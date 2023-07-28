The State of Local Real Estate 2023: By the Numbers

On the following pages, we take a look at sales stats from six neighborhoods in our magazines’ distribution areas from the past 12 months, compared to similar stats from the previous 12 months. We hope this will help provide a snapshot of what’s happening with real estate in some of the city’s neighborhoods.

BEAUMONT 

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,331 

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,313 

Median Age of Home (in Years): 21 

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 49 

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 3.68% 

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $650,000 

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months** 

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 66 

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 4.96% 

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $610,000 

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 6.56% 

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.  

** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. 

CHEVY CHASE 

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 351 

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,244 

Median Age of Home (in Years): 83 

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 24 

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 6.84% 

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $589,000 

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months** 

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 27 

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 7.69% 

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $505,000 

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 16.63% 

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.  

** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. 

GLENDOVER / SHADELAND 

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 683 

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,327 

Median Age of Home (in Years): 65 

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35 

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 5.12% 

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $473,000 

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months** 

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 46 

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.73% 

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $522,000 

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -9.39% 

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.  

** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. 

HARTLAND 

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 790 

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,260 

Median Age of Home (in Years): 34 

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35 

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 4.43% 

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $545,000 

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months** 

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 48 

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.08% 

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $499,900 

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 9.02% 

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.  

** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. 

STONEWALL

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 964 

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,438 

Median Age of Home (in Years): 58 

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 41 

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 4.25% 

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $382,000 

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months** 

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 33 

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 3.42% 

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $348,000 

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 9.77% 

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.  

** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. 

WATERFORD / PINNACLE 

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,797 

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,543 

Median Age of Home (in Years): 23 

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 68 

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Total Neighborhood Homes That Were Sold in the Past 12 Months)*: 3.78% 

Median Sale Price for Past 12 months*: $395,000 

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months** 

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 120 

Turnover Rate of Previous 12 months**: 6.68% 

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $370,000 

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 6.76% 

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.  

** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

