Top-Selling Homes - May 2020

This home at 1336 Strawberry Ln. , which sold for $1,220,000, was the top-selling residential property in this distribution area during the month of March 2020.
Recent arm’s-length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
1336 Strawberry Ln. $860,000
1566 Lakewood Ct. $775,000
1060 Cooper Dr. $730,000
365 Queensway Dr. $710,000
3113 Clair Rd. $685,000
533 Clinton Rd. $650,000
419 Clinton Rd. $628,085
417 Cochran Rd. $590,000
221 Henry Clay Blvd. $587,000
162 Chenault Rd. $505,000
1410 Cochran Rd. $462,500
305 Irvine Rd. $400,000
320 Mcdowell Rd. $395,000
18 Mentelle Park $354,000
2092 Manor Dr. $315,000
172 Lincoln Ave. $290,000
600 Montclair Dr. $280,000
806 Tremont Ave. $270,000
40503
327 Arcadia Park $485,000
329 Crillon Dr. $400,000
125 Lackawanna Rd. $285,000
112 Wabash Dr. $228,700
Top Mover
3468 Grasmere Dr. $360,000
3312 Grasmere Dr. $345,000
2020 Blackhorse Ln. $302,500
936 Witthuhn Way $300,000
3358 Keithshire Way $285,000
3379 Keithshire Way $280,000
929 Palomino Ln. $265,000
917 Palomino Ln. $230,000
662 Monticello Blvd. $150,000
660 Graviss Ct. $140,000
40504
2420 Chinquapin Ln. $460,000
40513
2284 Barnwell Ln. $685,000
2152 Carolina Ln. $600,000
3276 Ridgecane Rd. $500,000
908 Calhoun Cir. $499,000
4692 Firebrook Blvd. $490,000
3260 Mantilla Dr. $415,000
2608 Water Knoll Ct. $387,000
2828 Ashbrooke Dr. $332,500
2688 Ashbrooke Dr. $303,000
40514
2048 Twain Ridge Dr. $420,000
4264 Desdemona Way $275,000
40515
2176 Broadhead Pl. $450,000
4308 Contessa Ct. $387,000
4768 Windstar Way $365,000
696 Emmett Creek Ln. $361,000
4408 River Ridge Rd. $342,000
4356 Creek Valley Way $333,500
516 Meadowcrest Park $305,000
248 Bittersweet Way $292,000
1020 Turnbridge Rd. $283,000
936 Fiddler Creek Way $276,000
4517 Pentlalla Pt. $254,900
349 Atwood Dr. $253,500
4204 Ridgewater Dr. $249,000
4509 Deering Ct. $236,000
4720 Cypress Creek Cir. $235,500
4628 Spring Creek Dr. $224,500
4809 Bentley Way $190,000
974 Jairus Dr. $123,600
Biggest Mover
