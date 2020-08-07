For our annual real estate issue, we take a glimpse at a variety of Lexington homes in certain price points, that were either for sale at the time of publication (late July 2020), or that had sold within the past 90 days.

What You Can Get for $300,000

Kenwick | $287,000

A cozy 1921 bungalow on a quiet dead-end street in Kenwick with three bedrooms and one bathroom

This well cared-for bungalow on a quiet and coveted dead-end street in Kenwick features an open floor plan; updated kitchen with quartz, subway tiles and stainless steel appliances; mudroom and laundry room; and a cozy but functional floor plan for a small family. Outdoor features include an inviting covered front porch and a detached two-story garage.

Size: 1,254 sq. ft. Lot Size: 5,458 sq. ft. Price per Square Foot: $229

Hartland | $295,004

A spacious traditional Hartland home on a quiet court with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Built in 1992, this traditional Hartland home sits on a .18-acre fenced lot located on a quiet court. The first floor features a two-story foyer, formal living room and a family room with a ventless gas fireplace that opens into the kitchen, which features white cabinetry, stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Also on the first floor are a separate dining room with tray ceiling, a laundry room and a half bath. Upstairs offers a large owner’s suite, three nice-sized bedrooms, two baths, and new laminate flooring, while the backyard offers ample shade and privacy.

Size: 2,490 sq. ft. Lot Size: .18 acres Price per Square Foot: $116

South Hill Station | $295,000

A three-bedroom industrial loft near campus and downtown with a split bedroom layout and open floor plan

One of only of two three-bedroom units in South Hill Station, this industrial loft features vaulted ceilings, exposed brick, a large skylight and hardwood floors in the primary living area. A spiral staircase leads to a lofted second level that overlooks rest of the space and could function as an office space or bonus room.

Converted into a living space in 2005 along with the rest of the historic South Hill Station, this is a unique and intriguing find for fans of modern living.

Size: 1,797 sq. ft. Lot Size: N/A Price per Square Foot: $186

What You Can Get For $600,000

Chevy Chase | $599,000

A 1937 Chevy Chase home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Built in 1937, this home in the heart of Chevy Chase boasts much of its original historic charm as well as a showstopper kitchen that’s been extensively remodeled to contemporary gourmet standards. The first floor features two bedrooms and upstairs features a third bedroom and a large master suite – unusual for the historic neighborhood. Outside, a well-shaded and landscaped backyard provides ample space to enjoy the mature canopy that the neighborhood is known for.

Size: 2,692 sq. ft. Lot Size: .17 acres Price per Square Foot: $223

Beaumont | $588,950

A spacious six-bedroom Beaumont home with an in-ground pool

With 4,600 square feet of living space, this spacious Beaumont home features many amenities typical in a contemporary suburban home – two-story foyer, formal living room, laundry room, master suite, home office, plenty of bedrooms – with some fun extras, to boot, such as an in-ground pool and finished 1,377 square foot basement with well-appointed kitchenette.

Size: 4,600 sq. ft. Lot Size: .3 acres Price per Square Foot: $128

Firebrook | $580,000

A stately and spacious custom-built Firebrook home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms

This home offers a beautiful, classic exterior with generous interior rooms, including a large great room, kitchen and a spacious finished basement. The interior also offers plenty of unique custom features — including built-in shelving – as well as opportunity for new custom updates and touches.

Size: 6,326 sq. ft. Lot Size: .59 acres Price per Square Foot: $92

What You Can Get for $1,000,000

Historic South Hill | $925,000

A well-appointed three-bedroom, three-bathroom Mill Street home, originally built in 1814 and flush with historic and modern amenities

Located in Lexington’s historic South Hill District, this home looks like it was pulled from a scene in New Orleans’ Garden District. The original part of the home was built in 1814, with an extensive renovation and addition completed around 2006. High ceilings, some original hardwood floors, built-in and moldings, and a fenced yard landscaped by Henkel-Denmark are some of the features that make this home shine; the state-of-the-art kitchen and spacious primary suite don’t hurt, either.

Size: 3,148 sq. ft. Lot Size: 6,629 sq. ft. Price per Square Foot: $294

Shadeland | $975,000

A pristine mid-century masterpiece with heated saltwater pool featuring three bedrooms and six bathrooms

Built in 1962, this home has undergone a state-of-the-art remodel while preserving much of its mid-century allure. The living and family rooms share a three-sided fireplace, hardwood floor and custom built-ins, while the chef-inspired kitchen is loaded with Thermador double ovens, custom cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and Wolf range oven, all dressed with granite and an onyx backsplash. Heated onyx floors in the primary bath and “Lexington’s finest walk-in closet,” featuring a peninsula topped with Carrera marble, are among the bonus features that truly push this ranch-style home over the top with luxury touches.

Size: 6,008 sq. ft. Lot Size: .57 acres Price per Square Foot: $162

Yarnalton | $998,000

Architecturally designed farmhouse on 10 acres of Leestown Road, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms

Designed by Lexington architect Scott Guyon and built in 1998, this spacious home sits on a meticulously landscaped 10-acre plot featuring a second residence/garage, connected to the main house with a glass-walled breezeway, and a metal agricultural building. At the center of the main residence is a soaring two-and-a-half-story vaulted great room. The expansive kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, artisan floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and spacious 32-square-foot bar top. Large panes of commercial glass, an abundance of natural light and contemporary solid white oak flooring help flood the home with a contemporary lightness, juxtaposed against a sense of classic Kentucky farmland offered by the tranquil property that surrounds it.

Size: 5,500 sq. ft. Lot Size: 10 acres Price per Square Foot: $182