Fall Arts 2019 - Theatre & Performance

Upcoming performance schedules for local theatrical organizations and performing arts venues for the 2019-'20 season. Check each organization’s website for showtimes and other information.

AthensWest Theatre Company

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. • (859) 425-2550 • www.athenswest.net

“Brighton Beach Memoirs.” Oct. 4-6, 10-13, 17-20. When a series of crises threatens the uneasy balance of Brooklyn teenager Eugene Jerome’s ever-growing, ever-bickering household in 1937, he might have to grow up even quicker than he hoped.

“Fences.” Feb. 7-9, 13-16, 20-23. This 1987 Pulitzer-winning play by August Wilson follows the story of Troy Maxson, who was the star of the Negro baseball league but never got a shot at the majors. Now that his son has a chance to make it big in football, will Troy’s bitterness ruin his son’s chance at success?

“Maple and Vine.” April 10-11, 16-19, 23-26. Katha and Ryu are tired of the hustle and bustle of New York, but when they give it up for a simpler life in a mysterious community that’s stuck in the 1950s, they learn you can’t move forward by running away.

Bluegrass Opera and Music Theatre

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center • 141 E. Main St. • www.bgolex.org

“The Garden Club.” Feb. 28-March 8. Written to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment – which granted women the right to vote – “The Garden Club” tells the story of women who were part of the struggle for equality, shining a light on inequalities that still exist in our society and the importance of civic involvement in all generations.

EKU Center for the Arts

1 Hall Drive, Richmond • (859) 662-7469 • www.ekucenter.org

This is just a handful of highlights from EKU Center’s 2019-20 season – a full event listings of are available on their website.

Sept. 28: America: 50th Anniversary Show

Nov. 22: Kansas – Point of Know Return Tour

Feb. 27, 2020: The Beach Boys

March 24-25, 2020: Blue Man Group

March 29, 2020: Rain: a Tribute to The Beatles

× Expand Still touring extensively more than 50 years after they formed, The Beach Boys will stop by the EKU Center Feb. 27. Photo furnished

Jazz! Live at the Library

www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-at-library

The free monthly concerts of this long-running series take place the second Thursday of the month at the Farish Theater in the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library (140 E. Main St.) Shows begin at 7 p.m..

Sept. 12: Craig Wagner/Todd Hildreth Quartet

Oct. 10: Art Gore All Stars

Nov. 14: Jamey Aebersold Quartet

Dec. 12: Chuck Marohnic Trio.

Jan. 9: The Jazz Collective.

Feb. 13: Ben Rosenblum Trio

March 12: Threo with Gail Wynters

April 9: Phil DeGreg’s Brazilian Trio.

April 30: The Kentucky State University Jazz Faculty (special show celebrating international jazz day).

Lexington Chamber Chorale

Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St. • www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org

The Lexington Chamber Chorale celebrates the art of choral singing performing interesting and challenging pieces of music.

Sing Peace. Oct. 19 (7:30 p.m.). This opening concert will unite three groups to bring the community together through song: Lexington Chamber Chorale, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Chamber Choir and Second Presbyterian Church Covenant Choir.

Songs of Celebration and Joy. Dec. 1 (5 p.m.). This concert will begin with music and dialogue from medieval England, followed by fresh arrangements of international carols, music celebrating Hanukkah and a few recently composed works. The evening will conclude with an audience sing-along and a reception with food and drink.

Celebrating Black History Month. Feb. 23 (5 p.m.). The Lexington Chamber Chorale will devote an entire concert to music of African American composers for the first time. The performance will feature Gospel Mass by Robert Ray.

International Collaboration. April 24 (7:30 p.m.). This mesmerizing evening of Scandinavian choral music will feature guest composer and musician Anders Astrand from Stockholm, Sweden. He will use improvisation to connect the pieces for an hour of uninterrupted music.

Lexington Children’s Theatre

418 W. Short St. • (859) 254-4546 • www.lctonstage.org

A full listing of the 2019-2020 season’s performances available at www.lctonstage.org.

“La Ofrenda.” Sept. 22 and 28.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favorites.” Oct. 6 and 12.

“Holes.” Nov. 2-3, 9-10.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever the Musical.” Nov. 30, Dec. 7-8.

“Aesop’s Fables On Stage.” Dec. 14-15.

“Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat.” Feb. 23, 29, March 1 and 7, 2020.

