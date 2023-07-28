The State of Local Real Estate 2023: By the Numbers

On the following pages, we take a look at sales stats from six neighborhoods in our magazines’ distribution areas from the past 12 months, compared to similar stats from the previous 12 months. We hope this will help provide a snapshot of what’s happening with real estate in some of the city’s neighborhoods.
BEAUMONT
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,331
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,313
Median Age of Home (in Years): 21
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 49
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 3.68%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $650,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 66
Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 4.96%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $610,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 6.56%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Beaumont” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
CHEVY CHASE
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 351
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,244
Median Age of Home (in Years): 83
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 24
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 6.84%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $589,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 27
Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 7.69%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $505,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 16.63%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Chevy Chase” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
GLENDOVER / SHADELAND
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 683
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,327
Median Age of Home (in Years): 65
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 5.12%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $473,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 46
Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.73%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $522,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -9.39%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Glendover & Shadeland” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
HARTLAND
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 790
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,260
Median Age of Home (in Years): 34
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 4.43%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $545,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 48
Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.08%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $499,900
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 9.02%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Hartland” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
STONEWALL
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 964
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,438
Median Age of Home (in Years): 58
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 41
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 4.25%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $382,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 33
Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 3.42%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $348,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 9.77%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Stonewall” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
WATERFORD / PINNACLE
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,797
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,543
Median Age of Home (in Years): 23
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 68
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 3.78%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $395,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 120
Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.68%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $370,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 6.76%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Waterford & Pinnacle” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA