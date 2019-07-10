The State of Local Real Estate (Chevy Chaser Distribution areas) - By the Numbers

“Last 12 months” refers to June 1, 2018-May 31, 2019. “Previous 12 months” refers to June 1, 2017-May 31, 2018.

Bell Court / Kenwick:

Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,147

Median Age of House (in Years): 93

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,461

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 87

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 7.6%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 82

Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 7.1%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $220,000

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $183,250

Change in Median Sale Price: 20.05%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Bell Court/Kenwick” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA

Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:

625 E. Main Street $ 940,000

137 W. Bell Street $ 684,044

707 Bullock Place $ 620,000

154 Forest Ave. $ 585,000

137 Preston Ave. $ 512,000

Chevy Chase / Ashland Park / Mt. Vernon:

Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,381

Median Age of House (in Years): 68

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2.586

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 158

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 5.6%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 166

Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 5.9%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $515,000

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $500,000

Change in Median Sale Price: 3%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Chevy Chase/Ashland Park/Mt. Vernon” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA

Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:

1501 Lakewood Drive $ 2,400,000

1825 Fielden Drive $ 1,650,000

1323 Prather Road $ 1,485,180

1912 Lake’s Edge $ 1,470,000

1897 Hart Road $ 1,425,000

Downtown:

Single Family Residences (Houses): 624

Median Age of House (in Years): 119

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,232

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 65

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 10.4%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 64

Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 10.3%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $240,000

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $207,500

Change in Median Sale Price: 15.66%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Downtown” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and date furnished by Fayette PVA

Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:

215 N. Mill Street $ 1,560,000

366 S. Mill Street $ 1,315,000

359 S. Mill Street $ 1,170,000

625 W. Short Street $ 1,160,000

247 N. Mill Street $ 875,000

Glendover / Shadeland:

Single Family Residences (Houses): 902

Median Age of House (in Years): 61

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,280

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 50

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 5.5%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 34

Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 3.8%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $356, 250

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $337,000

Change in Median Sale Price: 5.71

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Glendover/Shadeland” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and date furnished by Fayette PVA

Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:

2705 Tates Creek Road $ 1,725,000

862 McMeekin Place $ 1,250,000

895 McMeekin Place $ 1,145,000

266 McMeekin Place $ 975,000

720 Beechmont Road $ 849,406

Lansdowne / Zandale:

Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,043

Median Age of House (in Years): 57

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,050

Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 69

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 6.6%

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 66

Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 6.3%

Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $278,000

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $256,500

Change in Median Sale Price: 8.38%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Lansdowne/Zandale” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and date furnished by Fayette PVA

Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:

730 Brookhill Drive $ 1,150,000

3310 Brookhill Circle $ 815,000

715 Kirkland Drive $ 770,000

742 Brookhill Drive $ 690,000

3400 Nantucket Drive $ 660,000