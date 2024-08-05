The State of Local Real Estate: Notable Neighborhood PVA Statistics

A look at year-to-year real estate stats for six Lexington neighborhoods. Data provided by the office of the Fayette County Property Valuation administrator.
BELL COURT • MENTELLE PARK • KENWICK
707 Bullock Place – sold April 11, 2023. Photo furnished
Neighborhood Stats
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,307
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,394
Median Age of Home (in Years): 97
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 72
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.5%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $358,000
Residential Stats
Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 74
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $298,750
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 19.8%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Bell Court/Mentelle Park/Kenwick” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
CHEVY CHASE • ASHLAND PARK • MOUNT VERNON
824 Melrose Ave. – sold Feb. 23, 2024. Photo furnished
Neighborhood Stats
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,162
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,163
Median Age of Home (in Years): 85
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 47
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 4.0%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $699,900
Residential Stats
Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 69
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $505,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 38.6%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Chevy Chase/Ashland Park/Mount Vernon” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
COPPERFIELD • COOPER RUN • DOGWOOD TRACE
4521 Clubhouse Dr. – sold March 8, 2024. Photo furnished
Neighborhood Stats
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,065
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,558
Median Age of Home (in Years): 33
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 31
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 2.9%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $455,000
Residential Stats
Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 38
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $437,500
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 4.0%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Copperfield/Cooper Run/Dogwood Trace” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
LANSDOWNE
4 Lansdowne Estates – Sold April 24, 2024. Photo furnished
Neighborhood Stats
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,031
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,534
Median Age of Home (in Years): 63
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 58
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.6%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $421,750
Residential Stats
Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 69
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $339,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 24.4%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Lansdowne” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
PALOMAR • FIREBROOK
2405 Olde Bridge Lane – sold Aug. 18, 2023. Photo furnished
Neighborhood Stats
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 663
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,779
Median Age of Home (in Years): 32
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 26
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 3.9%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $462,500
Residential Stats
Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 45
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $450,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 2.8%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Palomar/Firebrook” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
WYNDHAM DOWNS • CLEMENS HEIGHTS
2008 Hartford Court – sold Sept. 20, 2023. Photo furnished
Neighborhood Stats
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 703
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,087
Median Age of Home (in Years): 33
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 25
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 3.6%
Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $345,000
Residential Stats
Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 22
Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $300,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 15.0%
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Wyndham Downs/Clemens Heights” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.