Where To Eat Now (July 2025)

3TEN

310 West Short St. • www.3tenlex.com

This upscale, bar-forward concept is the latest collaboration between chef Jonathan Lundy and sommelier T.J. Cox. Drawing from the duo’s decades of experience in Lexington’s culinary scene, 3TEN blends global flavors with local charm, offering a rotating menu of small plates and shareable dishes. Influences span the Mediterranean, pan-Asian, and Latin American cuisines, with ingredients thoughtfully sourced and seasonally driven.

The space—formerly home to Creaux and Table 310—has been refreshed while retaining its intimate, buzzy ambiance. Emphasis is placed on attentive service and a carefully curated menu of cocktails, spirits, and wines.

AJ’s Wings & Things

1873 Alexandria, St. 110

www.ajswingsandthings.com

Whether you’re craving buffalo, Carolina BBQ, parmesan, or lemon pepper, the wings at AJ’s deliver bold flavor. But the other “things” offered on the menu are just as noteworthy. This Gardenside newcomer, which opened in late February, specializes in Southern soul food staples like chicken and waffles, fish and chips, shrimp and fries, pork chops, hamburgers, and Philly cheesesteaks.

Hearty sides such as sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, fried okra, and green beans round out the menu. Catering is also available for events and gatherings.

Athenian Grill

3801 Mall Road, Ste. #120 • atheniangrill.com

Lexington’s favorite spot for Greek eats is leveling up. Athenian Grill is set to open a full-service restaurant near Fayette Mall as early as the end of July bringing with it all the Mediterranean flavors fans know and love, and then some.

Owner Ilias Pappas says the new location will serve lunch and dinner daily, with a more upscale ambiance than its fast-casual siblings in Chevy Chase and Park Plaza. Think sit-down service, real silverware, and food served on china plates, though counter ordering will still be an option.

The expanded menu will feature elevated offerings like saganaki (flaming Greek cheese), grilled octopus, calamari, and pork, chicken, or lamb souvlaki. Daily rotating specials like gemista (stuffed vegetables) and lamb shank will also be in the mix, alongside an enhanced dessert selection and a curated list of Greek wines and beers.

Bert’s Speakcheezy (coming soon!)

2985 Liberty Road • bertsspeakcheezy.com

With a bustling retro grilled cheese food truck business and a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Berea, Bert’s Speakcheezy is coming soon to Hamburg for some more melty madness.

With whimsical names like The Hotsy Totsy, The Dizzy Dame and The Blind Pig, gloriously gooey cheese is at the foundation of the sandwiches served, with toppings like buffalo chicken dip, pork barbecue or heirloom tomatoes.

Feeling decadent? Try The Sinker, a glazed donut sandwiching cheddar, served with tomato soup, or The Bees Knees, where honey ham, Havarti and apricot jam mingle on honey wheat. Sides include kettle chips and basil-lemon pasta salad, with soups and salads also in the mix. And for DIY lovers, the “Build Your Own” option lets you customize to your heart’s content.

Biscuit Daddies

373 Virginia Ave., Ste. 130

At this breakfast-and-lunch favorite, flaky, decadent biscuits take center stage, piled high with both savory and sweet toppings.

Owners Steven Moore and Todd Burgess grew their biscuit business from a food truck to a Danville storefront (now under new ownership) before launching their newest venture in Lexington.

On the menu: comfort classics like biscuits-and-gravy and country ham biscuits, as well as Kentucky-inspired creations like hot brown biscuits and Mississippi pot roast over biscuits. For those with a sweet tooth, options include lemon blueberry with piped buttercream, honey butter with bourbon buttercream, and glazed mandarin orange.

Black Type Brewing

373 Virginia Ave., Ste. 100 and 110

blk-type.com

After launching its flagship location in Mount Sterling, Black Type Brewing brought its horse-country-inspired craft beers to Lexington in mid-May. Co-founded by Sofia Amburgey—who started homebrewing with her father as a teenager—the brewery is the culmination of a long-held dream and a passion for great beer.

The tap list includes in-house brews like IPAs, Kölsch, sours, and stouts, along with guest selections from other local breweries. Guests can pair their pints with wood-fired pizzas, calzones, soft pretzels, garlic knots, and rotating craft cocktails. With a cozy, welcoming space designed for beer lovers, families, and casual sippers alike, Black Type emphasizes quality pours and community spirit.

Dingbats Pizza

471 Jefferson St.

www.dingbatspizza.com

Co-owned by West Sixth Brewing co-founder Brady Barlow, his wife Megan Winfield, and pizza expert Andrew Saint Clair, Dingbats Pizza brings a fresh twist to Lexington’s pizza scene.

Housed in the former Jefferson Street Coffee building, Dingbats serves pizza by the slice or the whole pie, offering both crispy Roman-style and classic hand-tossed thin crusts.

