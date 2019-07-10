The State of Local Real Estate: By the Numbers (Southsider Edition)

“Last 12 months” refers to June 1, 2018-May 31, 2019. “Previous 12 months” refers to June 1, 2017-May 31, 2018.
Photo furnished
Beaumont
Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,843
Median Age of House (in Years): 20
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,076
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 116
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months): 6.30%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 122
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months: 6.60%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $384,500
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $422,250
Change in Median Sale Price: -8.94%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Beaumont” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA
Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017
1. 2229 Terranova Court $1,342,000
2. 2285 Guilford Lane $1,329,000
3. 2216 Terranova Court $1,329,000
4. 2200 Terranova Court $1,329,000
5. 2269 Guilford Lane $940,000
Photo furnished
Clays Mill Extended
Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,366
Median Age of House (In Years): 28
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,914
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 144
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months): 6.10%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 142
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months: 6.00%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $202,250
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $200,800
Change in Median Sale Price: 0.72%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Clays Mill Extended” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA
Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017
1. 1392 Glenview Drive $425,000
2. 1408 Glenview Drive $411,600
3. 1381 Copper Creek Drive $405,000
4. 4544 Clubhouse Drive $380,000
5. 1416 Copper Run Blvd. $370,000
Photo furnished
Hartland
Single Family Residences (Houses): 977
Median Age of House (In Years): 26
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,648
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 53
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 5.40%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 61
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months: 6.20%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $396,000
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $380,000
Change in Median Sale Price: 4.21%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Hartland” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA
Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017
1. 4848 Chelmsbury Lane $1,430,000
2. 2100 Rothbury Road $1,200,000
3. 4878 Faulkirk Lane $1,200,000
4. 2117 Shelton Road $998,500
5. 2121 Shelton Road $890,000
Photo furnished
Stonewall
Single Family Residences (Houses): 573
Median Age of House (in Years): 54
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,513
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 27
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 4.70%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 17
Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 3.00%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $336,500
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $280,000
Change in Median Sale Price: 20.18%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Stonewall” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA
Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017
1. 814 Cindy Blair Way $570,000
2. 767 Bravington Way $455,000
3. 3191 Burnham Court $447,000
4. 3204 Roxburg Drive $435,000
5. 802 Cindy Blair Way $433,500
Photo furnished
Waterford / Pinnacle / Veterans Park
Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,395
Median Age of House (in Years): 21
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,431
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 164
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 6.80%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 178
Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 7.40%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $263,750
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $275,000
Change in Median Sale Price: -4.09%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Waterford/Pinnacle/Veterans Park” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA
Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017
1. 909 Henderson Drive $464,772
2. 4549 Biltmore Place $455,000
3. 724 Emmett Creek Lane $420,000
4. 4500 Tangle Hurst Lane $408,000
5. 4628 Windstar Way $405,000