Lexington Opera House

401 W. Short St. • (859) 233-4567 • www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

This is just a selection of performances taking place at the Lexington Opera House in the upcoming season. Full season updates at the venue’s website.

× Expand A second evening with humorous essayist David Sedaris was added to the Lexington Opera House’s schedule after the first date sold out. He’ll appear Nov. 18 and April 15. Photo furnished

David Sedaris. Nov. 18 (sold out) and April 15. These two evenings with author and humorist David Sedaris will feature all new readings, audience Q&A, a book signing and more. A master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today, Sedaris returns to the road following the release of his most deeply personal and darkly hilarious collection, “Calypso,” in which he sets his formidable powers of observation toward middle age and mortality.

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.” Nov. 22-24. Before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl with passion. She fought her way into the record business, and by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. This musical tells the story of her rise to stardom.

“The SpongeBob Musical.” Jan. 17-19. Broadway’s best creative minds bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality.

“Fiddler On The Roof.” Feb. 6-9. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind “South Pacific” and “The King and I,” bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece about fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

“An American in Paris.” March 27-29. Romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns in post-war Paris. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. When he meets Lise, a young shop girl with her own secret, and realizes he’s not her only suitor, his life becomes complicated.

The Greatest Love of All. Feb. 1. Whitney Houston’s musical legacy comes to live in this critically acclaimed two-hour tribute, featuring hits from throughout her career.

The Lexington Theatre Company’s Concert with the Stars. Jan. 3. Local actors and aspiring students representing top collegiate musical theater programs from around the country will take the stage alongside Broadway mentors in this magical one-night showtune spectacular.

“The Office! A Musical Parody.” Feb. 18-19. This hilarious, unauthorized musical parody of the hit television show “The Office” features songs such as “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly” and more.

Lexington Philharmonic

(859) 233-4226 • www.lexphil.org

With a theme of “Resound,” the 2019-20 season of the Lexington Philharmonic will also serve as a six-part audition among six finalists for music director and conductor, a role that Scott Terrell vacated earlier this summer after 10 seasons. Each finalist will conduct a performance in the regular season and will also spend a week in Lexington working with the orchestra and getting the know the community. The season will feature a blend of contemporary and hallmark works from the classical canon and will include guest solo appearances from stars of the international stage.

All shows take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Singletary Center unless otherwise noted.

Opening Night: Home. Sept. 21. Each LexPhil season series opens with a female performer, and this season will kick off with “A Short Piece for Orchestra” by Julia Perry (1924-1979), a notable composer who was born in Lexington’s East End neighborhood and went on to receive critical acclaim and two Guggenheim fellowships. The performance will also feature Stravinsky’s “Violin Concerto in D Major,” and will finish with Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 6 in B Minor.” Thomas Heuser, who currently serves as music director of both the Idaho Falls Symphony and the San Juan Symphony, will conduct.

Deep Music. Oct. 25. Music director and conductor finalist Akiko Fujimoto, associate conductor for the Minnesota Orchestra, will lead the orchestra in a program of moving works that opens with Grammy-award winning composer Libby Larsen’s “Deep Summer Music.” Harpist Allegra Lilly, principal harpist of the St. Louis Symphony, will join for Ginastera’s “Harp Concerto,” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 brings the evening to a joyous and boisterous close.

Wind Power. Nov. 22. Music director and conductor finalist Kelly Corcoran, a former conductor at the Nashville Symphony, will conduct this evening of works both powerful and ebullient. Jessie Montgomery’s “Caught by The Wind” will kick off the evening with a powerful meditation on the cycle of life. Lexington-native Richard Deane, principal horn of the New York Philharmonic, returns to his hometown orchestra as soloist for Strauss’ “Horn Concerto No. 1,” followed by Brahms’ delightful “Symphony No. 2.”

Blue Beethoven. Feb. 21. The evening of deeply emotive works will kick off with Jennifer Higdon’s beautiful and contemplative “Blue Cathedral,” followed by Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major.” The evening will conclude with Czech master Dvorák’s dynamic “Symphony No. 7 in D minor.” The performance will be conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, assistant conductor and principal pops conductor designate of the Nashville Symphony.

Transfigurations. April 17. Conducted by Julia Tai, currently serving as music director of Philharmonia Northwest, this show will showcase a night of diverse and spirited works, starting with Missy Mazzoli’s “River Rouge Transfiguration,” inspired by the industrial landscape of Detroit. Next up will be Bloch’s “Schelomo; Hebraic Rhapsody,” which embodies the spirit and sound of traditional Jewish music dating back thousands of years. The evening closes with Mendelssohn’s melodic Symphony No. 3, “Scottish.”