“There are a lot of places that make pizza,” said Barlow, “but I don’t think there’s anyone in town making this style. We’re very particular about the ingredients we use.”

Diners can round out their order with hot knots, cinnamon sticks, cheesy bread, and pretzels with a variety of dipping sauces.

Jeff’s Donuts

1080 S. Broadway

www.jeffsdonuts.com

Craving donuts at 3 a.m.? Jeff’s Donuts has you covered—it’s open 24/7.

With a massive selection that includes Long Johns, glazed classics, honeymooners, Bismarcks, and fritters, there’s something for every sweet tooth.

The Lexington shop, which opened in late January, joins the popular family of Jeff’s Donuts locations in Louisville and southern Indiana.

LX BBQ

226 Walton Ave. • www.lxbbq.com

Billing itself as “the best BBQ in Lexington,” LX BBQ serves up smoked meats and Southern sides with serious flavor.

Opened in early February in the former Blue Door Smokehouse location, the restaurant offers pulled pork (traditional and a Tupelo honey variety), brisket, ribs, smoked turkey, and American Wagyu beef burgers. A variety of classic comfort sides are available as well: slaw, potato salad, pit beans, Grippo’s chips, mac and cheese, and more.

Mileta

3565 Nicholasville Road

www.miletarestaurant.com

With a sultry, dinner party ambiance and a European sensibility, Mileta is one of Lexington’s most talked-about new dining destinations. The upscale Italian-inspired restaurant features house made pastas, elegant shareables, refined entrées, and an extensive list of wines and craft cocktails.

The concept comes from Lexington native Dallas Rose (proprietor/managing partner), executive chef Alex Green, and director of operations/partner Aaron Wood. Inside, the space blends bohemian charm with midcentury modern elegance. Think an imported marble bar, wood-and-brass accents, and plush leather and velvet seating.

Local art lines the walls, and the menu is ever-evolving, with a focus on seasonality, thoughtful hospitality, and vibrant, standout flavors.

Parlour Pizza

2099 Harrodsburg Road

www.eatparlourpizza.com

An Indiana-based favorite has made its way to Lexington with Parlour’s new Harrodsburg Road location, one of three planned to open in the area.

Known for its creative and traditional pizzas (think hot brown, artichoke pesto, and chicken alfredo), Parlour also offers salads, calzones, and grinder-style sandwiches. Appetizers include pepperoni bombs, bruschetta, caprese, buffalo chicken bombs, and wings.

Pair your meal with a cold beer, cocktail, or soft drink and be sure to leave room for a “s’more bomb” dessert.

Poppy’s Flower Bar

210 Old Mount Tabor Road

www.poppysflowerbar.com

Part neighborhood bar, part floral studio, Poppy’s Flower Bar is a playful, one-of-a-kind space created by Shelby Lang, longtime Lexington resident and founder of White Cat Weddings and Events.

Located in the Lansdowne Merrick area, the space blends vintage charm with vibrant design and an inclusive, celebratory spirit. Poppy’s offers casual floral arranging workshops, build-your-own bouquet stations, and a creative cocktail menu to match.

Guests can sip on house favorites like the Rosé All Day sangria, a seasonal lavender lemon spritz, or the bestselling Dirty Flower martini with vodka, elderflower, and olive brine. Bites include whipped feta with honey, charcuterie boards, and a tangy pickled veggie plate.

Penny’s at Pom

700 E. Main St.

www.pennyslex.com

Named in honor of artist, writer, and healthy eating advocate, Pamela Sexton, who also happens to be the late mother of chef Ouita Michel, Penny’s at Pomegranate offers a refined take on grab-and-go dining.

Tucked beside the flagship store of Lexington-based textile company Pomegranate, this charming walk-up window serves a rotating menu of gourmet sandwiches, salads, and soups, as well as snack boxes inspired by Japanese convenience stores.

Designed for busy professionals in search of something quick yet nourishing, Penny’s highlights local, seasonal ingredients from regional farms and producers like Elmwood Stock Farm, Eggleston Farm, Midway Bakery, Salad Days, and the gardens at Holly Hill Inn. A curated wines-by-the-glass list includes selections from the Oregon vineyards owned by Pomegranate owner Angela Beck.

Pollo Azul

503 S. Upper St. • www.polloazul.com

Pollo Azul brings a rotating rotisserie and Latin American flair to the heart of Lexington.

Available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery, the menu starts strong with beef empanadas, hearty chicken soup, and fresh salads, before diving into the stars of the show: juicy rotisserie chicken (available in quarter or half portions), grilled chicken breast, roasted pork, or churrasco steak.

