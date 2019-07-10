The State of Local Real Estate (Chevy Chaser Distribution areas) - By the Numbers

“Last 12 months” refers to June 1, 2018-May 31, 2019. “Previous 12 months” refers to June 1, 2017-May 31, 2018.
Photo furnished
Bell Court / Kenwick:
Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,147
Median Age of House (in Years): 93
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,461
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 87
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 7.6%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 82
Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 7.1%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $220,000
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $183,250
Change in Median Sale Price: 20.05%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Bell Court/Kenwick” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA
Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:
625 E. Main Street $ 940,000
137 W. Bell Street $ 684,044
707 Bullock Place $ 620,000
154 Forest Ave. $ 585,000
137 Preston Ave. $ 512,000
Photo furnished
Chevy Chase / Ashland Park / Mt. Vernon:
Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,381
Median Age of House (in Years): 68
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2.586
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 158
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 5.6%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 166
Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 5.9%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $515,000
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $500,000
Change in Median Sale Price: 3%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Chevy Chase/Ashland Park/Mt. Vernon” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and data furnished by the Fayette PVA
Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:
1501 Lakewood Drive $ 2,400,000
1825 Fielden Drive $ 1,650,000
1323 Prather Road $ 1,485,180
1912 Lake’s Edge $ 1,470,000
1897 Hart Road $ 1,425,000
Photo furnished
Downtown:
Single Family Residences (Houses): 624
Median Age of House (in Years): 119
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,232
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 65
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 10.4%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 64
Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 10.3%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $240,000
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $207,500
Change in Median Sale Price: 15.66%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Downtown” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and date furnished by Fayette PVA
Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:
215 N. Mill Street $ 1,560,000
366 S. Mill Street $ 1,315,000
359 S. Mill Street $ 1,170,000
625 W. Short Street $ 1,160,000
247 N. Mill Street $ 875,000
Photo furnished
Glendover / Shadeland:
Single Family Residences (Houses): 902
Median Age of House (in Years): 61
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,280
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 50
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 5.5%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 34
Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 3.8%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $356, 250
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $337,000
Change in Median Sale Price: 5.71
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Glendover/Shadeland” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and date furnished by Fayette PVA
Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:
2705 Tates Creek Road $ 1,725,000
862 McMeekin Place $ 1,250,000
895 McMeekin Place $ 1,145,000
266 McMeekin Place $ 975,000
720 Beechmont Road $ 849,406
Photo furnished
Lansdowne / Zandale:
Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,043
Median Age of House (in Years): 57
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,050
Number of Sales in Last 12 Months: 69
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold): 6.6%
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months: 66
Percentage of Homes Sold Previous 12 months: 6.3%
Median Sale Price Last 12 Months: $278,000
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months: $256,500
Change in Median Sale Price: 8.38%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined the “Lansdowne/Zandale” neighborhood as the highlighted area on this map. Map and date furnished by Fayette PVA
Top 5 Home Sales Since Jan. 2017:
730 Brookhill Drive $ 1,150,000
3310 Brookhill Circle $ 815,000
715 Kirkland Drive $ 770,000
742 Brookhill Drive $ 690,000
3400 Nantucket Drive $ 660,000