Prokofiev 5. May 16. LexPhil’s 2019-20 season will conclude with a show conducted by Keitaro Harada, current associate conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops. The evening will feature Loren Loiacano’s “Smothered by Sky,” followed by Wieniawski’s “Violin Concerto No. 2 in D Minor,” featuring Bomsori Kim on violin, and will conclude with Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Minor.”

Special LexPhil Concerts:

A Cathedral Christmas. Dec. 14. The Lexington Philharmonic will team up with The Lexington Singers for a holiday concert featuring both orchestral and choral works and conducted by John Nardolillo. 8 p.m. at Cathedral of Christ the King.

New Year’s Eve: Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Dec. 31. Trumpet player and conductor Byron Stripling returns to Lexington to ring in the New Year with an evening of music of New Orleans natives like Fats Domino, Mahalia Jackson and Louis Armstrong. Lexington Opera House.

Lexington Singers

www.lexsing.org

Lexington’s long running community-based chorale ensemble celebrate their 61st season this year, with performances taking place at various venues. Visit their website for full season details.

A Bluegrass Tapestry. Nov. 10. The Lexington Singers present a multimedia performance piece celebrating the work of beloved late Kentucky photographer James Archambeault. Centenary United Methodist, 2800 Tates Creek Road.

LSCC Fall Concert. Nov. 16. The children’s choirs and Orff ensemble will present this annual fall concert. Centenary United Methodist, 2800 Tates Creek Road.

A Cathedral Christmas. Dec. 14. The Lexington Singers will team up with the Lexington Philharmonic for this seasonal performance, led by UK Symphony Orchestra conductor John Nardolillo. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd.

A Community in Song. March 8, 2020. The Lexington Singers will present this free concert as part of the First United Methodist Church “Voices” Concert Series, which celebrates diversity, harmony and community. First United Methodist, 200 W. High St.

Norton Center for the Arts

Newlin Hall, 600 West Walnut St., Danville • www.nortoncenter.com • (859) 236-4692

This is just a handful of upcoming highlights – visit its website for a full listing of this season’s events.

Sept. 29: A Tribute the Beatles’ “White Album”

Oct. 9: Lyle Lovett & His Acoustic Group

Oct. 12: Styxx

Oct. 26: Aquila Theatre in George Orwell’s “1984.”

Nov. 23: Hawktail (alternative string quartet supergroup featuring members of Punch Brothers, David Rawlings and Crooked Still)

× Expand Hawktail, an alternative string quartet supergroup featuring members of Punch Brothers and Crooked Still, comes to the Norton Center Nov. 23. Photo furnished

Singletary Center for the Arts Signature Series

405 Rose St. • (859) 257-4929 • finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

The University of Kentucky’s Otis A. Singletary Center for the Arts celebrates 40 years of presenting cultural and educational programs for the university and Central Kentucky communities, and will host eight performances in this season’s Signature Series, ranging from orchestral and jazz to blues and bluegrass, to commence.

Gil Shaham with the UK Symphony Orchestra. Sept. 28. One of the foremost violinists of our times, Gil Shaham is sought after throughout the world for his flawless technique and imitable warmth. He will perform with the University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra under the director on conductor John Nordolillo.

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain. Oct. 4. Most musicians hope at most for proficiency in one chosen form, but Fleck (banjo), Hussain (tabla), Meyer (double bass) and their special guest Rakesh Chaurasia (bansuri: Indian flute) move from bluegrass to western classical to Indian classical to jazz, transmuting genres into something uniquely their own with a sense of sorcery.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Oct. 19. Postmodern jukebox is known for reimagining popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially the early 20th century forms of swing and jazz. In the eight years since its inception, the group has also gained a large online following, covering songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga and The Strokes to Katy Perry and the White Stripes.

Alias Brass Company. Nov. 15. These leaders in contemporary chamber music inspire audiences through captivating performances that are refreshing blends of classical, jazz and pop.