Build-your-own “Chop Bowls” let guests customize a base of rice or romaine lettuce with proteins and toppings like black beans, jalapeños and corn. Family meals, wraps and combo options are also available, alongside flavorful sides such as sweet plantains, chicken salad and black beans.

Finish strong with the Abuela Cookie—a house made chocolate chip treat good enough to earn grandma’s approval.

Purple Yum Bakery Cafe

1555 E. New Circle Road, Suite 158

www.purpleyumbakery.com

Opened in mid-February, Purple Yum Bakery Cafe offers a global spin on the classic neighborhood bakery.

Sure, you’ll find donuts, cookies, and cinnamon rolls. But you’ll also discover bold new favorites like Bolo Bao (pineapple buns), ube coconut cream buns, Portuguese-style egg tarts, and matcha red bean rolls. Other standouts include the Cheesy Honey Mayo Bun and the bakery’s signature Ube Bolo Bun.

Further down the menu is a wide range of mochi donuts (ube, matcha, and Hawaiian-style Malassada) and cakes sold by the slice or whole, with custom orders available in advance. The bakery also offers savory treats like curry buns, pork floss buns, and more.

Also available is a full range of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and soda options to pair with your pastries.

Sassy Bleu

496 E. High St.

www.sassybleufinedining.com

“Soul food meets sophistication” at Sassy Bleu, a fine southern dining experience in the heart of Lexington.

Start off with signature small plates like the Soul Roll, stuffed with mac and cheese, collard greens, and sweet potatoes. Or try the crispy fried oyster mushrooms with dipping sauce.

Entrées range from fried or baked chicken to ribeye, Cajun fried shrimp, southern catfish, pork chops, lamb chops, grilled salmon, or even waffles topped with oyster mushrooms or chicken. There’s also catfish and grits, rib or salmon bowtie pasta, and veggie plates for plant-based eaters.

Round out your meal with classic southern sides like corn pudding and greens or go all-in with decadent desserts like a warm skillet cookie, apple cinnamon cheesecake or key lime pie.

The Willow: A Blooming Collective

825 National Ave. • www.thewillowlex.com

Part wellness studio, part wine bar, The Willow is a dynamic new space in Lexington’s Warehouse Block that celebrates community, creativity and self-care.

Owned by a collective of local women entrepreneurs, The Willow features a conservatory-inspired interior with lush greenery, velvet and rattan furnishings, and vibrant murals by Lexington artist Wylie Caudill.

By day, the space has a peaceful coffee shop vibe, ideal for working, socializing or unwinding and serving locally-sourced coffee, tea, kombucha, and juices. Yoga and pilates classes are offered on select days in a cozy upstairs studio space that also serves as a rentable event space. Come 3 p.m., the atmosphere shifts with a locally-curated wine and cocktail list.

The food menu includes light bites from female-owned businesses such as Fable Charcuterie and Natalia’s Pastry Shop, with options like chia pudding, feta kale salad and snack-sized charcuterie boxes.

Yearling Pizza

Inside Blue Stallion Brewing Co. • 610 W. 3rd St.

What pairs better with a cold beer than a hot, crispy pizza?

Yearling Pizza, located inside Blue Stallion Brewing Co., serves up both, with classic and creative pies in a cozy setting. Traditional favorites like pepperoni, margherita and cheese are joined by specialties like the Hot Dang with pickled jalapeños, seasoned ricotta, mozzarella, hot honey, pecorino, basil and pepperoni and the Mr. Potato Head, made with cream sauce, sliced Yukon gold potatoes, garlic, onion, mozzarella, pecorino and scallions.

Add a Caesar salad, garlic bread and a cannoli, and you’ve got yourself the perfect beer-friendly feast.

Where to Eat Now: Re-openings and Relocations

Big Blue Deli

144 W. Short St. • big-blue-deli.square.site

Big Blue Deli has settled into a new home on West Short Street, not far from its original North Limestone spot. The new location, once home to The Headquarters: Bluegrass Hatter Society, reopened with fanfare in February.

The University of Kentucky memorabilia that fills the space is almost as big a draw as its signature deli sandwiches: ham, turkey, pastrami, spicy chicken, veggie, and club.

Big Kahuna

3101 Clays Mill Rd. • bigkahunalex.com

Big Kahuna is now saying “aloha” to even more diners, with its second location on Clays Mill Road. Known for Hawaiian-style eats like crispy katsu, kalua pork, Spam musubi and teriyaki chicken, the menu also features coconut shrimp, grilled tofu with charred pineapple, Hawaiian fries and macaroni salad.

Building on the success of its Liberty Road original, this new spot opened in February with the added bonus of a spacious patio for outdoor dining.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse

1781 Sharkey Way, Ste. 115 • ilovecajun.com

Bourbon n’ Toulouse has relocated its second location from South Broadway to a new spot on Leestown Road in Townley Center complete with a drive-thru.

