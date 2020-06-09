Top-Selling Homes - June 2020

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

× Expand Biggest Mover: 3348 Malone Dr. $588,950

40502

210 Woodspoint Rd. $499,000

640 Teakwood Dr. $490,000

138 Woodland Ave. $475,000

319 Sycamore Rd. $424,000

3449 Montavesta Rd. $415,000

3437 Freeland Ct. $375,000

409 Clinton Rd. $350,000

3400 Farmington Rd. $345,000

3421 Gingertree Cir. $336,000

637 Montclair Dr. $310,000

417 Malabu Dr. $250,000

341 Colony Blvd. $249,000

382 Sherman Ave. $188,000

40503

203 Tahoma Rd. $495,000

106 Wabash Dr. $325,000

109 Wabash Dr. $270,000

220 E. Lowry Ln. $205,000

167 Penmoken Park $179,900

158 Crestwood Dr. $175,000

40504

3152 Blenheim Way $426,000

3453 Keithshire Way $354,000

784 Longwood Rd. $350,514

3384 Keithshire Way $325,000

2065 Blackhorse Ln. $315,000

840 Quarter Horse Ct. $295,000

3247 Roxburg Dr. $295,000

3433 Keithshire Way $255,000

588 Vincent Way $225,000

3456 Clays Mill Rd. $225,000

3045 Arrowhead Dr. $180,000

2009 Summerhayes Ct. $100,000

40513

3348 Malone Dr. $588,950

3905 Peppertree Dr. $535,000

3909 Peppertree Dr. $490,000

2672 Fireside Cir. $315,000

3363 Mantilla Dr. $315,000

1176 Lacy Ln. $298,000

2053 Glade Ln. $225,000

2160 Maura Trce. $220,000

2601 Ashbrooke Dr. $209,000

40514

2133 Ladera Ln. $351,000

4808 Dresden Way $349,900

2332 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $335,000

4864 Bud Ln. $320,000

2340 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $315,000

4804 Charisma Ct. $314,800

40515

4585 Windstar Way $452,900

4412 Breakwater Ct. $425,500

4829 Hempstead Dr. $415,000

2208 Abbeywood Rd. $400,000

4149 Bridgemont Ln. $310,000

4360 Brookridge Dr. $292,000

4265 Watertrace Dr. $285,000

3980 Kenesaw Dr. $280,000

829 Lauderdale Dr. $275,000

4857 Brennen Dr. $272,500

301 Atwood Dr. $262,000

2421 Brookshire Cir. $230,000

881 Henderson Dr. $200,000

1301 Amherst Dr. $175,000

955 Fairhaven Dr. $155,000