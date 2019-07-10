The State of Local Real Estate: By the Numbers (Southsider Edition)

“Last 12 months” refers to June 1, 2018-May 31, 2019. “Previous 12 months” refers to June 1, 2017-May 31, 2018.

Beaumont

Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,843

Median Age of House (in Years): 20

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,076

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 116

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months): 6.30%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 122

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months: 6.60%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $384,500

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $422,250

Change in Median Sale Price: -8.94%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Beaumont” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA

Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017

1. 2229 Terranova Court $1,342,000

2. 2285 Guilford Lane $1,329,000

3. 2216 Terranova Court $1,329,000

4. 2200 Terranova Court $1,329,000

5. 2269 Guilford Lane $940,000

Clays Mill Extended

Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,366

Median Age of House (In Years): 28

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,914

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 144

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months): 6.10%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 142

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months: 6.00%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $202,250

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $200,800

Change in Median Sale Price: 0.72%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Clays Mill Extended” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA

Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017

1. 1392 Glenview Drive $425,000

2. 1408 Glenview Drive $411,600

3. 1381 Copper Creek Drive $405,000

4. 4544 Clubhouse Drive $380,000

5. 1416 Copper Run Blvd. $370,000

Hartland

Single Family Residences (Houses): 977

Median Age of House (In Years): 26

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,648

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 53

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 5.40%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 61

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months: 6.20%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $396,000

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $380,000

Change in Median Sale Price: 4.21%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Hartland” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA

Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017

1. 4848 Chelmsbury Lane $1,430,000

2. 2100 Rothbury Road $1,200,000

3. 4878 Faulkirk Lane $1,200,000

4. 2117 Shelton Road $998,500

5. 2121 Shelton Road $890,000

Stonewall

Single Family Residences (Houses): 573

Median Age of House (in Years): 54

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,513

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 27

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 4.70%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 17

Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 3.00%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $336,500

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $280,000

Change in Median Sale Price: 20.18%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Stonewall” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA

Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017

1. 814 Cindy Blair Way $570,000

2. 767 Bravington Way $455,000

3. 3191 Burnham Court $447,000

4. 3204 Roxburg Drive $435,000

5. 802 Cindy Blair Way $433,500

Waterford / Pinnacle / Veterans Park

Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,395

Median Age of House (in Years): 21

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,431

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 164

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 6.80%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 178

Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 7.40%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $263,750

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $275,000

Change in Median Sale Price: -4.09%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Waterford/Pinnacle/Veterans Park” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA

Top 5 home sales since Jan. 2017

1. 909 Henderson Drive $464,772

2. 4549 Biltmore Place $455,000

3. 724 Emmett Creek Lane $420,000

4. 4500 Tangle Hurst Lane $408,000

5. 4628 Windstar Way $405,000