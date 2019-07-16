Volunteers needed for Kentucky River Clean Sweep

The city of Lexington and other event organizers are seeking volunteers for the 2019 Kentucky River Clean Sweep, taking place Saturday July 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.. Volunteers are needed to collect trash from the 12 miles of the Kentucky River that border Fayette County.

Breakfast, lunch and t-shirts will be provided for volunteers and door prizes will be awarded.

Volunteers should gather at the Clays Ferry Boat Dock off KY 25 under the I-75 overpass starting at 8:30 a.m. (If using GPS to locate the River Sweep, use the address 9079 Old Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40515.) There will be signs to direct you to the parking area.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided.

The River Sweep is a rain or shine event, so participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear clothing that can get wet and boots or close-toed shoes.

Volunteers who own life vests are encouraged to bring them. A limited number will be available for participants to borrow.

Boats are especially in need for the event as well. Contact louisec@lexingtonky.gov if you are bringing a boat and have space for additional volunteers.

Volunteers under 18 years of age must have a liability release waiver signed by their parent or guardian. Waivers will be provided at the registration tent on the day of the River Sweep or can be downloaded from the registration website and brought to the event.

The event is sponsored by the city of Lexington, the Kentucky River Authority and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission. Register for the event at www.riversweep2019.eventbrite.com.