War on Waste

× Expand The Sierra Club's Zero Waste Team leader Judith Humble displays some of her favorite to-go vessels, which she brings to restaurants and coffee shops to help avoid excess waste. Photo by Madylin Goins

As the environmental impacts of plastic waste have become better known in recent years, finding ways to mitigate that waste has increasingly been a topic of conversation and concern. Microplastics — small plastic fragments that result from the manufacturing process or the breakdown of larger plastic items like bags and bottles — have more recently been discovered to be present in nearly every ecosystem, harming wildlife and disturbing the food chain. Studies of microplastics in the human body increasingly demonstrate negative effects on the respiratory, cardiovascular and reproductive systems.

To that end, environmental organizations like the Sierra Club have taken up the cause of increasing awareness and reducing the use of plastics, particularly single-use plastics.

Food services are among the industries that have historically heavily relied on single-use plastics (i.e., plastic items that are meant to be discarded after one use). From plastic straws to take-out containers, restaurants make use of this waste at a high rate. The Bluegrass chapter of the Sierra Club’s Zero Waste Team has made a mission out of educating and assisting area residents in implementing “zero waste” practices, and has especially engaged with local restaurants to urge them to discontinue the use of single-use plastics.

“When we first got started [with this work], we were all worried about environmental pollution and the harm to oceans and wildlife,” said Judith Humble, who heads up Lexington’s Zero Waste Team. “As time has passed, more research is coming out and now we are aware of the harm microplastics are causing to human health — they are now penetrating just about all of the organs and systems in our bodies, including the brain.

The Zero Waste Group has now enacted two different restaurant campaigns, the first in 2019 and the most recent in 2023.

“We survey restaurants about their use of single-use plastics and provide information on ways to reduce their reliance on these products; we also ask about barriers to eliminating these products,” Humble explained.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the organization has found the main barrier is cost, with the cost differential often coming to two or three times more for environmentally friendly products like paper straws or compostable take-out containers.

But increased costs haven’t stopped some local restaurants from changing their practices. While some have made smaller changes, like only providing plastic straws or utensils with carry-out order by request, others have made a substantial commitment to sustainability.

× Expand Although up-front costs for purchasing a dishwasher and reusable serveware are higher, those investments become more cost-effective over the lifespan of a restaurant than continual purchase of disposable items. Photo by Madylin Goins

Humble points to Kentucky Native Café, the restaurant and beer garden attached to Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses and Garden Design, as an example of a business that has gone above and beyond, also attempting to eliminate waste from suppliers.

Robin Michler, owner of Kentucky Native Café, pointed to beer service as one easy way that they have eliminated waste. The café serves beer only from refillable kegs, eliminating glass and aluminum waste. Wine service, however, remains an issue, as winemakers have not been incentivized to create a sustainable packaging loop in the same way.

“Our recycling is full of wine bottles every week,” Michler admitted.

Minglewood, located downtown on North Limestone, eliminated plastic straws nearly a decade ago. After working its way through a large batch of paper straws provided by a local bourbon distillery as a promotional item, the restaurant invested in reusable plastic straws – provided only by request, and washed and reused after each use. Minglewood also uses biodegradable take-out containers, paper bags, and new staff are educated early in their on-boarding on the business’s recycling practices and “by request only” policies.

Lockbox, a part of downtown’s 21C Museum Hotel, stopped using plastic straws in 2017. Brian Walters, director of the restaurant’s food and beverage service, said that after using paper straws for a while, the restaurant has since transitioned to agave straws.

“We find that the additional cost is nominal when computing overhead, and we consider it worthwhile to give the restaurant a greener profile,” Walters said.

Another common way that local restaurants eliminate waste from disposable products is to utilize ceramic plates and glassware. While this is common and not a new practice, a shift from washable products to disposable products in cafés, fast casual, and casual dining establishments took place in the late 20th century as a way to lower staffing and equipment costs, particularly for small establishments, and create a more relaxed atmosphere.

Kenwick Table, a coffee shop and wine bar on Owsley Avenue in the Kenwick neighborhood, is one of the small casual restaurants that went against this trend and opted for reusable, washable serve ware. Owner Rett McGoodwin noted that operating a dishwasher comes with its own set of challenges, acknowledging that staff are needed to operate the dishwasher, and that measures must be taken to address the increased moisture and humidity associated with the equipment. It’s something he decided was worth it, though, for both environmental impact as well as a desire to provide customers with a quality dining experience.

Humble said that while up-front costs for purchasing a dishwasher and reusable serve ware are higher, those investments become more cost-effective over the lifespan of a restaurant than continual purchase of disposable items.

× Expand Investing in compostable carryout containers and washable silverware are among the ways that some local restaurants are working to reduce waste. Photo by Madylin Goins

When the Zero Waste Team first approached local restaurants about these practices, she said, they sent a packet with a letter explaining the campaign and offering resources. One of those resources was from a group called Beyond Plastics, an international organization that has done a great deal of research.

“They give examples of restaurants who made the switch and actually found that it was profitable over the long-term,” Humble said. “Plus, consumers are becoming more concerned with environmental impact, and there are many people who are more likely to visit a restaurant with a green profile.”

As to what individuals can do to help, Humble said, the organization tries to teach people that recycling alone is not the answer.

“Generally, only about 12% of plastic gets recycled into another useful product; most of the rest of it ends up in landfills or litter,” she said. “As this plastic degrades, microplastics enter the ecosystem and eventually end up in our bodies. Definitely keep recycling, but trying to eliminate use is the most impactful action we can take.”

The Zero Waste Team welcomes volunteers to join their team and help provide information to various businesses about things they can do to reduce plastic pollution in their practices.

“We lived for many years without these products,” Humble pointed out. “With a bit of effort, we can make changes that have an impact.”

More the Sierra Club’s Zero Waste initiative can be found at www.sierraclub.org/kentucky/bluegrass/zero-waste-initiative