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $370,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 6.76%

