The State of Local Real Estate: Notable Neighborhood PVA Statistics

A look at year-to-year real estate stats for six Lexington neighborhoods. Data provided by the office of the Fayette County Property Valuation administrator.

BELL COURT • MENTELLE PARK • KENWICK

× Expand 707 Bullock Place – sold April 11, 2023. Photo furnished

Neighborhood Stats

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,307

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,394

Median Age of Home (in Years): 97

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 72

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.5%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $358,000

Residential Stats

Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 74

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $298,750

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 19.8%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Bell Court/Mentelle Park/Kenwick” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

CHEVY CHASE • ASHLAND PARK • MOUNT VERNON

× Expand 824 Melrose Ave. – sold Feb. 23, 2024. Photo furnished

Neighborhood Stats

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,162

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,163

Median Age of Home (in Years): 85

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 47

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 4.0%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $699,900

Residential Stats

Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 69

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $505,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 38.6%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Chevy Chase/Ashland Park/Mount Vernon” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

COPPERFIELD • COOPER RUN • DOGWOOD TRACE

× Expand 4521 Clubhouse Dr. – sold March 8, 2024. Photo furnished

Neighborhood Stats

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,065

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,558

Median Age of Home (in Years): 33

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 31

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 2.9%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $455,000

Residential Stats

Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 38

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $437,500

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 4.0%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Copperfield/Cooper Run/Dogwood Trace” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

LANSDOWNE

× Expand 4 Lansdowne Estates – Sold April 24, 2024. Photo furnished

Neighborhood Stats

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,031

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,534

Median Age of Home (in Years): 63

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 58

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.6%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $421,750

Residential Stats

Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 69

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $339,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 24.4%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Lansdowne” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

PALOMAR • FIREBROOK

× Expand 2405 Olde Bridge Lane – sold Aug. 18, 2023. Photo furnished

Neighborhood Stats

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 663

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,779

Median Age of Home (in Years): 32

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 26

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 3.9%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $462,500

Residential Stats

Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 45

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $450,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 2.8%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Palomar/Firebrook” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

WYNDHAM DOWNS • CLEMENS HEIGHTS

× Expand 2008 Hartford Court – sold Sept. 20, 2023. Photo furnished

Neighborhood Stats

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 703

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,087

Median Age of Home (in Years): 33

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 25

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 3.6%

Median Sale Price for Past 12 Months*: $345,000

Residential Stats

Compared to the same period in the previous 12 months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 22

Median Sale Price Previous 12 Months**: $300,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 15.0%

× Expand For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Wyndham Downs/Clemens Heights” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA