Top-Selling Homes - May 2020

× Expand This home at 1336 Strawberry Ln. , which sold for $1,220,000, was the top-selling residential property in this distribution area during the month of March 2020.

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

1336 Strawberry Ln. $860,000

1566 Lakewood Ct. $775,000

1060 Cooper Dr. $730,000

365 Queensway Dr. $710,000

3113 Clair Rd. $685,000

533 Clinton Rd. $650,000

419 Clinton Rd. $628,085

417 Cochran Rd. $590,000

221 Henry Clay Blvd. $587,000

162 Chenault Rd. $505,000

1410 Cochran Rd. $462,500

305 Irvine Rd. $400,000

320 Mcdowell Rd. $395,000

18 Mentelle Park $354,000

2092 Manor Dr. $315,000

172 Lincoln Ave. $290,000

600 Montclair Dr. $280,000

806 Tremont Ave. $270,000

40503

327 Arcadia Park $485,000

329 Crillon Dr. $400,000

125 Lackawanna Rd. $285,000

112 Wabash Dr. $228,700

Top Mover

1336 Strawberry Ln. $860,000

40503

3468 Grasmere Dr. $360,000

3312 Grasmere Dr. $345,000

2020 Blackhorse Ln. $302,500

936 Witthuhn Way $300,000

3358 Keithshire Way $285,000

3379 Keithshire Way $280,000

929 Palomino Ln. $265,000

917 Palomino Ln. $230,000

662 Monticello Blvd. $150,000

660 Graviss Ct. $140,000

40504

2420 Chinquapin Ln. $460,000

40513

2284 Barnwell Ln. $685,000

2152 Carolina Ln. $600,000

3276 Ridgecane Rd. $500,000

908 Calhoun Cir. $499,000

4692 Firebrook Blvd. $490,000

3260 Mantilla Dr. $415,000

2608 Water Knoll Ct. $387,000

2828 Ashbrooke Dr. $332,500

2688 Ashbrooke Dr. $303,000

40514

2048 Twain Ridge Dr. $420,000

4264 Desdemona Way $275,000

40515

2176 Broadhead Pl. $450,000

4308 Contessa Ct. $387,000

4768 Windstar Way $365,000

696 Emmett Creek Ln. $361,000

4408 River Ridge Rd. $342,000

4356 Creek Valley Way $333,500

516 Meadowcrest Park $305,000

248 Bittersweet Way $292,000

1020 Turnbridge Rd. $283,000

936 Fiddler Creek Way $276,000

4517 Pentlalla Pt. $254,900

349 Atwood Dr. $253,500

4204 Ridgewater Dr. $249,000

4509 Deering Ct. $236,000

4720 Cypress Creek Cir. $235,500

4628 Spring Creek Dr. $224,500

4809 Bentley Way $190,000

974 Jairus Dr. $123,600

Biggest Mover

2284 Barnwell Ln. $685,000