Serving up bold, comforting Creole and Cajun fare since its flagship Chevy Chase location opened 2004, the restaurant is known for its jambalaya, étouffée, red beans and rice and garlic bread.

“We’ve been interested in the Leestown Road corridor for many years but could never find the right location,” said a post announcing the move. “This is our dream spot.”

Crust Pizzeria

3195 Beaumont Center Circle

crustlexington.com

After closing in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, a local favorite is making a comeback with signature dishes alongside new menu items.

Specializing in wood-fired pizza and pasta, Crust Pizzeria reopened in late March in Beaumont Centre Circle under the ownership of Bella Notte Restaurant Group (BNRG), which also operates Bella Notte, Smashing Tomato and Bella Cafe & Grille.

The menu was carefully evaluated and has been tweaked to balance beloved classics with new items. With a larger kitchen, the restaurant now offers freshly made pasta entrées and an expanded appetizer selection, including charcuterie with local cheese, olives, meats and seasonal accompaniments; burrata with prosciutto, fig jam, ciabatta and olive oil; Pane Forno with roasted red pepper coulis, kalamata tapenade and roasted garlic; and meatballs in tomato basil cream sauce served with ciabatta.

The Ketch Seafood Grill

2012 Regency Rd.. • @theketchseafood

After nearly two years dark, The Ketch is swimming back into Lexington's dining scene. Set to reopen July 7, the longtime local seafood spot has been revived by new owners and longtime fan-turned-owner Ryan Foster. "We wanted to stay true to the old menu... to the things people remember," Foster said, including longtime favorites like cornbread salad, "Oyster Mondays," and "Shrimp Wednesdays."

A new late-night menu will offer small bites, sushi, cocktails, and live music on a new stage adding a fresh twist to this nostalgic comeback.

Minton's

701 National Ave. • mintonsat760.com

After more than a decade on the north side, Minton’s has found a new home on National Avenue. The beloved breakfast and lunch spot continues to offer approachable-yet-creative Southern-influenced fare with a few fresh additions.

Expect brunch favorites like omelets, tacos and pancakes, alongside lunch options like grilled cheese variations, a smoked sausage sandwich, beef rendang and several vegan offerings.

Chef/owner Ashley Minton takes an accessible but creative approach to her cooking, which incorporates elements

of southern food with other cultural influences.

“I like food that is approachable but not quite the same as you would find in other restaurants,” she said. “I want to offer things that are a bit more unique.”

Omakase Sushi & Grill – Palomar

3900 Fountain Blue Lane • omakasepalomar.com

Omakase expands west with its new Palomar location, bringing refined Japanese cuisine and a vibrant, diverse menu to Lexington’s south side.

From familiar sushi rolls to adventurous bites like monkfish liver and sturgeon caviar, the menu also includes wagyu tacos, noodle and rice entrées, and a wide range of sushi and hand rolls, perfect for both seasoned sushi lovers and newcomers.

​​Where to Drink Now

Brewer Dude

740 National Ave., Suite 130 • www.brewerdude.com

With a laid-back vibe and a passion for great beer, Brewer Dude is focused on being a one-stop shop for home brewers, with a selection of home brewing equipment, hops, and other home brewing ingredients, including kits for beginners and seasoned brewers alike. For those who just want to try some good beer, the Warehouse Block shop offers a fresh and casual taproom experience with an ever-rotating lineup including house-made IPAs, lagers, sours and seasonals, alongside guest taps from around the craft beer world.

Beyond the beer, events like trivia, live music and community nights make this a new favorite neighborhood gathering spot.

Radio Star Lounge

123 West Main St. • radiostarlounge.com

An upscale 1980s-themed bar inspired by the bold and bright decadence of the MTV era, Radio Star Lounge blends the electric energy of the era with an intimate and upscale feel. Located in the historic Phoenix & Third Trust Co. building, this downtown lounge glows with neon accents, vintage arcade games, and dazzling disco balls that set the mood.

Signature cocktails like the Radio Star Disco Punch, Ale-8 Slushie Nights and Blue Thunder Margarita are served in take-home disco ball cups, adding playful flair to a stylish night out. A hot pink bar, oversized retro artwork, and synth-heavy beats complete the immersive experience.

Tapster

401 W. Main St., Ste. #101

tapstertastingroom.com

A stone’s throw from Rupp Arena, Tapster Lexington is a new self-pour tasting room with over 50 taps of beer, wine, cocktails, kombucha, cold brew and even bourbon. Guests can pour at their own pace and skip the lines.

Opened in April by husband and wife team David and Amanda Swedler, Tapster also hosts trivia, bingo, watch parties and private events. Other locations are in Washington state, Chicago, Philadelphia and Cleveland.