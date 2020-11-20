Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, December 2020

40502

1884 Honey Spring Pl. $1,470,000

242 Chenault Rd. $1,200,000

2051 Von List Ct. $1,150,000

241 Woodspoint Rd. $800,000

612 Chinoe Rd. $625,000

109 Louisiana Ave. $575,000

2059 Manor Dr. $490,000

625 Teak Wood Dr. $485,000

3345 Lansdowne Dr. $472,000

781 Glendover Rd. $420,000

3317 Bellefonte Dr. $414,900

3419 Woodstock Cir. $400,000

3417 Heritage Pl. $370,000

732 Malabu Dr. $340,000

855 Robin Rd. $335,000

240 Preston Ave. $335,000

3416 Freeland Dr. $320,000

128 Owsley Ave. $309,000

181 Preston Ave. $300,000

714 Aurora Ave. $292,500

719 Melrose Ave. $268,041

719 Melrose Ave. $215,000

40503

668 Longwood Rd. $436,000

3312 Cornwall Dr. $389,000

3220 Cornwall Dr. $343,750

3555 Juliann Cir. $315,000

817 Palomino Ln. $303,000

472 Cromwell Way $286,000

3397 Drayton Pl. $225,000

3282 Tisdale Dr. $185,000

3282 Tisdale Dr. $180,000

348 Albany Rd. $379,900

244 Tahoma Rd. $375,000

178 Jesselin Dr. $374,000

2014 Carol Ln. $362,000

203 Lackawanna Rd. $248,500

40504

1312 Saddle Club Way $459,900

1187 Devonport Cir. $168,000

1084 Kelsey Dr. $115,000

40508

149 Forest Ave. $680,000

543 Boonesboro Ave. $415,000

255 Delmar Ave. $337,500

40513

3204 Hemingway Ln. $678,000

2208 Silvertree Cir. $525,000

4708 Firebrook Blvd. $455,000

2621 Sungale Ct. $439,900

2141 Rollingdale Rd. $435,000

3521 Lyon Dr. $415,000

3312 Gondola Ct. $399,000

3350 Ridgecane Rd. $370,000

2200 Burns Ct. $353,200

3573 Robinhill Way $245,000

2202 Furlani Ct. $195,000

40514

2448 La Cross Ct. $317,000

2422 Harrods Pointe Trce. $185,000

40515

1093 Crestfield Ln. $525,000

2461 Brookshire Cir. $435,000

4592 Windstar Way $432,000

4609 Longbridge Ln. $420,000

4321 Calais Pl. $415,000

4140 Heartwood Rd. $371,000

4160 Clearwater Way $362,000

4305 Creek Valley Way $360,000

2384 Woodfield Cir. $338,000

4504 Meadowbridge Ct. $295,000

417 Whitfield Dr. $295,000

788 Rose Hurst Way $289,000

3604 Hartland Parkside Ct. $279,600

833 Vermillion Peak Pass $254,900

4537 Cranbrook Ct. $226,000

4484 Shady Springs Ct. $210,000

4653 Hartland Pkwy. $205,500 

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.

