Top-Selling Homes - June 2020

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
Biggest Mover: 3348 Malone Dr. $588,950
40502
210 Woodspoint Rd. $499,000
640 Teakwood Dr. $490,000
138 Woodland Ave. $475,000
319 Sycamore Rd. $424,000
3449 Montavesta Rd. $415,000
3437 Freeland Ct. $375,000
409 Clinton Rd. $350,000
3400 Farmington Rd. $345,000
3421 Gingertree Cir. $336,000
637 Montclair Dr. $310,000
417 Malabu Dr. $250,000
341 Colony Blvd. $249,000
382 Sherman Ave. $188,000
40503
203 Tahoma Rd. $495,000
106 Wabash Dr. $325,000
109 Wabash Dr. $270,000
220 E. Lowry Ln. $205,000
167 Penmoken Park $179,900
158 Crestwood Dr. $175,000
40504
3152 Blenheim Way $426,000
3453 Keithshire Way $354,000
784 Longwood Rd. $350,514
3384 Keithshire Way $325,000
2065 Blackhorse Ln. $315,000
840 Quarter Horse Ct. $295,000
3247 Roxburg Dr. $295,000
3433 Keithshire Way $255,000
588 Vincent Way $225,000
3456 Clays Mill Rd. $225,000
3045 Arrowhead Dr. $180,000
2009 Summerhayes Ct. $100,000
40513
3348 Malone Dr. $588,950
3905 Peppertree Dr. $535,000
3909 Peppertree Dr. $490,000
2672 Fireside Cir. $315,000
3363 Mantilla Dr. $315,000
1176 Lacy Ln. $298,000
2053 Glade Ln. $225,000
2160 Maura Trce. $220,000
2601 Ashbrooke Dr. $209,000
40514
2133 Ladera Ln. $351,000
4808 Dresden Way $349,900
2332 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $335,000
4864 Bud Ln. $320,000
2340 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $315,000
4804 Charisma Ct. $314,800
40515
4585 Windstar Way $452,900
4412 Breakwater Ct. $425,500
4829 Hempstead Dr. $415,000
2208 Abbeywood Rd. $400,000
4149 Bridgemont Ln. $310,000
4360 Brookridge Dr. $292,000
4265 Watertrace Dr. $285,000
3980 Kenesaw Dr. $280,000
829 Lauderdale Dr. $275,000
4857 Brennen Dr. $272,500
301 Atwood Dr. $262,000
2421 Brookshire Cir. $230,000
881 Henderson Dr. $200,000
1301 Amherst Dr. $175,000
955 Fairhaven Dr. $155,000