The Blind Boys of Alabama. Dec. 11. Known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince and Tom Waits, the Blind Boys of Alabama have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career spanning over 70 years.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band. Jan. 17, 2020. This group brings a musically satisfying twist of bluegrass, jazz, classical and old fashioned rock ‘n’ roll to Fab Four classics like “Eleanor Rigby,” “Hey Jude” and more with guitars, fiddles, banjos, mandolins, bass and vocals. Reimagine the Beatles as though their music were distilled somewhere in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

American Spiritual Ensemble and the Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra. Feb. 15. A distinguished group of vocalists and accompaying swing band revisit some of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits from the 1920s and onward.

Raul Midón and Lionel Loueke. Feb. 22. The Signature Series will close out its year of performances with two of the jazz world’s rising stars. These two singer/songwriters have overcome seemingly insurmountable circumstances to make their way in the music world – for Midón, his blindness, and for Loueke, impoverished beginnings in the West African Republic of Benin.

Studio Players

Carriage House Theatre • 154 W. Bell Court • (859) 257-4929 • www.studioplayers.org

Visit website for tickets, showtimes and more information.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Sept. 12-15, 20-22, 27-29. Sally Brown joins Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder and Snoopy in this charming revue of vignettes and songs in this play based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz.

“Over the River and Through the Woods.” Nov. 14-17, 22-24, 29-30, Dec. 1. Single Italian-American Nick visits both sets of his beloved, but annoying, grandparents every Sunday for dinner. When he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job on the other side of the country, the news is not well received.

“Look, No Hans!” Jan. 16-19, 24-26, 31, Feb. 1-2. Peter Fisher, manager of the West Berlin office of a British car company, is, unknown to his wife, Monica, an undercover agent for British Security of Industry. Monica plans to fly home to England to visit family but unexpectedly returns home, followed by Fisher’s mistress.

“Bloody Murder.” March 12-15, 20-22, 27-29. When a group of the usual British murder-mystery types gather for a weekend retreat at the sumptuous country estate of the esteemed Lady Somerset, someone dies of poison and her ladyship refuses to summon the police.

“Is He Dead?” May 14-17, 22-24, 29-31. Jean-Francois Millet, a young painter of genius, is in love with Marie Leroux but in debt to a villainous art dealer who threatens him with debtor’s prison unless Marie agrees to marry him. How does a poor artist pay his debts and keep his love, Marie, from marrying Andre? He fakes his own death.

Transylvania University’s Theater Season

300 N. Broadway • www.transy.edu/events

Performances take place in various locations on Transylvania’s campus. Full details and showtimes available at the website.

“Picnic.” Nov. 14-17, 21-24. This 1953 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by William Inge focuses on relationship dramas that unfold as a neighborhood prepares for a Labor Day picnic.

“Vagina Monologues.” Feb. 14-15. Directed by Madison Plucknett, this Obie Award-winning play introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices. Transy’s production will be presented in conjunction with the Women’s V-Day movement.

× Expand In February, playwright Idris Goodwin will visit Transylvania for a four-day workshop and staged reading of his play “The Way the Mountain Moved.” Photo furnished

“The Way the Mountain Moved.” Feb. 20. Award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin will visit Transylvania for a four-day workshop of his new play and this public staged reading, set in a remote desert in the 1850s, as four men – a U.S. Army lieutenant, a sharpshooter, a botanist and an artist – set out to survey a route for the new continent-spanning railroad.

“Fun Home.” May 13-17. This musical follows a graphic novelist whose father dies unexpectedly. Following his death, she dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and life.

UK Opera Theatre

Singletary Center • 405 Rose St. • www.ukoperatheatre.org

“Gianni Schicchi”and “Suor Angelica.” Oct. 11-13. A double feature with two one-act plays by Puccini.

“The Crucible.” April 3-5, 2020. Based on Arthur Miller’s haunting play chronicling the Salem witch trials.

UK Theatre Department

Guignol Theatre in the Fine Arts Building • 465 Rose St. • finearts.uky.edu

“Black & 25 In America.” Sept. 13-14. Written and performed by UK Theatre this one-man play explores the experience of being a young black adult in today’s America.

“Cabaret.” Oct. 31, Nov. 1-3. This racy and beloved musical takes audiences into the underground cabaret lifestyle of 1930s Berlin as the shadow of Nazism slowly begins to seep into life.

“Bike America.” Feb. 13-16. Pedaling across America, Penny is looking to have her very own “Eat, Pray, Love” experience.

“Amplified Dance Concert.” March 6-8. Featuring dance minors and majors in choreography from guest artists and faculty.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” April 23-26. Adapted by Stephen Wrentmore from Shakespeare’s original play.