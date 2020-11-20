Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, December 2020

BIGGEST MOVER::::: - 1884 Honey Spring Place $1,470,000
40502
1884 Honey Spring Pl. $1,470,000
242 Chenault Rd. $1,200,000
2051 Von List Ct. $1,150,000
241 Woodspoint Rd. $800,000
612 Chinoe Rd. $625,000
109 Louisiana Ave. $575,000
2059 Manor Dr. $490,000
625 Teak Wood Dr. $485,000
3345 Lansdowne Dr. $472,000
781 Glendover Rd. $420,000
3317 Bellefonte Dr. $414,900
3419 Woodstock Cir. $400,000
3417 Heritage Pl. $370,000
732 Malabu Dr. $340,000
855 Robin Rd. $335,000
240 Preston Ave. $335,000
3416 Freeland Dr. $320,000
128 Owsley Ave. $309,000
181 Preston Ave. $300,000
714 Aurora Ave. $292,500
719 Melrose Ave. $268,041
719 Melrose Ave. $215,000
40503
668 Longwood Rd. $436,000
3312 Cornwall Dr. $389,000
3220 Cornwall Dr. $343,750
3555 Juliann Cir. $315,000
817 Palomino Ln. $303,000
472 Cromwell Way $286,000
3397 Drayton Pl. $225,000
3282 Tisdale Dr. $185,000
3282 Tisdale Dr. $180,000
348 Albany Rd. $379,900
244 Tahoma Rd. $375,000
178 Jesselin Dr. $374,000
2014 Carol Ln. $362,000
203 Lackawanna Rd. $248,500
40504
1312 Saddle Club Way $459,900
1187 Devonport Cir. $168,000
1084 Kelsey Dr. $115,000
40508
149 Forest Ave. $680,000
543 Boonesboro Ave. $415,000
255 Delmar Ave. $337,500
40513
3204 Hemingway Ln. $678,000
2208 Silvertree Cir. $525,000
4708 Firebrook Blvd. $455,000
2621 Sungale Ct. $439,900
2141 Rollingdale Rd. $435,000
3521 Lyon Dr. $415,000
3312 Gondola Ct. $399,000
3350 Ridgecane Rd. $370,000
2200 Burns Ct. $353,200
3573 Robinhill Way $245,000
2202 Furlani Ct. $195,000
40514
2448 La Cross Ct. $317,000
2422 Harrods Pointe Trce. $185,000
40515
1093 Crestfield Ln. $525,000
2461 Brookshire Cir. $435,000
4592 Windstar Way $432,000
4609 Longbridge Ln. $420,000
4321 Calais Pl. $415,000
4140 Heartwood Rd. $371,000
4160 Clearwater Way $362,000
4305 Creek Valley Way $360,000
2384 Woodfield Cir. $338,000
4504 Meadowbridge Ct. $295,000
417 Whitfield Dr. $295,000
788 Rose Hurst Way $289,000
3604 Hartland Parkside Ct. $279,600
833 Vermillion Peak Pass $254,900
4537 Cranbrook Ct. $226,000
4484 Shady Springs Ct. $210,000
4653 Hartland Pkwy. $205,500
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.